Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (January 2017)

I'm a fullstack developer with 4 years of experience. The technologies I am most well-versed in include: ASP.NET MVC, React.JS, Android and Node.js. I have also done a fair bit of work with PHP.
Here are some of my recent projects:
http://chrisgillrealestate.com (built with React.JS, ASP.NET MVC and SQL Server)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.connectedd... (A native Android app)
My Email Address is: connecteddeveloper@yahoo.com
Location: India
Remote only (Full or part time)
I'm a browser extension developer and develops extension in Vanilla JS for Firefox, Chrome, and Safari web browser and successfully completed 40+ projects in past 7 years as a freelancer. I also worked in an early stage incubated B2B product based startup so I have a good understanding of how startup ecosystem works and the challenges faced by a startup, building an MVP, business model canvas etc. Right now I'm travelling + freelancing.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pawarhemant
GitHub: https://github.com/HemantPawar
Email: hemant@hemantpawar.com
I develop and publish games for iOS / Android / Steam.
Opus Magnum: The Little Crane That Could (17M downloads)
Shipped many indie titles as sole developer.
Shipped AAA title 'SOCOM:Confrontation'
Author of Open Sourced project: GPGOAP
I am looking for contract work as app/game developer.
Skills include:
C,C++,Python,OpenGL,AI,PhysicsSim,NDK,iOS,UNIX
http://stackoverflow.com/users/story/301166
contact: b.stolk@gmail.com
Location: Remote
Remote: Yes
iOS developer looking for new projects. Have experience with both Objective-C and Swift. http://bit.ly/1uh9Ori Feel free to get in touch at nickiosdev+hn@gmail.com for more info.
I’m a multi-disciplinary developer and designer looking for consulting work. I’ve written a lot of code, as both a startup employee and as an agency subcontractor. Code I’ve written runs in production on thousands of websites.
I can take small projects from start to finish under your name, or help with ongoing work. I can also advise on business matters. Rates are reasonable and negotiable on volume.
Specialties:
— Programming Ruby, Rails, Python, Go, & Sass
— Designing and implementing static marketing pages
Contact: http://spacesuit.co
My name is Dave Vandervort and I'm a Ruby/Rails team leader. I have 8 years experience at helping devs understand what end users want and need, making wireframes, managing backlogs, reviewing and testing code, mentoring more junior devs and generally guiding the process of building usable product.
Yes, I can write code too but lots of people can do that. Not everyone can get a team of developers (and designers and testers) to work together to produce a great product.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidvandervort
https://github.com/xvandervort
Type: UI/UX Design, Product Design, Front-end Dev
Location: USA East
Contact: raymacari@gmail.com
Hi, I’m Ray and I design for mobile and web. I have 10+ years experience in designing and developing both mobile and web based applications. I offer UI/UX Design and Front-end Dev services.
I'm looking for Mid/Long term work and I am currently available.
- Check out my portfolio: http://www.raymacari.com
- Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/raymacari
- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raymacari
- Side project: https://www.devicemockups.co
Services:
- (UI) User Interface Design
- (UX) User Experience Design
- Wireframing and Prototyping (Framerjs, InvisionApp)
- (IA) Information Architecture Design
- Web design for Mobile and Desktop (HTML/CSS/SASS)
Tools Used: Sketch App, Adobe XD, Adobe Suite, Framerjs, InvisionApp, Paper sketching, Google Docs, Asana, Jira and more
I'm a polyglot, full-stack developer with 16 years experience. My specialties are Rails, Postgres, Chef, and Angular/Ember, although I'm comfortable on a variety of platforms. I am reliable, easy to work with, quick to turn things around, and a good communicator. I can work solo or on a team, either as lead or a team member. I value client satisfaction as highly as technical excellence.
You can see some of my recent work here:
http://illuminatedcomputing.com/portfolio
https://github.com/pjungwir/aggs_for_arrays
https://github.com/pjungwir/db_leftovers
If you'd like to work together, I'd be happy to discuss your project!: pj@illuminatedcomputing.com
Location: Nashville, TN -> Los Angeles starting April.
Non-tech.
I currently work for a non-profit and am looking for possible customer success/other non-tech work.
I'm flexible-- even helping someone's side project from the ground up intrigues me.
I don't update linkedin so shoot me an email:
bernstein.ian at gmail.com
Thanks!
New York City
Remote is OK!
I've been working in tech for 15 years now. I offer an integrated approach to consulting that will delight entrepreneurs, investors, product managers & engineers alike. Due to my extensive experience in multiple roles, I have lots of empathy for various stakeholders. I am able to focus on the impact to the organization (and the end-users or customers) while also delivering technical solutions that follow best practices. I am extremely FAST (both responsive in terms of communication and quick in actually getting things done – I have world class references who will attest to that).
Some hard skills:
* Ruby (especially Rails);
* PHP (Also: WordPress);
* JavaScript (ES6; Node.js; jQuery; Backbone.js);
* HTML5;
* CSS3 (LESS; SCSS);
* GUI automation (Selenium; phantomjs);
* Devops;
* Analytics (Google; KISSMetrics; MixPanel; Omniture; admin sales funnels; KPIs);
* Databases (MySQL+PostgreSQL; MongoDB);
* Online advertising (Google; Facebook; Twitter);
* Email marketing (Mandrill, MailChimp, drip campaigns);
Email: zacharyburt@gmail.com
Web/PHP work with Symfony2, CSS, JS, DB/SQL, Linux hosting, Automated testing & other modern practices.
Also Native Android apps. Can develop full spec for work with UX/UI feedback. Community building around local tech events - I run https://opentechcalendar.co.uk/ and https://find.techin.scot/
Experienced at working at small places and doing whatever it takes to get projects going! Will be part of the team.
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
Willing to relocate: No
Site: http://jmbtechnology.co.uk/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesbaster
Contact: hello at jmbtechnology.co.uk
I’m a full stack developer, with a strong design sense, that has worked with small startups and large companies to build iOS, OS X, and web applications. I have proven experience taking products from idea to launch, as well as improving existing products.
I have a knack for learning new languages and frameworks, but I’ve worked with these previously:
- Swift and Objective-C for iOS and OS X
- Ruby (with Rails and Sinatra), PHP, and Node.js on the server side
- Javascript, jQuery, Sass, CoffeeScript, Backbone.js, and Browserify on the front end
https://scottbader.org
https://github.com/sbader
scott@melodyroad.com
Location: Rhine-Ruhr, Germany / remote. I'm fine with travelling as well though.
IT consultant, web and enterprise software developer with more than 15 years of experience.
I'm experienced in JavaScript, HTML5 and many other web-related technologies. I'm a long-time Java developer and I have lots of experience with RDBMS as well, particularly PostgreSQL and Oracle DB.
In the past 3 years I've mainly been developing AngularJS applications (having started with Angular 2 recently) with Java / Spring back-ends and PostgreSQL databases. Among other things, many of these applications make of use complex data analysis and data visualization (using D3.js, NVD3, Chart.js).
I help companies with the quality and knowledge transfer aspects of software development: Testing (both front-end using tools like Protractor and back-end with frameworks like JUnit and Mockito), continuous deployment, improving collaboration within teams, training developers regarding best practices and new technologies.
Website: https://bjoernkw.com
GitHub profile: https://github.com/BjoernKW/
Please contact me via the contact form on my website or send an email to bjoern / at / bjoernkw.com
Hi, I'm Matt and I help people out with their legacy Python application problems.
I squash bugs, refactor code to increase development velocity, upgrade application components, troubleshoot performance issues, and do code reviews. In essence, I make your application work well for your users and a joy to work with for other developers.
Some things that I've worked on in the past year:
- Set up deployment and backup scripts for a web agency to use on all their projects to make their developers happy and clients safe.
- Secured a legacy Django application and its dependencies against intruders (mainly cool sysadmin stuff).
- Took over a gnarly MVP stub, refactored it, added the missing features, and deployed it to production.
You can contact me at matt+hn at mattscodecave.com
+ Github: http://github.com/sirMackk
+ More info: http://mattscodecave.com/hire-me.html
+ SO Careers: http://stackoverflow.com/story/matto
Tags: Python, Django, Tornado, Legacy, Postgresql, ELK, Saltstack, Debian, Nginx, Ubuntu, AWS, Elixir.
Clojure, ClojureScript, Javascript, React.js. we are world-class application developers
Talk portfolio: http://www.dustingetz.com/ Here is a transcript of one of my talks: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hb9qB_d9jlDUpgTSBcFELGhK...
github: https://github.com/hypercrud/hypercrud.client
https://github.com/dustingetz/react-cursor
https://github.com/dustingetz/react-chatview
Screenshots of work:
(2014) http://curator-lilita-10664.bitballoon.com/work-area-metadat...
(2016) https://drive.google.com/file/d/0Bz3IhEqTy9iocjd5RGJ6Wm1BZmc...
My partner and I are looking for medium term work. We are co-located and generally pair program out of a shared office.
I build high performance, distributed, real-time backends for apps. I also build scalable web scraping solutions.
15+ years experience building reliable backends for web apps and mobile apps.
Tech: Golang, MySQL, Cassandra, Prometheus, Grafana, AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean
Will travel.
http://stackoverflow.com/users/1305696/daniel
Email: daniel@GoDeveloper.com
Senior Full-stack developer strong on managing big data. I worked on a startup that extracts millions of product prices daily from many ecommerce sites.
My main languages are Python and Javascript but I also have experience with Go, c++ and ocaml.
* Lots of experience working with Postgresql on a multi-tenant setup. Experience with sharding.
* Web automation
* Database and code performance optimizations focused on big databases
linkedin: https://www.facebook.com/lucas.moauro
github: https://github.com/lagenar
email me to lagenar at gmail
Generally available for freelance web app engineering work. I've been working with Rails and JS for ~9 years now, at all points up and down the stack. Everything from performance work on existing code to bringing up a full-fledged product from wireframes. I’ve also been doing some Swift lately.
In the past, I've worked with companies like CircleCI, Remind, Leap Motion, Anki, Rocket Fuel, and TaskRabbit. Before that, I had two startups of my own. In my spare time, I fly airplanes. Currently available.
Links:
http://toddeichel.com/about
http://www.github.com/tfe
http://www.linkedin.com/in/toddeichel
http://stackoverflow.com/users/203773/tfe
Contact: todd@toddeichel.com
I'm a full-stack software developer/web developer mainly working in Node.js, but with experience in PHP, Python, NoSQL, Redis and Docker. I've been involved in projects in areas from FinTech to Risk Analysis as well as business SaaS tools. I've built high-scale distributed systems in the past and am looking for exciting projects with huge potential. Some of my past areas of work include:
- Post-Quantum Cryptography (you need this before it's too late!)
- Neural Networks
- Machine Learning
- Banking Systems
- Financial Modelling
- Quantitative Analysis
- Brand Web Presence
Senior Full-stack developer with strong UX / DevOps / and product experience.
I like to help teams ship faster. (Hint: Automation!)
15+ years of experience in startups, product development, and advertising. This is not my first rodeo.
Strong and charismatic leader with the vision, skills, and experience necessary to not only execute but
also push a team to deliver.
I've been helping teams "dockerize" their entire infrastructure from development to production, and
include the logging, diagnostic, testing, and reporting tools that make it all go smoother.
* DevOps (Docker / Ansible / Azure )
* Python (Django)
* ReactJS, React-native, or just plain JS
* PostgreSQL, SOLR, and those nosql-ish things
find me here: http://www.m3b.net
I'm a front-leaning, full-stack developer that is living in Berlin. I am American, and I have some conversational ability in German.
I have experience with every aspect of creating an application, from mockups and UX design, to graphic design, to the full-stack implementation, to deployment.
I've successfully built and sold a past start-up of mine, and have a great deal of insight with product development. Because of this, I'm probably of most value the earlier a project is in its life cycle.
Backend stack: Ruby on Rails, with DBs/data stores such as MySQL, Postgres, Mongo, Redis, Elastic Search.
Frontend stack: I have experience with other frameworks, but at this point I strongly prefer to work with ES6 and React.js. I use current tooling (even with Rails projects) such as babbel and webpack. I am well-versed in current best practices, can build responsive mobile-friendly websites, and code pixel perfect CSS and HTML5.
I'm also a very capable graphic designer, which can be seen from viewing past and present work on my portfolio.
Portfolio: http://eatingthe.com
Github: https://github.com/superplussed
Email: jeremy@superplussed.com
Nonprofit/Church Technology: Freelance Sales
Our calling is to be behind the scenes, using technology to enhance nonprofit impact and sustainability, as well as reducing the distractions and stress on leaders.
We're in need of freelance sales help in 2017! We recently launched a product (Donation Spring - https://www.donationspring.com) and plan to aggressively promote it after the new year. Additionally, we continue to pitch our overall consulting and development services.
What I'm looking for:
- Someone with sales/marketing chops. A sales or account exec career history is helpful, but not a requirement -- we'll consider anyone with relevant backgrounds and personality/passion alignment.
- Experience/familiarity with the nonprofit and church industry.
- Major bonus points to bringing an existing network of nonprofit/church prospects.
- Located anywhere in the US. The more geographically diverse our team can be, the better.
- Freelance contract, part-time, at your own pace. Pay is a traditional commission based on account revenue (negotiable).
- Fun, easy going, and service-centered heart. Our primary focus is serving both nonprofit/church missions as well as helping their staff in any tech-centric way we can.
If that describes you, I'd love to chat!
