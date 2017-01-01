Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
BitDefender 2017 (Windows Anti-virus) still MITMs browser HTTPS traffic (jboss.org)
2 points by winteriscoming 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Apparently this has been known for a while. What I'm curious about is, since this isn't a good thing to do, why haven't browsers blacklisted this CA?

