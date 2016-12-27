Ask HN: Who wants to be hired? (January 2017)

Location:
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: No
Technologies: Android Development, Object Oriented Development, Android SDK, Android Studio, Eclipse IDE, ADB, Java, C/C++, SQLite, XML, HTML, CSS, Git and Linux.
I develop Android apps for phones and tablets. I have published apps in the Google Play store. I have full life cycle software development experience, including: product concept development, product design, project planning, research and development, algorithm development, programming, testing, debugging, publishing apps to the Google Play store and app maintenance.
Email and Resume/CV: http://compxpressinc.com/docs/kpcv.html
Website: http://compxpressinc.com
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: C, C++, python, Linux drivers, macOS kernel extensions, shell scripting, debugging, reverse engineering
Resume/CV: https://github.com/enzolovesbacon
Email: enzo.matsumiya at gmail
Technologies: iOS, macOS, Objective-C, Swift
Résumé/CV: http://stackoverflow.com/cv/zoul
Email: tomas.znamenacek@gmail.com
Remote: OK
Technologies: Python, Ruby, Javascript, Django, Rails, Node.js, React, AWS, Docker...
Résumé/CV: http://omarkhan.me/cv.pdf
Email: omar@omarkhan.me
Technologies: C#, MS SQL, web analytics, healthcare experience
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesschend
Email: jamesschend AT gmail
15 years of experience, primarily in web analytics and healthcare fields. Most skilled with back-end development in C# and Microsoft SQL Server. I've also worked with MongoDB, Ruby, Python, JavaScript, website usability testing (A/B, multivariate test design), cloud computing (Amazon Web Services). An interest in gaming: did coding for a MUD back in the day, and have helped two teams get indie games published on Steam.
Remote: No
Technologies: Javascript/ES6, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, Python, Node, Flask, SaSS, SQL, Git
Resume: https://arverma.me/resume.pdf
Email: averma2@binghamton.edu
Whoami: a person that loves building things, challenges and loves to learn and work on new things
Remote: Yes, preferred
Technologies: JavaScript, Mobile-Web (Ionic, Cordova), C, C++, Objective-C, Swift, iOS
Résumé/CV: https://linkedin.com/in/xyclos
Email: hello@xyclos.com
Location: Dallas, USA
Willing to relocate: Not right now
Technologies: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript,HTML5, VUE.js, CSS, react, react-native,etc.
Resume: http://tinyurl.com/z3pst2u
Current Project: http://statimgram.com
Current Side Project: http://bookme.io
Previous Project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vz7QpBub6fo
Email: copertus at [Google's email service].com.
I love challenges and problem solving situations. I’m able to learn, adapt, correlate and gather expertise really quickly for any technology and any company situation by using my highly technological background.
Willing to relocate: Eventually
Resume: http://tinyurl.com/zrbofau
Technologies: semiconductor, Ruby/Rails, Python, R
Email: bjpcjp@gmail.com
Location: South Asia
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: UNIX sysadmin/programmer, FP, AI.
Résumé/CV:
Email: lngnmn1@gmail.com
Remote: Yes (with remote experience)
Willing to relocate: Yes, for the right opportunity
Technologies: Fullstack LAMP/LEMP (Laravel 5.x, Symfony 2.x, PHP, MySQL, etc.)
Resume: I am from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and have been building web applications, and recently remotely, since 1999. The majority of my career has been full stack web application development in both the United States and also Europe.
I am the author of Mastering Laravel (Packt) and other peer reviewed publications, an invited speaker at phpDay, PHP UK, and founder of the Palermo PHP User Group.
Willing to relocate: Yes (within US)
Technologies: Golang, Python, Linux, Backend development,
Applied Machine Learning, scikit-learn, Theano
Résumé: https://sanjaybv.github.io/resume.pdf
Email: sanjaybwaj@gmail.com
Location: San Francisco
Willing to relocate: To Colorado or New Mexico, yes.
Technologies: Ruby, Rails, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Django, Node, Chef, Vagrant, Docker, AWS. Interested in: Go, Elixir, Rust
Résumé/CV: http://www.websaviour.com/
Email: gabe@websaviour.com
I am Co-Founder and CTO Emeritus of MUBI, a global curated VOD service known in the UK than the US. I am interested in consumer product and SaaS companies.
Location: Linz, Austria
Remote: YES
Willing to relocate: NO
Technologies: Natural Language Processing, Search Engines, Machine Learning
Resume/CV: http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/en-resume-and-projects.pdf
Email: see http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/en/contact
Web: http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/
LinkedIn: https://at.linkedin.com/in/richardbergmair
Some salient points about myself:
* Ph.D. in Natural Language Processing from the University of Cambridge
* taught Machine Learning for Natural Language Processing at the University of Malta as module leader
* worked as Data Scientist at Goldman Sachs for 1,5 years
* worked as Sr Search Engineer at JUJU.COM for 2,5 years
* 7-year track record of remote/contracting work in Data Science, Natural Language Processing, & Machine Learning
* particularly experienced with the scientific Python ecosystem, cloud technologies, and databases (SQL & NoSQL)
I prefer to work remotely but I'm willing to do up to 20% of my work on-site in the long-run average and be on-site up to 3 weeks at a time (travel expenses paid). I offer lower rates for remote work than I do for on-site to add a further incentive and have no problem with making my timesheets auditable through a mechanism such as HUBSTAFF.COM to further raise the standard of trust. I am based in Austria but am willing to work US east coast hours (have done so for years working with JUJU.COM without any issues).
Remote: Currently, and Yes
Willing to relocate: No, thank you.
Technologies: Javascript, CSS, HTML, Angular, React
Résumé/CV: http://eschie.info
Email: austin.eschenbach@gmail.com
Full-stack javascript developer with a focus on front-end. Looking for awesome projects in education, emerging tech, or non-profit.
