SpiderOakONE – Zero Knowledge Cloud Storage (spideroak.com)
In addition to not being (fully) open source, something that also should be mentioned is, that if u use the mobile apps it unfortunately still isn't zero knowledge [0].

[0] https://spideroak.com/manual/spideroak-on-mobile

They've been around for a while and are highly regarded.

The one thing that makes their privacy weak is: The software involved in the encryption/password handling is not open source. We have only their word for it that they are not snooping or letting anyone else snoop.

If you're willing to do the extra work, you can get a cloud service like Dream Objects, and use software like duply/duplicity to store your files online and encrypted. You may lose some flexibility, though.

I tried spider oak a while ago, and I thought it was horrible in terms of ui, performance and bloat. I'm assuming they didn't change their stack/devs, so I will not even try this one.

Spideroak One is miles better in terms of UI than the old version, but the performance is still baffling sometimes. eg. Edit a single ~5kb file and you can be seeing multiple minute upload times. Encryption doesn't take that long and even dial-up is faster for upload.

EDIT: I only use the free version though, so maybe the paid plans have better speeds.

Depends on how long "a while" ago was. They had a big client overhaul something like a year (?) ago, which (after a few months of bugfixing) made quite a difference.

Now they also have a galaxy of related products (IM, collab, etc) which more or less integrate with ONE, although I haven't really used them.

Is there a full pricing overview available?

2nd "row". [0]

-- SPIDER OAK ONE PRICES 100GB - $5 monthly ($59/y) 250GB - $9 monthly ($99/y) 1TB - $12 monthly ($129/y)

--

[0] https://spideroak.com/about/price-list

