Universal Basic Income already exists for the 1% (medium.com)
41 points by kareemm 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





Seems like a total straw man argument.

I think very few are against the idea of free money for everybody because of the fear of moral decay if people aren't working. I think the opponents are worried about where that money to fund UBI will come from.

Taking away people's assets to be redistributed is obviously kind of a touchy subject.

I'm in favor of trying UBI to see the impact, testing it properly.

I'm not a fan of this article however. While we are reasoning by analogy, It's fairly well documented that most capital wealth does not survive past an initial generation or two. There's something about creating the wealth/passive income that creates a different behavior than being given it.

This article does nothing to discuss that. The analogy included feels like it's just there to support a punchy headline.

This is why I'm more excited to see some real tests and results in various countries and communities.

The Rockefeller, DuPont, and Kennedy families (just to name three) show that capital survives for many generations if enough has been accumulated that it is impossible to consume it all. I think between $50 and $100 million is the critical mass needed to create a "black hole" of money. Above that amount of money and more money is sucked in faster than one person can squander it.

> There's something about creating the wealth/passive income that creates a different behavior than being given it.

My completely uninformed opinion is that this is largely due to one of the following:

1. Kids who grow up with so much passive income that they never need to work even for luxuries. UBI won't produce this, because anyone who wants luxuries will still have to work to afford them.

2. Passive income isn't automatically self-sustaining, so if kids aren't as good as their parents at actually managing their assets and/or business, then they may simply end up spending more than they make (especially if they're trying to maintain the same lifestyle their parents had even though they can't maintain all of the income). I think this ties back into #1 as well. The article said 30% of the income is capital assets, but if kids aren't good at business (or don't want to work at all), then they're relying on capital income for nearly all of their income instead of just a portion of it, which generally isn't self-sustaining without a change in lifestyle.

But there are family dynasties. http://qz.com/694340/the-richest-families-in-florence-in-142... And wealth does get concentrated for long periods of time. Corporations, government agencies, endowments.

It's easy to test. Find someone and start paying them.

Let us know how it works out.

This is in fact what people are doing.

https://www.givedirectly.org/research-on-cash-transfers

http://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2017/01/02/finlands-...

https://blog.ycombinator.com/basic-income/

This article seems transparently fallacious to me, since the income generated for the 1% is due to investment capital. Investment capital, among a million other attributes that differentiate it vs a state backed UBI program, is exposed to risk. There isn't just some pile of "income" sitting there we can harvest every year, the income the article talks about exists due to the exchange of capital. At the end of the year, some of those investments fail (for example, bonds default) and the income streams vanish.

The analogy to UBI completely fails. Honestly this is probably one of the most transparently dumb UBI articles I've seen posted on HN. (Disclaimer: I support the idea of UBI pending research outcomes.)

When investment capital's returns turns out to be distributed in a disproportionate manner that's not actually benefitting the majority of society, we have a problem. The tables have been turned in favor of rent-seeking behavior, which is what the article complains about. This is merely a way of correcting that problem.

Don’t tax labor to give money out to UBI loafers. Instead, snag society’s capital income, which is already paid out to people without regard to whether they work, and pay it out to everyone.

Also known as nationalizing all investments.

I think the author may not quite have a grip on capitalism.

Or the author just disagrees with capitalism.

Did you finish the article? They're not literally suggesting that all capital income be redirected by the government, but instead suggesting that the government should build up a fund that owns capital assets.

> The US federal government would employ various strategies (mandatory share issuances, wealth taxes, counter-cyclical asset purchases, etc.) to build up a big wealth fund that owns capital assets.

Sure, wealth taxes does mean effectively redirecting some of the capital income earned by other people, but that's basically what all taxes do anyway. And I'm not sure what "mandatory share issuances" or "counter-cyclical asset purchases" mean. But the end result is they're suggesting that the government should own a set of capital assets rather than just relying on taking money from citizens that own capital assets.

