A brand-new human organ has been classified
sciencealert.com
10 points
by
tilt
1 hour ago
2 comments
favorite
disordinary
37 minutes ago
It's amazing that after hundreds of years of dissecting people we can still make discoveries life this. Shows how little we really know.
dumb-saint
1 minute ago
"We"? I don't remember dissecting any bodies or making any discoveries in the field of anatomy. Do you?
