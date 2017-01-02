Hacker News
The Lazy Developer's Guide to Command Line Building with C#
flukus
21 minutes ago
I find it really strange that there is no longer a stand alone compiler with dotnetcore. There is also an alarmingly low number of .net devs that even know that csc exists, which is a shame because it gives you a lot more flexibility when building your projects and is a lot faster than msbuild.
