Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
BitDefender 2017 (Windows Anti-virus) still MITMs browser HTTPS traffic
(
jboss.org
)
2 points
by
winteriscoming
29 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
winteriscoming
28 minutes ago
Apparently this has been known for a while. What I'm curious about is, since this isn't a good thing to do, why haven't browsers blacklisted this CA?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply