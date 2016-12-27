Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who wants to be hired? (January 2017)
45 points by whoishiring 1 hour ago
Share your information if you are looking for work. Please use this format:

  Location:
  Remote:
  Willing to relocate:
  Technologies:
  Résumé/CV:
  Email:
Readers: please only email these addresses to discuss work opportunities.





Location: California

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Android Development, Object Oriented Development, Android SDK, Android Studio, Eclipse IDE, ADB, Java, C/C++, SQLite, XML, HTML, CSS, Git and Linux.

I develop Android apps for phones and tablets. I have published apps in the Google Play store. I have full life cycle software development experience, including: product concept development, product design, project planning, research and development, algorithm development, programming, testing, debugging, publishing apps to the Google Play store and app maintenance.

Email and Resume/CV: http://compxpressinc.com/docs/kpcv.html

Website: http://compxpressinc.com

reply


Location: Florianopolis, Brazil

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: C, C++, python, Linux drivers, macOS kernel extensions, shell scripting, debugging, reverse engineering

Resume/CV: https://github.com/enzolovesbacon

Email: enzo.matsumiya at gmail

reply


Location: Czech Republic

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: iOS, macOS, Objective-C, Swift

Résumé/CV: http://stackoverflow.com/cv/zoul

Email: tomas.znamenacek@gmail.com

reply


Location: Chicago, IL, USA

Remote: OK

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Python, Ruby, Javascript, Django, Rails, Node.js, React, AWS, Docker...

Résumé/CV: http://omarkhan.me/cv.pdf

Email: omar@omarkhan.me

reply


Location: Seattle (Snohomish County preferred)

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: C#, MS SQL, web analytics, healthcare experience

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesschend

Email: jamesschend AT gmail

15 years of experience, primarily in web analytics and healthcare fields. Most skilled with back-end development in C# and Microsoft SQL Server. I've also worked with MongoDB, Ruby, Python, JavaScript, website usability testing (A/B, multivariate test design), cloud computing (Amazon Web Services). An interest in gaming: did coding for a MUD back in the day, and have helped two teams get indie games published on Steam.

reply


Location: Brooklyn, New York

Remote: No

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Javascript/ES6, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, Python, Node, Flask, SaSS, SQL, Git

Resume: https://arverma.me/resume.pdf

Email: averma2@binghamton.edu

Whoami: a person that loves building things, challenges and loves to learn and work on new things

reply


Location: Charleston, SC

Remote: Yes, preferred

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: JavaScript, Mobile-Web (Ionic, Cordova), C, C++, Objective-C, Swift, iOS

Résumé/CV: https://linkedin.com/in/xyclos

Email: hello@xyclos.com

reply


==============================

Location: Dallas, USA

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Not right now

Technologies: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript,HTML5, VUE.js, CSS, react, react-native,etc.

Resume: http://tinyurl.com/z3pst2u

Current Project: http://statimgram.com

Current Side Project: http://bookme.io

Previous Project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vz7QpBub6fo

Email: copertus at [Google's email service].com.

===============================

I love challenges and problem solving situations. I’m able to learn, adapt, correlate and gather expertise really quickly for any technology and any company situation by using my highly technological background.

reply


Location: San Francisco Bay Area Remote: Ok Willing to relocate: can consider Technologies: NLP sprinkled with experimental AI Resume: http://cymetica.com Email: cymetica@gmail.com

reply


Location: Austin, USA

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Eventually

Resume: http://tinyurl.com/zrbofau

Technologies: semiconductor, Ruby/Rails, Python, R

Email: bjpcjp@gmail.com

reply


Could be a technical co-founder, CTO, project bootstrapper, etc.

   Location: South Asia
   Remote: Yes
   Willing to relocate: Yes
   Technologies: UNIX sysadmin/programmer, FP, AI.
   Résumé/CV:
   Email: lngnmn1@gmail.com

reply


Location: Palermo, Italy

Remote: Yes (with remote experience)

Willing to relocate: Yes, for the right opportunity

Technologies: Fullstack LAMP/LEMP (Laravel 5.x, Symfony 2.x, PHP, MySQL, etc.)

Resume: I am from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and have been building web applications, and recently remotely, since 1999. The majority of my career has been full stack web application development in both the United States and also Europe. I am the author of Mastering Laravel (Packt) and other peer reviewed publications, an invited speaker at phpDay, PHP UK, and founder of the Palermo PHP User Group.

reply


Location: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Remote: No

Willing to relocate: Yes (within US)

Technologies: Golang, Python, Linux, Backend development, Applied Machine Learning, scikit-learn, Theano

Résumé: https://sanjaybv.github.io/resume.pdf

Email: sanjaybwaj@gmail.com

reply


Sanjay,

Just emailed you!

reply


Very Experienced Full-Stack+ Web Developer & Technical Lead

=================================

Location: San Francisco

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: To Colorado or New Mexico, yes.

