Tor at the Heart: Firefox (torproject.org)
It will increase security and privacy in Firefox, that's great.

Why did they make up this term "uplift" instead of just saying "upstream"?

https://wiki.mozilla.org/Release_Management/Uplift_rules

The article describes it as upstream patch that is disabled by default which allow Firefox to be less discriminative when it comes to accepting patches.

