Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Airbnb’s edge on room prices depends on tax advantages (ft.com)
5 points by szx 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





It's almost as if AirBnB, Uber et al get by on skirting the law other people have to follow.

reply


This is a bit of a deceptive headline. The immediate sub-headline is "Up to third of price gap with hotels is due to tax treatment, FT finds", which is a pretty massive difference.

(Side note: Usual "Google the headline" trick works on FT.com's paywall)

reply


Also, the much higher VAT rate paid by most hotels in the UK compared to most AirBnBs (17% vs 0.6%) is not because AirBnBs are illegally avoiding the tax, but simply because most hotels, but few AirBnBs, cross the business-size threshold where the higher VAT kicks in.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: