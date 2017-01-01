Hacker News
2017 is also a (re)Prime Number
reprime.io
3 points
by
mamoriamohit
26 minutes ago
1 comment
mamoriamohit
25 minutes ago
Memory is an expendable resource and on average, we tend to spend it on three to four most urgent things in a day, but that doesn’t mean little things aren’t important.