Technologies: Ruby, Rails, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Django, Node, Chef, Vagrant, Docker, AWS. Interested in: Go, Elixir, Rust

Résumé/CV: http://www.websaviour.com/

Email: gabe@websaviour.com

=================================

I am Co-Founder and CTO Emeritus of MUBI, a global curated VOD service known in the UK than the US. I am interested in consumer product and SaaS companies.

reply


DATA SCIENTIST WITH EXPERTISE IN SEARCH ENGINES, NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING, & MACHINE LEARNING. FORMERLY AT GOLDMAN SACHS. PHD, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE.

Location: Linz, Austria

Remote: YES

Willing to relocate: NO

Technologies: Natural Language Processing, Search Engines, Machine Learning

Resume/CV: http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/en-resume-and-projects.pdf

Email: see http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/en/contact

Web: http://www.utopia-refraktor.com/

LinkedIn: https://at.linkedin.com/in/richardbergmair

Some salient points about myself:

* Ph.D. in Natural Language Processing from the University of Cambridge

* taught Machine Learning for Natural Language Processing at the University of Malta as module leader

* worked as Data Scientist at Goldman Sachs for 1,5 years

* worked as Sr Search Engineer at JUJU.COM for 2,5 years

* 7-year track record of remote/contracting work in Data Science, Natural Language Processing, & Machine Learning

* particularly experienced with the scientific Python ecosystem, cloud technologies, and databases (SQL & NoSQL)

I prefer to work remotely but I'm willing to do up to 20% of my work on-site in the long-run average and be on-site up to 3 weeks at a time (travel expenses paid). I offer lower rates for remote work than I do for on-site to add a further incentive and have no problem with making my timesheets auditable through a mechanism such as HUBSTAFF.COM to further raise the standard of trust. I am based in Austria but am willing to work US east coast hours (have done so for years working with JUJU.COM without any issues).

reply


Full Stack Web Application Developer

Location: San Francisco

Remote: Currently, and Yes

Willing to relocate: No, thank you.

Technologies: Javascript, CSS, HTML, Angular, React

Résumé/CV: http://eschie.info

Email: austin.eschenbach@gmail.com

Full-stack javascript developer with a focus on front-end. Looking for awesome projects in education, emerging tech, or non-profit.

reply


Location: Austin

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: I like Austin.

Technologies: see resume. s/w dev, devops engineer, several decades *nix, scala spoken here. Results oriented. Part time ok.

Resume/CV: bio at http://akisumi.com

Email: see website

reply


Rails + React + iOS + Go developer

====================================

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Rails, iOS, Go, React, Haskell, Node.js

Resume/CV: https://angel.co/niall-paterson

Email: npaterson1@gmail.com

Github: https://github.com/paterson (w/ open source contributions)

Stackoverflow: http://stackoverflow.com/users/557015/niall

====================================

I'm an experienced Rails and iOS developer (6+ years), and will be graduating in May. I'm looking for opportunities after that, along with part-time/contract work in the mean time. I've interned in New York, Amsterdam and Dublin, along with freelanced with a number of companies in San Francisco. Feel free to drop me a line!

reply


==============================

Location: UK

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Not right now

Technologies: JavaScript, CSS, HTML, jade/pug, CoffeeScript, gulp, grunt, node, stylus, sass, less, react, react-native, flux, redux, riot, TDD/BDD, angular, backbone, marionette, MEAN stack, TDD, HTML5 Canvas, GSAP, SVG etc.

Resume: available on request.

Contact: http://jh3y.github.io

Github: https://github.com/jh3y

Codepen: https://codepen.io/jh3y

===============================

A front end developer with a huge passion for all things JavaScript and Front End! Keen to help people solve problems and create cool experiences! Fortunate enough to have worked with some big names and open to various types of opportunity. Check out my code/site and hope to hear from you. Don't hesitate to reach out, love a challenge!

reply


Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes, definitely

Technologies: Java, Javascript, Python, Bash, SQL, REST, Webdev

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B4LVaiM_PK4oMk9uUWJCY29NaG...

Email: pimlottc at gmail

Senior Java developer with extensive experience in web applications, including front-end code. Quicker learner with a fondness for open source tools and the unix philosphy. Interested in user-focused design with a strong attention to detail. Available for both contract and full-time work.

reply


I like this sort of page, a few small tweaks would really make it easier to scan this list and contact people...

Full-time/Contract Work:

Location:

Remote:

Willing to relocate:

Desired Role:

Technologies/Skills:

Résumé/CV:

LinkedIn:

Email:

Citizenship/Work Authorization:

reply


Location: San Francisco

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No.

Technologies/Skills: Marketing & Sales Operations: Google Analytics/Adwords, Salesforce Administration, Apttus Certified CPQ admin.