Brett Meyer
brett@3riverdev.com
2x International Bestselling Ghostwriter looking to help a company 10x their organic traffic in 6 months using proven marketing principles.
I've worked with 7 figure entrepreneurs & NYT Bestselling Authors such as Brian Tracy.
What previous clients have said about me plus a bit about what I offer: http://www.davidheasman.com
Samples of writing available on request (can't link to them for confidentiality reasons).
Email: david@theheasman.com
PREFER NYC OR AT LEAST EAST COAST. REMOTE POSSIBLE EST TIME
PRODUCT ENGINEER
Be able to:
Hop on a call with client ( most all in NYC)
Scope out, write proposals for MVP’s , Software applications. Web and or mobile. Chatbot. Software diagram / SRS.
Translate a feature set from client requirements ( sometimes they provide a document, sometimes they don’t, you’d have to get on a call / conference THEN translate the feature set from client to a plan.
If you can Build, FULL stack open source using a modern tech stack would be great. OR manage front end / backend dev as needed.
mention HN when emailing me. In profile. Ramping up for 2017.
DEVOPS - midlevel. Experience with Terraform, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, AWS, integration tests w Selenium.
Software Engineering - Senior. Go, Scala, C (firmware, compilers), TypeScript, and more.
Specialty for devops: Continuous Integration (CI) pipelines: from GitHub push to automatically build, integration test, deploy.
I combine programming experience with devops work.
https://github.com/hraban
https://luyat.com/
hraban@luyat.com
I'm an experienced Rails and iOS developer (5+ years), and have worked in New York, Amsterdam and Dublin, and have freelanced with a number of companies in San Francisco and across the world.
I'm also experienced in Golang, Haskell, React.js, Docker, AWS etc.
I've freelanced for the last two years or so. I'd love to chat about helping to get your startup off the ground or helping your agency on a project. Feel free to drop me a line with anything you'd like to chat about!
Email: npaterson1@gmail.com
CV: https://angel.co/niall-paterson
Github: https://github.com/paterson (w/ open source contributions)
I make software - mostly full-stack web development and HTTP APIs, but I'm adaptable. I have some interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. I have minimal experience making Android apps. I can do stuff that's harder than basic CRUD apps. Stuff I know well: Clojure, Ruby (with or without Rails), Python, Django, Javascript, Lua, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SASS, responsive CSS.
Other stuff I've used for something non-trivial at least once: Common Lisp, Scheme, Java, SASS, C, PHP, Haskell, Bash, Perl, MongoDB, Mirah, Android development with Clojure. Yes, I can probably pick up that language or tool you're using that nobody has ever heard of.
Github: https://github.com/zakwilson
SEEKING WORK - UK / Remote
=====================================
A front end developer with a huge passion for all things JavaScript and Front End! Keen to help people solve problems and create cool things! Fortunate enough to have worked with some big names and open to various types of opportunity. Check out my code/site and hope to hear from you! Don't hesitate to reach out, love a challenge!
----------
Technologies: Javascript, CSS, HTML, jade, CoffeeScript, gulp, grunt, Node, Stylus, Sass, Less, Angular, Backbone, marionette, MEAN stack, React, React-Native, Redux, Riot, TDD, HTML5 Canvas, GSAP, Flux etc.
Resume: available on request.
Contact: http://jh3y.github.io (needs some update)
Github: https://github.com/jh3y
Codepen: https://codepen.io/jh3y
SF / Remote
Full Stack Marketer
If you are a coder and need a complement for all other things, I am your guy. 10+ years experience in digital marketing, product, and mobile strategy.
Portfolio: All Things @corevity
Former Marketing Directer @reverb + @inform
Contact: pat@corevity.com
I'm a full stack developer and designer.
I'll build you a minimal lovable product for a fixed $9K and in 4 weeks.
For iOS apps, I use Swift. For web apps, I use Ruby/Rails, JavaScript.
To see some of my recent work:
http://breue.com/
https://dribbble.com/zachvanness
My email: zach@breue.com
Experienced full-stack web and iOS developer.
I help small and medium organisations digitise their processes mostly using Ruby on Rails (standard stack).
Recently, I’ve been building plenty of business mobile apps for iOS (ObjC/Rubymotion) and some Android too.
Check out a subset of my work here:
http://azukiweb.com/work/
Get in touch at luke@azuki.io
Or if you like LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lukecathie
Ruby & Rails for the past 9 years. Javascript for much longer. Most of new apps for the past couple of years use React and Redux. I've a great deal of systems administration / deployment experience on DigitalOcean, AWS, Heroku. Regular user of Redis, postgresql, nginx, etc. Very much full stack and have been over the past year and a half developing data science, NLP, and ML skills as part of my current work. Also some Python for data, Java, and a very little bit of Clojure/ClojureScript out of interest.
