5 years ago, I'd definitely have called myself an introvert- except I used it as a crutch to justify certain behaviors that were actually harming my broader self development. Just do what feels right for you- don't want to go to that party? Don't! But maybe interpret it more as "I'm not feeling it tonight" rather as a consequence of an eternal truth about yourself.
Avoid thought patterns of the form "well of course I can't do X/of course this would make me feel Y- I'm an introvert!". Sure, I'm still more on the quiet "stay at home alone" side of things than most people my age, but I still did a lot of work on getting out of my comfort zone and getting better at small talk, and other silly social interactions, etc, and while it was painful at first it made me a much more balanced, well rounded person. It led to meaningful connections and friendships I'd never have had otherwise.
EDIT: can't agree enough with laynnn's comment.
I would also add a 0.5) Stop waiting a full year to change things you want to change. Resolutions can be made at a faster pace!
Articles like this reinforce a certain paradigm of behaviour as something inescapable or unchangeable, thus limiting one's ability to explore their environment in more productive ways. I believe it limits one's freedom and one's capacity to change.
Sure, you can take a bunch of people and according to any measure that you create, generate enough statistics that conform to the particular linguistic structure that is behind your hypothesis.
But that doesn't mean that the structure is really there.
If you change either your environment or your perception of it your behaviour will change accordingly. If you reinforce your baseline perceptions and avoid looking at them in a more distant way you will not change your behaviour.
I was very introverted as a child, due to some shattering events in my childhood and always assumed it was a part of me, it was my nature. As time has passed I've changed, not to say that I've become textbook extroverted, but I see my environment differently and I can embrace things in a more productive way. I can move between those definitions of interpersonal behaviour and be aware of what triggers certain patterns that I'm already aware of, and move into mental spaces that I don't feel can be described by this binary classification.
Language, as in your internal narrative, can become either your freedom or your prison. You can choose where you lay down your walls, or if you will lay them down at all.
I don't mind being social but no social gathering beats sitting home alone for me. I can do the thing I like the most for free but instead I spend money on things less enjoyable just because you're supposed to be social.
Growing up, I had a lot of people tell me that I needed to "Get outside [my] comfort zone," "socialize more," and "push [myself]." None of those things ever made me happy. They just drained me emotionally, and I couldn't wait to get home and read, write, or program something by myself.
As the author mentioned in resolution 1, introverts have limited energy for socializing. It drains us. It's not about being cowardly and shy, and having to muster up our courage and break through some social barrier that is holding us back. It is more like running on a treadmill at the gym. Eventually, you're going to get tired and worn out. It isn't like you can push through some invisible mental barrier and then run and run forever. Socializing is like running on a treadmill for introverts. It wears us out. I think a lot of people, even introverts, don't really understand this. Extroverts are charged emotionally by social activities. Introverts are drained. Therefore, it doesn't make sense for an introvert to just suck it up and act like an extrovert.
