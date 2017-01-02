The philosophy of personal identity is one of my favourite subjects in philosophy so his work came up a few times when studying that.
Worth reading up on some of his work if you like philosophy, alternatively there are a (few) videos on youtube mostly on moral philosophy IIRC.
reply
The philosophy of personal identity is one of my favourite subjects in philosophy so his work came up a few times when studying that.
Worth reading up on some of his work if you like philosophy, alternatively there are a (few) videos on youtube mostly on moral philosophy IIRC.
reply