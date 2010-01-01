reply
It's known there are tens of thousands (hundreds? millions?) of people who just don't want to work and sit around on it for their entire lives. A few friends did it for a decade after highschool, just surfed all day every day.
Despite all the naysayers and doomsayers about this kind of thing, Australia's economy and workforce is perfectly healthy, and has been this way for decades....
What's the incentive to start looking for work if there are no strings attached on how you can spend money? Is Finland the only country in the world that has 0 junkies, 0 prescription addicts, 0 dads paying child support?
I agree with @aswanson, this is headed for inflation, or an even worse financial disaster.
Side Note: Is it easy to immigrate to and naturalize as a Citizen? I'm buying my ticket.
More money?
Why would distributing money per se cause inflation? Does inflation go up any time money goes from one entity to several?