Willing to relocate: I like Austin.
Technologies: see resume. s/w dev, devops engineer, several decades *nix, scala spoken here. Results oriented. Part time ok.
Resume/CV: bio at http://akisumi.com
Email: see website
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Technologies: Rails, iOS, Go, React, Haskell, Node.js
Resume/CV: https://angel.co/niall-paterson
Email: npaterson1@gmail.com
Github: https://github.com/paterson (w/ open source contributions)
Stackoverflow: http://stackoverflow.com/users/557015/niall
I'm an experienced Rails and iOS developer (6+ years), and will be graduating in May. I'm looking for opportunities after that, along with part-time/contract work in the mean time.
I've interned in New York, Amsterdam and Dublin, along with freelanced with a number of companies in San Francisco. Feel free to drop me a line!
Location: UK
Technologies: JavaScript, CSS, HTML, jade/pug, CoffeeScript, gulp, grunt, node, stylus, sass, less, react, react-native, flux, redux, riot, TDD/BDD, angular, backbone, marionette, MEAN stack, TDD, HTML5 Canvas, GSAP, SVG etc.
Resume: available on request.
Contact: http://jh3y.github.io
Github: https://github.com/jh3y
Codepen: https://codepen.io/jh3y
A front end developer with a huge passion for all things JavaScript and Front End! Keen to help people solve problems and create cool experiences! Fortunate enough to have worked with some big names and open to various types of opportunity. Check out my code/site and hope to hear from you. Don't hesitate to reach out, love a challenge!
Willing to relocate: Yes, definitely
Technologies: Java, Javascript, Python, Bash, SQL, REST, Webdev
Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B4LVaiM_PK4oMk9uUWJCY29NaG...
Email: pimlottc at gmail
Senior Java developer with extensive experience in web applications, including front-end code. Quicker learner with a fondness for open source tools and the unix philosphy. Interested in user-focused design with a strong attention to detail. Available for both contract and full-time work.
Willing to relocate: No.
Technologies/Skills: Marketing & Sales Operations: Google Analytics/Adwords, Salesforce Administration, Apttus Certified CPQ admin.
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-hudson-43bb834
Email: chris-at-cjhudson dot com
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Willing to relocate: Yes, possibly
Technologies: Web, Mobile, Data Center
Résumé/CV: http://jeremyshafton.com
Email: jeremy.shafton@gmail.com
Looking for interesting opportunities to build great products. Experienced in Sales and Marketing, and in Managing software developers.
Willing to relocate: Switzerland, Spain, US
Technologies: HTML, CSS/SASS, JS/jQuery, React JS, PHP, MySQL, Wordpress, Drupal, product design
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alinrauta
Personal Website: http://alinrauta.com/
Email: alin.rauta@thebusinessclub.ro
Technologies: C++, Java, JavaScript, Ruby, Scala, Backbone.js, Express, Node.js, Ruby on Rails
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/waleychen
Email: waleycz@gmail.com
I last worked at MongoDB where I did systems/C++ work, added features and fixed bugs in the MongoDB database. I graduated a year ago and did six internships (Foursquare, MongoDB, Twilio,...). The internships consisted of mostly full-stack development and a touch of data infrastructure work.
Technologies: Perl, Go, JS/HTML/CSS/etc, C, Pg, lots more
Resume: http://www.houseabsolute.com/resume/
Email: dave@urth.org
See http://blog.urth.org/2016/12/27/looking-for-work/ for more about me and what I'm looking for.
Location: Ashtabula, Ohio
Remote: Maybe, depending upon the assignment
Willing to relocate: Yes. This is preferred.
Technologies: IPAWS, MARC21, Unisys IDRS/DB2, DocBook, Ubuntu/Xubuntu, Incident Command System
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenkellat
Email: skellat@ubuntu.com
Willing to relocate: Depending to opportunity
Technologies: Networking (BGP, OSPF, STP, Cisco, Juniper, Mikrotik, etc.), Python, Linux.
Résumé/CV: On demand
Email: lormayna@gmail.com
Location: Moscow, Berlin
Remote: OK
Willing to relocate: Berlin, Germany, but it's open
Technologies/Skills: product design, full stack web dev (js: node, vanilla, react, etc), a bit of hardware
Email: valiafetisov@gmail.com
Technologies: Java/JEE, Spring, JavaScript, jQuery, ReactJS, BackboneJS, Python, Web Services, MongoDB, Android
Résumé/CV: https://in.linkedin.com/in/yogeshpaul
Email:yogeshpaul@gmail.com
-- MS from University of Florida, 8+ years work experience, working as full stack software developer.
Location: Boston/San Francisco
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: Java, Python
Email: reneehn0@gmail.com
Location: Paris, France
Technologies: Data Science/Machine Learning (clustering, prediction, anomaly detection...), Hadoop, Spark, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Scala, Python, Ansible
Resume/CV: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/juliennaour
Email: julnaour at gmail dot com
One Thing I did: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbXzYLS_uTE
I'm the second guy
Remote: I've been telecommuting for more than 5 years.
Willing to relocate: Yes, I've done it before to Mexico
Technologies: PHP mostly backend. Tried almost all MVC frameworks
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stuardo
Email: str@maphpia.com
Location: Ontario, Canada + Vermont, USA
Remote: Yes, able to travel
Willing to relocate: Hoping to secure a work visa for at least Vermont
Tech: Old school HTML, PHP, CSS, jQuery, LAMP
Resume: https://clearydale.ca/Resume_ConorCleary.pdf
Email: conor@clearydale.ca
Remote: Looking only for remote work
Technologies: Grails
email: grails at jquantum
Senior Java, Python developer with extensive experience in web applications, including front-end code
