The Wrong Eating Habits Can Hurt Your Brain, Not Just Your Waistline (npr.org)
This falls into the category of "things I didn't know, but I assumed anyway."

I don't know why the brain and body are still presented as being so distant-- it's all one system!

If you're treating your body poorly, how is that not going to negatively effect the most important and complex organ of said body?

Yeah that makes sense, but since the body is a complex system, it _would_ be possible that something like the following is going on. This is fictional, but _could_ be true, if we didn't know otherwise.

Your body prioritizes certain organs and bodily functions over others, depending on the resources that it gets. Who knows, perhaps when the body recognizes that it's not getting enough of a certain vitamin, it will change how it distributes the vitamin throughout the body. Now, because of evolutionary reasons, a function evolved that when the body recognizes the brain is getting too little of a certain vitamin, it takes a larger portion of what _is_ coming in, to make sure that the brain functions properly so it can solve the issue of poor diet, making a cut elsewhere in the body.

Of course, this is utter bullcrap, but it _could_ have been true.

Though, I'm completely with you, this is something I always assumed as well.

I think this has much to do with commercial interests.. if there where a higher stigma around the actual cognitive effects of junk-food and sugar it could generate fewer sales.

A fitting Terrance McKenna quote:

We do not think of ourselves as a meat/sugar/alcohol culture. People do not walk around saying "Oh wow, I'm so high on meat, alcohol and sugar!" but they ARE!

I don't buy that they "forgot they were full" because of diminished short term memory. When people overeat, I do not buy that it is because they actually forgot that they already ate.

Some other brain effect could make sense, but this one seems weak.

They are talking about the rats, with people, it's the fact that people don't feel full - they still feel hungry, so they continue to eat.

