Ask HN: Onion links allowed?

So, I'm thinking of starting to host more stuff generally on TOR hidden services, such as a blog, just because. I'm curious if there is any policy against posting onion links on HN (I have no idea why there would be), or if most people would just not bother clicking through? To elaborte a little - part of the reason I want to host "regular" sites on onion services is that I belive it should be a more common practice for average people. What's the consensus around here on that?