Lloyd’s Braced for $50mn Carrie Fisher Star Wars Claim
(
insuranceinsider.com
)
6 points
by
alexbilbie
37 minutes ago
|
h4nkoslo
9 minutes ago
I would be interested to know what the premium was.
ars
5 minutes ago
You could probably get an order of magnitude estimate by looking up the price of a $1 million term life insurance policy for someone her age and multiplying.
I assume they would get some kind of "bulk" discount, but it'll at least give you an idea.
