Lloyd’s Braced for $50mn Carrie Fisher Star Wars Claim (insuranceinsider.com)
I would be interested to know what the premium was.

You could probably get an order of magnitude estimate by looking up the price of a $1 million term life insurance policy for someone her age and multiplying.

I assume they would get some kind of "bulk" discount, but it'll at least give you an idea.

