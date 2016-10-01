Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why isn't there a Google for the law? (openlawlib.org)
36 points by vqc 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





As a lawyer I've thought a lot about this (and if anyone is working on this and wants to talk get in touch). There are two reasons:

1. Reasoning in law relies on complex language semantics, both in statute and case law. Take for example a court decision that says "in the circumstances of this case I do not agree that John v Doe applies". That can be expressed a million ways and I'm not sure our natural language processing can replace humans yet in this area.

2. There is a lot of copyright problems that need to be overcome. Companies like Lexis and Westlaw own the rights to a lot of decisions and even statutes and can paywall the . This is slowly changing however, for example in the UK recently the courts took back the rights to publish decisions.

reply


It does not seem ethical to hold a person accountable for not following a law, if they do not have free access to read that law and the various ways the court has ruled to how that law should be applied.

reply


That defense is for particular reasons not going to work. The supposition is trivial whether the texts are paywalled or not, because the shear amount of text doesn't leave any chance to read it all.

Clearly though, reasons for the texts to be free are obvious and reasons against it are less than before the proliferation of the internet.

reply


> It does not seem ethical to hold a person accountable for not following a law, if they do not have free access to read that law and the various ways the court has ruled to how that law should be applied.

Well, that's incompatible with a common law legal system. Common law literally means that we respect legal traditions that aren't always codified and are instead established by precedent and/or consensus via tradition. That's the reason you'll sometimes see precolonial British law cited in US legal memorandums or court rulings - those laws literally are not part of US legal code, but they may provide persuasive precedent.

So there not always a codified law to read, but that doesn't mean people can't be expected to uphold the societal structure.

The same works in reverse. If a law exists, it's possible for the law to become legally unenforceable (for a variety of reasons, not just court rulings) even without the law being repealed. So merely providing access to the legal code doesn't actually provide a complete picture of what the law is.

Engineers want to think about the law the way they think about code - it may not always do what you expect, but Von Neumann architecture means that it's at least consistent. But that's not how the law works - it's not always clear ahead of time what the inputs are (which is why litigation is so complicated), and that's even before you account for the judgment calls that enter the picture at different stages.

reply


> Common law literally means that we respect legal traditions that aren't always codified and are instead established by precedent and/or consensus via tradition.

If access to court decisions is restricted, they hardly qualify as "established by precedent and/or consensus via tradition", no?

reply


I'm saying that the set of things that can comprise "law" in a common law legal system is impossible to define precisely. So you could always find some obscure, hard-to-obtain source documenting a legal custom that could be used as persuasive precedent.

If we stated that (say) criminal laws could not be enforced unless the defendant had access to the full body of possible codes and precedent before the crime occurred, we would literally never be able to convict a single case, ever. Because any defense attorney could just find some arcane memo and prove that the defendant could not reasonably have been expected to have access to it before the crime occurred, and that would be sufficient for excusing them of culpability. And that's not even raising the question of whether or not they could reasonably be expected to interpret and understand the text, which would be the next hurdle. (The same applies to non-criminal cases too.)

(Persuasive precedent is not binding, so it's not "law", but it's undeniably influential enough that it's necessary to understanding the law.)

reply


I agree entirely however law is like all professions where access to information is only half the equation, its application and interpretation is derived from extensive training and experience. So I'd argue that until we nail 'Google for the law', access to free lawyers at least for the poor etc is more important than access to the legal databases

reply


>access to free lawyers at least for the poor etc is more important than access to the legal databases

That itself is a problem, while we have public defense lawyers, we don't have public preventive lawyers (who I can call and ask if what I'm about to do is altogether legal and what can I do to avoid run-ins with the law).

reply


#2 is a really big barrier to innovation in this space.

Another issue is that the economics of codification and publishing disincentives existing publishers from releasing laws and codes in open and accessible formats. And without open and accessible formats, it makes it extremely difficult and unsustainable to build things on top of the law.

reply


If you are in either Texas or California check out https://www.oconnors.com/ (formerly Jones McClure Publishing)

They have an online reader for all their legal commentary books. They've invested heavily in search. It is pretty fantastic.

reply


what do you think of 3) the way we make law is deliberately "broken" such that inconsistent laws can be passed (with humans in the loop to sort it out) otherwise nothing would pass - if we could build a type checker for laws, active law would not type check and would be impossible to fix

reply


This approach doesn't acknowledge that law is a dynamically typed language, to continue your analogy. It responds to societal concerns and emotional and frequently irrational reasoning. There's a saying bad cases make bad law and I think this isn't going to change any time soon.

reply


Casetext is a startup working on that, at least for case law, which is the more difficult body to gain efficient access to in the US:

https://casetext.com/

I'm not associated with them at all, other than once emailing the founder best wishes.

reply


Casetext and Judicata are great companies working on searching through judicial opinions. There's a lot to be said about PACER and publishing state judicial opinions. Suffice it to say, those companies could probably save a lot of time on parsing and focus on other problems instead if judicial opinions were released with some structured information, e.g. party names and procedural posture. Open Law Library makes it possible for legislatures to, among other things, publish their laws in structured formats.

One thing to consider is that on a day-to-day basis, an individual might be impacted more by city/county/state law than by federal law.

reply


Co-founder of Open Law Library here. Happy to answer any questions about what we're building, the law, and anything else people are interested to discuss.

reply


How can people (like me) contribute? The word Open makes me think you accept non-monetary contributions.

reply


In university I had full access to LexusNexus, of course it's not free, but you could literally find any obscure legal text written in the country's history, in the click of a button.

reply


It's "LexisNexis"... it's not referring to the nexus of a car company. :)

reply


I think the point is that Google "understands" what you mean even if you don't say it quite right, or use the right phrases or words, and that's especially needed when searching for legal rights and things where what you're looking for often uses completely obscure or weird language. From the article:

> "However, most laws can only be searched using the dark-age, Lycos strategy—guess at keywords and hope—and it’s often necessary to pay for even that limited functionality."

reply


This reminds me of the concepts written about here* basically trying to develop robust definitions for legal terms and objects so a question like 'what are my rights in X situation' could be answered accurately by a computer.

*http://blog.stephenwolfram.com/2016/10/computational-law-sym...

reply


The issue with our system of justice is that it's too unfeeling and robotic. Everyone has an inherent sense of what's just, yet it takes at least 7 years of schooling and many difficult technical achievements to be allowed to participate in its implementation (beyond simply plucking suspects from the street).

Making it computerized does not seem like the correct course of action. Human judges and juries are needed to fully evaluate the context and pass judgment.

My personal preference would be to go toward a less rigid system of law, not one so rigid that computers could reliably enforce it.

reply


Judicata is a start. You can search California statutes and case law.

But lexis and westlaw are the tools needed for serious research.

reply


My brother who is a lawyer said Westlaw and LexusNexus have the unfortunate problem of being 99.9% accurate but the original source material still sometimes needs to be pulled because of errors during import such as a dropped comma which can change entire meanings of a law.

reply


It would be a good idea to make a wiki, since the laws themselves aren't very readable.

reply


We have free access to law with canlii.org in Canada.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: