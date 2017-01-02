Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Derek Parfit (1942-2017) (dailynous.com)
14 points by bauta 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





May he RIP.

The philosophy of personal identity is one of my favourite subjects in philosophy so his work came up a few times when studying that.

Worth reading up on some of his work if you like philosophy, alternatively there are a (few) videos on youtube mostly on moral philosophy IIRC.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: