Ask HN: What mistakes did you make in your first software engineering job?

- Ignoring the office politics. I thought, naively, that doing above and beyond technically and being frank about situations around me would get me somewhere. It turned out that someone I had put in a not-so-favorable crosshair, while describing my fairly significant cross-team collab efforts, was chummy with my manager's manager, and it blew up in my face... see next item...
- I had the misfortune of deciding to report to an average-engineer-turned-mediocre-manager. Typical deer-in-headlights-look turnstile manager - i.e. the kind that takes plenty of credit, but doesn't shield you from anything. The guy was laughably terrible, because it was extremely obvious when he was trying to screw you in 1:1s. I was young and stupid.
- Not setting priorities straight. I had a personal situation that involved a lot od travel. It didn't even matter that I was exceedijng expectations - visibly, I was never there, and that is all that ultimately mattered.
But these are all symptoms! The biggest mistake was not identifying a mentor. Not a technical mentor, but someone seasoned, high enough in the social ranking, and vibrant enough (i.e. not semi-retired and clinging to the job) to advise, help and teach how to navigate a large megacorp with its feudal cliques, ol' boy's club politics and Machiavellian egoes.
