Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Airbnb’s edge on room prices depends on tax advantages
(
ft.com
)
5 points
by
szx
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
darpa_escapee
0 minutes ago
It's almost as if AirBnB, Uber et al get by on skirting the law other people have to follow.
reply
ceejayoz
9 minutes ago
This is a bit of a deceptive headline. The immediate sub-headline is "Up to third of price gap with hotels is due to tax treatment, FT finds", which is a pretty massive difference.
(Side note: Usual "Google the headline" trick works on FT.com's paywall)
reply
jessriedel
0 minutes ago
Also, the much higher VAT rate paid by most hotels in the UK compared to most AirBnBs (17% vs 0.6%) is not because AirBnBs are illegally avoiding the tax, but simply because most hotels, but few AirBnBs, cross the business-size threshold where the higher VAT kicks in.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply