Tor at the Heart: Firefox
torproject.org
49 points
by
nachtigall
2 hours ago
nmy
34 minutes ago
It will increase security and privacy in Firefox, that's great.
saurik
29 minutes ago
Why did they make up this term "uplift" instead of just saying "upstream"?
mburns
8 minutes ago
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Release_Management/Uplift_rules
belorn
19 minutes ago
The article describes it as upstream patch that is disabled by default which allow Firefox to be less discriminative when it comes to accepting patches.
