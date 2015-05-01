Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Leap second 2017 status (ntppool.org)
34 points by NelsonMinar 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Some resources on how Google handles the leap seconds in their datacenters, where this is no longer a problem:

- https://developers.google.com/time/

- http://www.businessinsider.com/google-compute-engine-leap-sm...

- https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/2015/05/Got-a-second-A-...

I'm not a developer, but it seems to me that the proposal to eliminate leap seconds smacks of laziness. Keeping UTC within a second of UT1 has important real-world uses, including navigation and astronomy. The only problems it has created are software ones, and redefining how we measure time to cope with bad code seems like a ridiculous overreaction.

The number of servers in the pool is slowly falling. If you can spare a server, why not join it? http://www.pool.ntp.org/zone/@

Wow, did not know openntpd just ignores the leap second altogether.

http://undeadly.org/cgi?action=article&sid=20150628132834

34 (or is it 35 now?) years since the first leap second, software still broken.

The astronomers responsible for leap seconds will be the first against the wall when the revolution comes. Down with UTC, viva la TAI!

Yea, but next time is about 2020 so there is time to fix it.

Say what? Leap seconds have been added 27 times in the past 45 years. What would lead you to believe the earth's rotation will stop slowing down over the next 33 years?

Sorry, typo, was going for 2020

Wow, such amateur hour. I always thought that ntppool is run by competent people, and that each server has at least a GPS time source. They don't even seem to have a monitoring solution which can track what time each server is advertising.

I would switch to time.nist.gov if they had any servers in Europe. Any other good NTP EU source?

It's a free service, with volunteers providing the servers. There is monitoring, but as far as I'm aware, common ntpds don't relookup the configured servers while running, so you're going to be stuck to servers that tested good when your server started.

The downside of nist.gov servers is that they're sometimes very overloaded (and the one hosted in Washington state tends to have network path asymmetry, resulting in a large time offset reported).

There are some lists of public servers linked from this page: http://support.ntp.org/bin/view/Servers/WebHome

> They don't even seem to have a monitoring solution which can track what time each server is advertising.

Yes they do. http://www.pool.ntp.org/scores/ In fact the page linked to even specifically mentions removing bad servers from the pool in real time.

> I would switch to time.nist.gov if they had any servers in Europe.

You talk about "amateur hour" but are seemingly unaware that unless you are running an NTP server for a significant number of users yourself, you should not be using time.nist.gov. Given that you're apparently currently using the pool, I'm guessing you're not.

