Space is the place (ubu.com)
If anyone isn't familiar with Sun Ra, I recommend reading his wikipedia page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_Ra.

His worldview was a fusion of music, theology, the arcane and afrofuturism, fueled by what I believe was a mental health issue. A truly fascinating individual.

Bird is the word? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gc4QTqslN4

Side note, this was issued previously on DVD, although now that's out of print. It's since been reissued on DVD with an accompanying book: https://www.amazon.com/Sun-Ra-Space-Place-Limited/dp/0986115...

Why not listen to some unrelated 90s Synthiepop with the same title while you wait for the thing to load: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q-uBKnqT2A -- or "Never trust a Klingon" from the same band: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OL1kk-vEOo

P.S.: Watched the first minute and I got the impression that it might be worse than Barbarella, which I thought was impossible. But it reminded me that I should watch "Dark Star" again... O:)

If you find Earth boring, just the same old, same thing...

