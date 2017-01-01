Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MIT study says 3000 ride-sharing cars could replace every cab in New York City (theverge.com)
34 points by belltaco 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I think America should look into the point to point system that Istanbul developed (and likely other places) called the dolmuş. These are 10 seat cars where people split the price to move along one line. (People will usually go end to end, but can get out along the ride as desired.) The route never deviates as to provide predictability.

That said, most people take cabs because they don't want to be around other people -- else, they would take the subway, no?

reply


And a grid of regular bus service could replace every car in LA. That'd be a harder sell though.

reply


Yeah but I bet you can't name 15 cities larger than LA that depend on an outdated tech like trains. When's the last time you saw one of those at TechCrunch Disrupt?

Seriously though, this is a solved problem everywhere but major US cities. Paris - which once loved cars - has totally changed over to being bus, bike, and train promoting, and it works.

reply


Not so fast though. Comparing Paris to LA isn't quite fair. Paris is about six times denser than LA and therefore creating a competitive public transportation network is quite a bit cheaper there.

reply


There are cultural reasons why what works in Europe won't work in most of the US.

If I can't take my car or park for a reasonable fee, I simply won't go somewhere and most of the people I know are the same.

reply


I see this in Tokyo. Americans just stuck at home, stranded and helpless because of their culturally reasons. Oh no wait they just use the awesome public transport system. But it's very difficult for them to enjoy such efficience because...you..know...culture

reply


People are very adaptive

reply


LA has a very underrated transport system. You can get pretty much anywhere, it just might take longer than by car, but only by an hour or two. Biggest hurdle is bus frequency, but even the routes on the hour are reliable and usable.

reply


This is great news, until we look at the open space and say, "Wow! Now we can fit so many more commuters on these streets."

Nature abhors a vacuum.

Not to denigrate the science, I respect the math greatly. It's just that NYC culture is about trying to cram the most things in one place. Few open resources like Central Park remain so very long.

reply


>This is great news, until we look at the open space and say, "Wow! Now we can fit so many more commuters on these streets."

>It's just that NYC culture is about trying to cram the most things in one place.

One possibility in this case is to just fill the streets with people in the way they transiently get filled during coordinated street closures and in the way they are more or less permanently so in the right areas of Barcelona, Paris, Pattaya, etc. This would take a lot of planning and lobbying to get done right I imagine.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: