This is not a sophisticated text. In writing it, I have assumed no more mathematical knowledge than might be acquired from an undergraduate degree at an ordinary British university, and I have not assumed that you are used to learning mathematics by reading a book rather than attending lectures.
... the list of topics covered is deliberately short, omitting all but the most fundamental parts of category theory.
... Each new concept is illustrated with a generous supply of examples, but it is not necessary to understand them all. In courses I have taught based on earlier versions of this text, probably no student has had the background to understand every example. All that matters is to understand enough examples that you can connect the new concepts with mathematics that you already know.
