Forget Survival of the Fittest: It Is Kindness That Counts
scientificamerican.com
19 points
by
davidjnelson
1 hour ago
4 comments
m0llusk
28 minutes ago
This is really sloppy. Altruism is also the basis for Altruistic Punishment which can promote some of the most vicious behavior that humans are capable of. Social systems are much more complex than this simplistic reductionism.
andrewclunn
8 minutes ago
But if you can convince people that there's just one simple way to be (instead of reacting to the situation at hand) then you can sell more self help books / appeal to a simplistic view of emotions where some are 'positive' and others 'negative.'
mjfl
10 minutes ago
Tell that to the Mongols.
emersonrsantos
6 minutes ago
So the vagus nerve plus oxytocin is the human spirit?