Who said the author likes capitalism? A lot of people don't these days: it hasn't been very nice to us.

reply


Those people are a threat to all of us.

While, overall, I enjoyed reading this post, I feel that this statement -

> 1 in 10 dollars of income produced in this country is paid out to the richest 1% without them having to work for it.

is misleading. I think this type of attitude makes it more difficult to find common ground. Yes, that income is not produced through recent work, but it is produced as a bi-product of previous work.

The issue is that once a person accumulates enough wealth, the difficulty to generate value falls while the opportunities to do so rise.

You've overlooked how much of this wealth is inherited across generations.

That's what the Estate Tax is for. There are ways to circumvent that via things like charitable foundations, however that's a very different debate.

The author is confusing income from dividends (either of the stock or bond variety) and interest income with income simply for existing. He chooses to use Alaska, an oil rich and low population state, as a model for the rest of the country. He states that the government would somehow build up a "big wealth fund" that would deliver "returns" without specifying where those returns would come from or the amount of those returns. A fund of the size required can't easily generate large returns since that amount of money is enough to distort markets.

Simple back of the napkin math is that based on the 2013 census, we have 242,470,820 adults living in the US. If we pay each of them $12,000 per year, that's $2,909,649,840,000 in additional mandatory spending every single year. That's more than Medicare and Social security combined, and that has no cost of living adjustments built in. The basic math shows that this idea is simply unrealistic as far as I can tell.

That means they're preserving it and reinvesting it so more wealth can be created. This is a good thing.

If we consumed all of that nasty wealth, there'd be none to borrow to get a house or education. None for startups.

People get rich by not consuming everything as soon as they get it. This is a great thing for everybody.

And it's not just rich that accumulate. A person making minimum wage and just saving the same amount withheld by the US social security tax would have hundreds of thousands of dollars accumulated if they kept it in the stock market for their entire working career.

I was curious about this a few years ago and put together this spreadsheet, using this tax rate, rate of return and minimum wage over a 40 year period.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RlSfkW-DKXAXtXKvZJR5...

So, essentially, abolish property rights? Just have government seize the capital from people who currently own it, or rather, seize the proceeds of the capital which is effectively the same thing, because why would you bother owning the capital if you weren't going to have access to the income it produces?

I'm all in favor of Universal Basic Income, but what happens when everyone who currently invests their money to produce this passive income decides to simply spend it instead since they wouldn't get to use any return from their investments?

> but what happens when everyone who currently invests their money to produce this passive income decides to simply spend it instead since they wouldn't get to use any return from their investments?

We would then experience true economic recovery, where everyone can access the inventory of dollars, as opposed to the current "asset based" recovery we are now experiencing. Which is basically economic recovery for those who own hard assets.

Seems like if the folks hoarding money via investments were to spend it, we'd see much greater wealth equality.

That's true. We'd all be much more equally poor.

There's also be no capital accumulating for innovation. No annoying technology to enable people to make high salaries. And none of the annoying tax revenues collected from them.

What "universal" in UBI means actually? If we pay to some of people then it's not universal. No matter if it's the top 1% or the poorest.

Thinking about it, basic income would be better than increasing credit as a way to increase the money supply, but it is probably not particularly good either.

Society still benefits if those "unearned" dollars are spent domestically.

Spending capacity of a single person does not scale though. A member of top 1% does not eat 1000 hamburgers in a day because they can afford it. They might spend $1000 on a single hamburger or several million $ on a car but it is hard to see how that money trickles down rather than stay in the Veblen goods ecosystem.

reply


You could say the same of every dollar everywhere no matter where it goes, so that statement is essentially meaningless.

You're right. The problem is that rich people don't spent much money, they tend to already have most of their needs met.

Poor people on the other hand are much quicker to bring their income back into circulation. If you want a lot of money to be spent domestically, you need to redistribute the money to the poor.

