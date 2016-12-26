Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Implementing the Pipes and Filters Pattern Using Actors in Akka for Java (iteratrlearning.com)
8 points by DrLegend 2 hours ago





I've been experimenting with pipe/filter architectures on and off for quite some time and so am very heartened to see renewed interest. In addition, I've heard a lot (mostly good) about Akka but haven't had a chance to actually work with it so this practical example is very welcome.

That said, the code I see seems very verbose, particularly the config part, for what amounts to:

   text-checker | latex2unicode | upload-to-s3
In my own Objective-C based P/F implementation, I currently deal with pipes as arrays of filters, so it would be something like:

   [MPWPipe pipeWithFilters:@[ textChecker, latex2unicode, upload-to-s3 ]];
In Objective-Smalltalk, I'd think I can do better.

