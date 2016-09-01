Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SpaceX concludes anomaly investigation, sets return to flight target date (spacex.com)
The accident investigation team concluded that one of the three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) inside the second stage liquid oxygen (LOX) tank failed. Specifically, the failure was likely due to the accumulation of oxygen between the COPV liner and overwrap in a void or a buckle in the liner, leading to ignition and the subsequent failure of the COPV.

The investigation team identified several credible causes for the COPV failure, all of which involve accumulation of super chilled LOX or SOX in buckles under the overwrap. The corrective actions address all credible causes and focus on changes which avoid the conditions that led to these credible causes. In the short term, this entails changing the COPV configuration to allow warmer temperature helium to be loaded, as well as returning helium loading operations to a prior flight proven configuration based on operations used in over 700 successful COPV loads. In the long term, SpaceX will implement design changes to the COPVs to prevent buckles altogether, which will allow for faster loading operations.​

SpaceX is targeting return to flight from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) with the Iridium NEXT launch on January 8.

Are COPVs a universal thing in rocketry? Or has SpaceX actually loaded fuel into its rockets over 700 times?

It's true that COPVs are rather common in aerospace (being the lightest pressure tank technology available).

> Or has SpaceX actually loaded fuel into its rockets over 700 times?

This. SpaceX has done development test cycles, and for each launch performs stage acceptance tests at McGregor Texas and both "wet dress rehearsals" (now generally skipped) and static fires at their launch pads. All of these operations involve loading and unloading helium and LOX.

Some sort of gas injection system is essentially universal in rocketry since you need something to maintain tank pressure as you use the fuel in the tank. The helium vessels aren't always COPVs, sometimes it comes from outside the tank, and some rockets use something called autogenous pressurization where propellant is heated to gas to take up that extra space. And some rockets manage without pressurization entirely though I believe only very low performance ones.

SpaceX hasn't flow anywhere close to 700 flights but a lot of testing would involve fuel loading so the 700 figure sounds high but not unreasonably high to me.

If there are 3 in the first stage alone, and they static fire the stages before launching, I can see that adding up.

Not 100% sure, but each stage has multiple COPVs and there are two stages per vehicle, plus each vehicle is loaded multiple times (minimum two, for the static fire and the actual launch, and possibly more than that), so 700 occurrences of an individual COPV being loaded over the history of SpaceX (with ~30 total launches) is not totally ridiculous.

I believe it's a minimum of 3 loads per vehicle, as they're also tested at McGregor, Texas before being shipped to the launch site. Launch scrubs after propellant loading would add more, as would R&D testing.

They've done almost 30 Falcon 9 launches now. If there are 4 per vehicle and 3 loads per launch, that's about 360 loads just from that.

It's surprising how much of a disruption this caused to their launch schedule, but it's great that they got to the bottom of the issue before repeating the process on any further rockets.

The worst kind of bug is the intermittent one that you can't reproduce or see in logs. With only 35-55 milliseconds of metrics leading up to the event and nearly obliterated evidence, it seemed nearly impossible they would be able to nail down the exact cause.

Critics have pointed out risks in SpaceX's method of loading supercooled fuel. Accidentally forming solid oxygen around carbon fibers from a buckling overwrap is an example of this.

There are benefits, but they will need to find and prevent all these possible edge cases exposed by the new method.

This "anomaly" caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, and was an unprecedented failure mode. It doesn't surprise me at all that it disrupted the launch schedule for the better part of a year. If they manage to return to flight this month, it strikes me as rather quick.

I wonder if supercooled propellants are really worth it. It seems like a huge risk in exchange for a small performance increase. Hopefully this will be the last vehicle loss they suffer from it.

How does the gas get into this void between liner and overwrap? I presume the liner is meant to be impermeable? Or is it only impermeable when properly backed with the overwrap?

The helium COPV is submerged in LO2, so it's the oxygen that's soaking into the wrapping. I think the failure is that the oxygen is soaking into the wrapping before the helium is fully pressurized, and then the metal container expands slightly and crushes the oxygen that soaked in between the metal vessel and the carbon wrapping.

I find the whole idea of carbon fiber inside a pressurized LOX contain a bit risky. Also, what about all those reports that we're running out of helium? Is that credible threat to ongoing space flight?

We're not really running out, it's just getting more expensive because the government doesn't regulate it's availability anymore since the strategic helium reserve was done away with. It won't be a big deal for (already expensive) rocketry. Buying helium balloons for your birthday will be pricey, though.

I believe that it's very likely that SpaceX can recover the helium used during operation. The helium isn't expelled from the fuel tanks. Since the 1st stage returns, it could be recovered.

Its more of we are running out of cheap helium as the US has been selling off its massive stockpile and its nearly depleted.

Does anyone know if the public can watch when they launch at Vandenberg AFB Space Launch Complex. I have always wanted to do this but never sure if it is open to the public

Kinda. Read the details at r/spacex FAQ and the links there https://www.reddit.com/r/spacex/wiki/faq/watching#wiki_i.27m...

