Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How Do You Dismantle a 90-Ton Whale?
(
wsj.com
)
4 points
by
lnguyen
48 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
woofyman
31 minutes ago
Don't use explosives.
https://youtu.be/XVVW8BferzQ
reply
dmarlow
21 minutes ago
One bite at a time...
reply
ensiferum
13 minutes ago
Requires log-in to read the full story.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://youtu.be/XVVW8BferzQ
reply