Happy to meet you here in NY or remotely. Email me@kunalashah.com
Do you need help maintaining your legacy web architecture? Are you using a PHP backend written 10 years ago by fresh college grads and are having a hard time adding new features? You're in luck! I specialize in legacy systems written in PHP, Wordpress, Javascript, jQuery, MooTools, Prototype, Angular 1, Classic ASP, C#, Actionscript and Flex.
I can quickly add features to existing systems with relative ease. If you want to stick with the same language but re-write your old system using modern methods, I have you covered. I can even convert old systems into completely new systems using the latest and greatest languages and frameworks the tech industry has to offer.
I have 16 years of full stack web development experience and I'm familiar with everything from Perl CGI to the latest React and Angular frameworks.
If you have a project that fits this description, email hn@lj3.me
Experience (5+ with StartUps and contract projects) in JavaScript (Angular 1+2, React, NodeJS), HTML5, CSS/SASS
I can create and deploy a Microservice architecture using Docker (with DockerCloud or others).
Also: Go and a bit of Python (develop small pieces and read/debug code).
GitHub: https://github.com/gruberb
E-Mail: gruberbastian /at/ me.com
Website: gruberbastian.com
Development specialized on the free software project Open edX, used by many universities and companies to run online courses. See edx.org, stanford.edu or fun-mooc.fr for examples of Open edX instances. We are a team of ten developers, working remotely from Europe, North America, Asia, Russia & Australia. The company is not affiliated with edX, but contributing and working with them on various projects. This is a full time position, were you would be able to work remotely from where you want, as long as you have a good internet connexion. : )
It's a large Python/Django codebase, with good code standards and architecture (a lot of the edX engineers come from MIT). You would work on different clients contracts using the platform. The clients list/references include Harvard, edX themselves, the French government, and various startups & universities currently running their own instances, or looking to create one. Tasks are varied, from developing developing core platform features, custom exercises and tools for specific courses (XBlocks), customizing and deploying instances, working on both client/server sides, etc.
Most of your work is published as free software (Open edX is released under the AGPL license, which requires clients to release modifications under the same license), and you would also contribute to the free software project, pushing some of your developments upstream through pull requests, contributing features, documentation or help on mailing-lists.
Stack: Python/Django, Ansible, AWS/OpenStack, Debian/Ubuntu, JS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, MongoDB
Interview process: a 15 minutes (simple) coding exercise & a 30 minutes Hangout. If that works out, you're given a (paid) test task: a contribution to the Open edX project. The decision is taken based on how you handle the upstream contribution.
To apply, fill this form: http://opencraft.com/jobs/open-source-developer/
|| || ||
|| || ||
|| || ||
=== ||
UI Designer turned HTML/CSS/JS Developer
Full stack courtesy of Meteor.js
For my works, please see:
http://maxsavin.com
http://meteor.toys
Scribie, Speech Recognition Engineer
Scribie is an audio/video transcription service where we manually convert interviews, meetings, teleconferences, podcasts and other spoken audio files to text via our 4-step process which guarantees high accuracy. We have tons of high quality data, audio files and their corresponding transcripts and we are looking for someone who can build acoustic and language models using that data.
The key skills we are looking for are:
- Hands-on experience with speech recognitions systems, eg. Kaldi
- Knowledge of major components of an ASR systems
Drop me a line at rajiv@scribie.com if you're interested.
Location: San Francisco / Remote. Happy to travel occasionally as well.
Senior Android Engineer.
I have been building android apps professionally at various startups for the past 5 years. I have built apps named by Google Play as one of the Best Apps of the Year as well as earning numerous Editor's Choice awards. I have built apps from scratch, ported iOS apps to Android, and revamped existing codebases. I have managed teams of inhouse and overseas engineers for both Android and iOS.
email me! pfives@gmail.com
Full Stack Javascript Developer.
Technologies: React, React-Native, Redux, ES6, Node, Firebase
I've got a couple of years experience with the above stack. Have built some cool products quickly with it.
https://z-dev.io
https://www.linkedin.com/in/richardgill3
Feel free to mail me at richard@z-dev.io
Six years of Ruby and Rails experience. Unless you're doing something crazy, I probably have significant experience with your stack. And if you are doing something crazy, then I'd really like to talk to you.
Email at milos / at / rightfold.io
https://www.linkedin.com/in/miloshadzic
contact pentestkunal@live.com or +91 9560670202
Full stack web developer with over 8 years of experience.
Website: https://tjl.rocks/
