I think very few are against the idea of free money for everybody because of the fear of moral decay if people aren't working. I think the opponents are worried about where that money to fund UBI will come from.
Taking away people's assets to be redistributed is obviously kind of a touchy subject.
I'm not a fan of this article however. While we are reasoning by analogy, It's fairly well documented that most capital wealth does not survive past an initial generation or two. There's something about creating the wealth/passive income that creates a different behavior than being given it.
This article does nothing to discuss that. The analogy included feels like it's just there to support a punchy headline.
This is why I'm more excited to see some real tests and results in various countries and communities.
My completely uninformed opinion is that this is largely due to one of the following:
1. Kids who grow up with so much passive income that they never need to work even for luxuries. UBI won't produce this, because anyone who wants luxuries will still have to work to afford them.
2. Passive income isn't automatically self-sustaining, so if kids aren't as good as their parents at actually managing their assets and/or business, then they may simply end up spending more than they make (especially if they're trying to maintain the same lifestyle their parents had even though they can't maintain all of the income). I think this ties back into #1 as well. The article said 30% of the income is capital assets, but if kids aren't good at business (or don't want to work at all), then they're relying on capital income for nearly all of their income instead of just a portion of it, which generally isn't self-sustaining without a change in lifestyle.
Let us know how it works out.
https://www.givedirectly.org/research-on-cash-transfers
http://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2017/01/02/finlands-...
https://blog.ycombinator.com/basic-income/
The analogy to UBI completely fails. Honestly this is probably one of the most transparently dumb UBI articles I've seen posted on HN. (Disclaimer: I support the idea of UBI pending research outcomes.)
Also known as nationalizing all investments.
I think the author may not quite have a grip on capitalism.
> The US federal government would employ various strategies (mandatory share issuances, wealth taxes, counter-cyclical asset purchases, etc.) to build up a big wealth fund that owns capital assets.
Sure, wealth taxes does mean effectively redirecting some of the capital income earned by other people, but that's basically what all taxes do anyway. And I'm not sure what "mandatory share issuances" or "counter-cyclical asset purchases" mean. But the end result is they're suggesting that the government should own a set of capital assets rather than just relying on taking money from citizens that own capital assets.
> 1 in 10 dollars of income produced in this country is paid out to the richest 1% without them having to work for it.
is misleading. I think this type of attitude makes it more difficult to find common ground. Yes, that income is not produced through recent work, but it is produced as a bi-product of previous work.
The issue is that once a person accumulates enough wealth, the difficulty to generate value falls while the opportunities to do so rise.
The author is confusing income from dividends (either of the stock or bond variety) and interest income with income simply for existing. He chooses to use Alaska, an oil rich and low population state, as a model for the rest of the country. He states that the government would somehow build up a "big wealth fund" that would deliver "returns" without specifying where those returns would come from or the amount of those returns. A fund of the size required can't easily generate large returns since that amount of money is enough to distort markets.
Simple back of the napkin math is that based on the 2013 census, we have 242,470,820 adults living in the US. If we pay each of them $12,000 per year, that's
$2,909,649,840,000 in additional mandatory spending every single year. That's more than Medicare and Social security combined, and that has no cost of living adjustments built in. The basic math shows that this idea is simply unrealistic as far as I can tell.
People get rich by not consuming everything as soon as they get it. This is a great thing for everybody.
And it's not just rich that accumulate. A person making minimum wage and just saving the same amount withheld by the US social security tax would have hundreds of thousands of dollars accumulated if they kept it in the stock market for their entire working career.
I was curious about this a few years ago and put together this spreadsheet, using this tax rate, rate of return and minimum wage over a 40 year period.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RlSfkW-DKXAXtXKvZJR5...
I'm all in favor of Universal Basic Income, but what happens when everyone who currently invests their money to produce this passive income decides to simply spend it instead since they wouldn't get to use any return from their investments?
We would then experience true economic recovery, where everyone can access the inventory of dollars, as opposed to the current "asset based" recovery we are now experiencing. Which is basically economic recovery for those who own hard assets.
There's also be no capital accumulating for innovation. No annoying technology to enable people to make high salaries. And none of the annoying tax revenues collected from them.
Poor people on the other hand are much quicker to bring their income back into circulation. If you want a lot of money to be spent domestically, you need to redistribute the money to the poor.