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-hudson-43bb834

Email: chris-at-cjhudson dot com

reply


Business Tech Guy + Hacker

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Remote: Currently, and Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes, possibly

Technologies: Web, Mobile, Data Center

Résumé/CV: http://jeremyshafton.com

Email: jeremy.shafton@gmail.com

Looking for interesting opportunities to build great products. Experienced in Sales and Marketing, and in Managing software developers.

reply


Location: Bucharest, Romania

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Switzerland, Spain, US

Technologies: HTML, CSS/SASS, JS/jQuery, React JS, PHP, MySQL, Wordpress, Drupal, product design

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alinrauta

Personal Website: http://alinrauta.com/

Email: alin.rauta@thebusinessclub.ro

reply


Location: New York

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: C++, Java, JavaScript, Ruby, Scala, Backbone.js, Express, Node.js, Ruby on Rails

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/waleychen

Email: waleycz@gmail.com

I last worked at MongoDB where I did systems/C++ work, added features and fixed bugs in the MongoDB database. I graduated a year ago and did six internships (Foursquare, MongoDB, Twilio,...). The internships consisted of mostly full-stack development and a touch of data infrastructure work.

reply


Location: Minneapolis, MN

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Perl, Go, JS/HTML/CSS/etc, C, Pg, lots more

Resume: http://www.houseabsolute.com/resume/

Email: dave@urth.org

See http://blog.urth.org/2016/12/27/looking-for-work/ for more about me and what I'm looking for.

reply 


  Location:  Ashtabula, Ohio
  Remote:  Maybe, depending upon the assignment
  Willing to relocate:  Yes.  This is preferred.
  Technologies:  IPAWS, MARC21, Unisys IDRS/DB2, DocBook, Ubuntu/Xubuntu, Incident Command System
  Résumé/CV:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenkellat
  Email:  skellat@ubuntu.com
I am able to write documentation and other technical documents while also serving as an on-scene Incident Commander. I've previously participated in writing distribution documentation for Xubuntu. Although currently a federal bureaucrat, ways of walking away from that are being sought.

reply


Location; Germany, cologne Remote: yes Willing to relocate: yes Technologies: Windows server,networks, VMware, docker etc, right now Specialized in API Management,API security, network security, encryption, oauth, openid etc. Datapower gateway from IBM and the API suite from Axway. Resume on request. Email: tesion@gmx.de

reply


Location: Italy

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Depending to opportunity

Technologies: Networking (BGP, OSPF, STP, Cisco, Juniper, Mikrotik, etc.), Python, Linux.

Résumé/CV: On demand

Email: lormayna@gmail.com

reply 


  Location: Moscow, Berlin
  Remote: OK
  Willing to relocate: Berlin, Germany, but it's open
  Technologies/Skills: product design, full stack web dev (js: node, vanilla, react, etc), a bit of hardware
  Email: valiafetisov@gmail.com
Website: https://valiafetisov.com

reply


Location: New Delhi, India Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: Yes Technologies: MEAN STACK, Python, Bash, Penetration Testing,Elastic search Résumé/CV:https://www.linkedin.com/in/kunal-relan-a7013375 Email: pentesterkunal@live.com

reply


Location: Gurgaon, India

Remote: No

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Java/JEE, Spring, JavaScript, jQuery, ReactJS, BackboneJS, Python, Web Services, MongoDB, Android

Résumé/CV: https://in.linkedin.com/in/yogeshpaul

Email:yogeshpaul@gmail.com

-- MS from University of Florida, 8+ years work experience, working as full stack software developer.

reply


Full Stack Web Developer

Location: Boston/San Francisco Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: Yes Technologies: Java, Python Email: reneehn0@gmail.com

reply


Data Scientist/Data Engineer

Location: Paris, France

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Data Science/Machine Learning (clustering, prediction, anomaly detection...), Hadoop, Spark, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Scala, Python, Ansible

Resume/CV: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/juliennaour

Email: julnaour at gmail dot com

One Thing I did: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbXzYLS_uTE

I'm the second guy

reply


Location: Guatemala

Remote: I've been telecommuting for more than 5 years.

Willing to relocate: Yes, I've done it before to Mexico

Technologies: PHP mostly backend. Tried almost all MVC frameworks

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stuardo

Email: str@maphpia.com

reply


Conor Cleary | network administrator / project & logistics manager / web developer

Location: Ontario, Canada + Vermont, USA

Remote: Yes, able to travel

Willing to relocate: Hoping to secure a work visa for at least Vermont

Tech: Old school HTML, PHP, CSS, jQuery, LAMP

Resume: https://clearydale.ca/Resume_ConorCleary.pdf

Email: conor@clearydale.ca

reply


Location : Bay Area

Remote: Looking only for remote work

Technologies: Grails

email: grails at jquantum

reply


Location: Boston, MA Remote: YES Willing to relocate: YES Technologies: Java, Python, Web Github: www.github.com/rm51 Email: rm97851 at gmail.com

Senior Java, Python developer with extensive experience in web applications, including front-end code

reply




