I'm surprised he cites Sets for Mathematics but doesn't include it in his further reading. If you have some university level abstract algebra (groups, rings, vector spaces, topology) then Sets is a quicker start and better reference guide for Category Theory. I started with this book before I had done any abstract algebra and I quickly got out of my depth. But when I did get more algebraic structures under my belt, I had quite a few aha! moments and referred back to this book quite frequently.
I haven't read Awodey's introductory Category Theory book so I can't comment there.
Speaking of Category Theory: Bill Lawvere is an interesting and exceptional 20th century mathematician who probably has less name recognition than he deserves. Lawvere's Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Lawvere
I have only looked in the first chapter, so I cannot speak further on that atm. That said, I appreciate that a text talks about the universal property - I did not encounter a definition of it in a text when in grad school. I only encountered it because lecturers at my grad program made sure to talk about it.
A well put together guide, but note that 'relatively little' here means you're OK with some abstract algebra, at least, as the second example of the introduction begins: This example involves rings, which in this book are always taken to have a multiplicative identity, called 1. Similarly, homomorphisms of rings are understood to preserve multiplicative identities. ;-)
Additionally, what are applications of category theory to computer programming, or computer science in general? I find this really interesting from an outsiders view and want to learn it. I'm looking for a truly basic and gentle approach to learning category theory, without removing the rigor.
That said, I second the recommendation of "Algebra: Chapter 0".
Mathematicians write for multiple audiences, but there are two major mathematical audiences for their works: specialists in the same field and researchers in other fields. Phrases like "relatively little mathematical background" normally signal that a work is intended to be accessible to non-specialists, but it's often safe to assume that it is aimed at research mathematicians. I think if a work actually requires relatively little mathematical background, a mathematician is more likely to say something like "no, really, you don't need to know mathematics to understand this!" even when it's not quite true.
"The primary distinguishing feature of the book, compared to standard textbooks in algebra, is the early introduction of categories, used as a unifying theme in the presentation of the main topics."
If you either already have a math degree, or if you're already at the point where you're ready to take an upper-level undergraduate math course, then it may be a decent book for you. Maybe. For example, if you're:
- already very comfortable with linear algebra
- possibly been exposed to a bit of topology in analysis class
- already been exposed to abstract algebra a bit by a more theoretical approach to linear algebra (comfortable with proving things in linear algebra via vector spaces and fields)
Otherwise, I would absolutely steer clear of it. The writing style is also not terribly beginner-friendly, in my opinion.
The closest book I can think of to what you're asking for would be "Conceptual Mathematics: A First Introduction to Categories". Though obviously I don't know whether it's a good fit for your particular background and learning style.
The book doesn't really require much knowledge.
