Free money for all: Finland launches basic income experiment with Jan. 1 cheques (cbc.ca)
The New Zealand Treasury did a basic analysis on a Guaranteed Minimum Income a while ago (2010) that's a good read, with a lot of actual numbers crunched: http://igps.victoria.ac.nz/WelfareWorkingGroup/Downloads/Wor...

I'm very interested in this. My own intuition says basic income won't work, but it'd sure be nice if it did.

Eh, 30% of all income is capital gains income, so passive income does work for the top 1% without problems.

Why limit the experiment to unemployed people? It would be interesting to see what people already earning a living do when receiving this no-strings-attached income.

Australia has some of the most liberal welfare payments in the world - anyone that isn't earning much (or doesn't have a job, or has never had one) can get around $250 per week. Forever. Very few strings attached. More money if you have kids, etc.

It's known there are tens of thousands (hundreds? millions?) of people who just don't want to work and sit around on it for their entire lives. A few friends did it for a decade after highschool, just surfed all day every day.

Despite all the naysayers and doomsayers about this kind of thing, Australia's economy and workforce is perfectly healthy, and has been this way for decades....

Australia has an extremely high cost of living, $1,000/month doesn't seem high enough to cover the cost of rent, food and a cell phone, let alone enjoy a surfers lifestyle.

The people already earning a living are the ones paying for it. You'd be taking their own money from them only to give it back, less overhead.

Econ 101 predicts....inflation.

Most people working full time would have their taxes adjusted so it made little difference.

As humans, we are inherently Lazy.

What's the incentive to start looking for work if there are no strings attached on how you can spend money? Is Finland the only country in the world that has 0 junkies, 0 prescription addicts, 0 dads paying child support?

I agree with @aswanson, this is headed for inflation, or an even worse financial disaster.

Side Note: Is it easy to immigrate to and naturalize as a Citizen? I'm buying my ticket.

> What's the incentive to start looking for work if there are no strings attached on how you can spend money?

More money?

> I agree with @aswanson, this is headed for inflation, or an even worse financial disaster.

Why would distributing money per se cause inflation? Does inflation go up any time money goes from one entity to several?

