Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why trolls won in 2016
(
gizmodo.com
)
8 points
by
MilnerRoute
48 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
andrewclunn
4 minutes ago
Yet another article that conflates "protecting user" with wanting censorship of people who are on the right politically. Same with the fake news, and all wrapped up in any anti corporation narrative. Yawn.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply