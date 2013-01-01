Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
COP21: Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'Go part-time vegetarian to protect the planet'
27 points by adamnemecek 33 minutes ago





Or full time vegan and do more good for the planet. It's good to see people are finally acknowledging the great toll that animal ag takes on the planet.

Yes, this guy used to be a big time meat eater, but he's changing his tune which should be taken as a good thing. Our propensity for vilifying people who turn the corner is baffling to me.

The framing in these things is always wrong. We are not protecting the planet. The planet will be fine. The planet has been fine for a long time. What won't be fine is a certain kind of primate that likes to live in certain places.

Now that we've rephrased the problem, what does it mean moving forward?

Reminds me of this: https://www.theguardian.com/world/german-elections-blog-2013...

Isn't this rather rich coming from a guy who has probably consumed 100 times more animal protein in his ~70 years on earth than the average joe to whom he is now rationing.

Meh. Assume it works and that only a hundred people listen to him...

More, people can learn and advance their thinking. Robbing newcomers of help and assistance is bad. Suggesting better practices is not. Combining this with his other writing lately, I am willing to respect what his intentions seem to be.

Actually, he's right. You do not need to eat animals to get good protein. It's easier to supplement with whey or soy protein. I wouldn't be surprised if his bodybuilding diet involved supplementation since it's much easier to meet macronutrient goals with protein shakes than by eating meat, because you don't have to worry about the fat that comes from the meat.

a.) no way it's 100x, maybe 2x (tops) compared with a "meat lover"

b.) times have changed

c.) you can't really blame him for following "social norms" (I can't imagine that being vegetarian/vegan was easy in Austria when he was growing up)

Isn't this definition of ad hominem? He he he even if you're right he still has a point.

Not especially. Water is more constrained now that it used to be, and there are more people to feed. Anyway it means more coming from him than from some skinny hippie-type, so people are more likely to take it seriously.

