Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Forget Survival of the Fittest: It Is Kindness That Counts (scientificamerican.com)
19 points by davidjnelson 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This is really sloppy. Altruism is also the basis for Altruistic Punishment which can promote some of the most vicious behavior that humans are capable of. Social systems are much more complex than this simplistic reductionism.

reply


But if you can convince people that there's just one simple way to be (instead of reacting to the situation at hand) then you can sell more self help books / appeal to a simplistic view of emotions where some are 'positive' and others 'negative.'

reply


Tell that to the Mongols.

reply


So the vagus nerve plus oxytocin is the human spirit?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: