A list of programming languages that are actively developed on GitHub
github.com
13 points
by
loppers92
1 hour ago
2 comments
pier25
29 minutes ago
Haxe was so promising but it remains largely ignored by the community.
https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=%2Fm%2F0dbj...
merpnderp
18 minutes ago
I'd love to know why haxe never caught on mainstream and what it's primary drawbacks are.
