Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Are there any laptops which offer HDMI input?
1 point
by
rocky1138
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
All gaming and professional laptops include HDMI out, but what I'm looking to do is connect a gaming console to my laptop to use the screen while I'm visiting relatives, etc. This way I won't have to bring a TV screen.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: