[0] https://spideroak.com/manual/spideroak-on-mobile
reply
The one thing that makes their privacy weak is: The software involved in the encryption/password handling is not open source. We have only their word for it that they are not snooping or letting anyone else snoop.
If you're willing to do the extra work, you can get a cloud service like Dream Objects, and use software like duply/duplicity to store your files online and encrypted. You may lose some flexibility, though.
EDIT: I only use the free version though, so maybe the paid plans have better speeds.
Now they also have a galaxy of related products (IM, collab, etc) which more or less integrate with ONE, although I haven't really used them.
--
SPIDER OAK ONE PRICES
100GB - $5 monthly ($59/y)
250GB - $9 monthly ($99/y)
1TB - $12 monthly ($129/y)
--
[0] https://spideroak.com/about/price-list
[0] https://spideroak.com/manual/spideroak-on-mobile
reply