What Apple Gives You for $100 as a Safari Extension Developer
(
medium.com
)
5 points
by
Lazare
26 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
chillacy
5 minutes ago
Having developed a safari extension for my mac app I have to agree. Compared to the app store process, safari extensions feel like an afterthought to Apple. For instance to update the app, you have to go to the submission page and resubmit your app, filling in all the details over again.
