Ask HN: Who is hiring? (January 2017)
82 points by whoishiring 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 84 comments | favorite
Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome. When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE. A one-sentence summary of your interview process would also be helpful.

Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no recruiting firms or job boards.

Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the job—no recruiters or sales calls.

You can also use kristopolous' console script to search the thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10313519.






Automattic (WordPress.com, Jetpack, WooCommerce, .blog, Polldaddy, Gravatar) | Search Wrangler | Full Time | REMOTE

We're a distributed company with employees in >50 countries. Help us influence search and recommendations for the 27% of the Web that runs on WordPress.

We're looking to take our search infrastructure up a few notches. A bit on what we're working on:

- We have some good distributed systems deployed that we are constantly improving: https://data.blog/2016/05/03/state-of-wordpress-com-elastics...

- Various versions of search, related posts, and recommendations have been launched over the years, but we've only recently had good enough tracking to easily test algorithm changes at our scale. Lot's of new data available for improving search relevancy.

- Billion plus unique users of our search systems each month, searching in every language that humans use.

- Search is not just about the algorithm. We're working to build great user interfaces and product integrations that engage users.

No walls around the garden. Make the Open Web a smarter place.

http://automattic.com/work-with-us/search-wrangler/

Our hiring process can take a bit of time. Read about it here: https://www.google.com/search?q=automattic+hiring+process#q=...

Credit Karma | San Francisco and Los Angeles| Full Time, Onsite | https://creditkarma.com

Credit Karma's mission is to make financial progress possible for everyone. We have over 60 million US members and are a true mission-oriented business, a rare case where our incentives are aligned with our users - we succeed by helping our members attain financial progress.

We've been growing rapidly over the past few years (hypergrowth) and are hiring across a wide range of positions. On the backend side, we are moving to Scala-based microservices using finagle and Thrift, and as well as GraphQL on node.js. Our native iOS and Android apps are #1 in finance (with a 5 star rating on the App Store) and we're rebuilding our website in React + Redux. Our data teams use Kafka, Spark and BigQuery among other technologies.

If you're motivated by growth and impact Credit Karma is probably the best place to work in tech today. We have solved product / market fit and distribution, but compared to our peer unicorns there is still so much work to do. If you look at the gap between our product today and what we are well-positioned to become - the main touchpoint for consumer finance - there is tons of opportunity for people joining now to take on responsibility and ownership and have a meaningful impact.

Feel free to reach out to me personally (scott.shumaker at creditkarma dot com) or visit: https://www.creditkarma.com/careers

AddStructure - https://addstructure.com - New York / Chicago / Remote

AddStructure is a text analytics company developing cutting edge search and recommendation applications for some of the world's largest retailers. We pride ourselves in offering a great work/life balance, and if you're interested in the future of natural language technology, you'll love the problems we're solving. You can be onsite or remote but must be located in the domestic United States. If interested, please email jobs@addstructure.com.

We are hiring for several positions:

* UX designer (chat/voice UX)

* Full-stack developer (NodeJS, Java, C#, AWS, Azure)

* Machine Learning / NLP engineer (search and question answering)

* Data QA / Taxonomist

* Sales (enterprise, ecommerce)

REMOTE or Boston | Senior Ruby on Rails Developer | Carriage https://www.trycarriage.com

Leading on-demand company (think UberEats, Postmates) in the Middle East looking to hire Senior Rails developer to tackle scale issues, architecture changes, and optimization challenges with our logistics platforms. Must have experience working with large apps/databases and high traffic settings. Experience with machine learning and hadoop a plus.

Profitable company with hundreds of couriers and multiple software products. Here is the job ad in full: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Z9iLakBEpjLKjxzwAXDwQILg...

Send resume to jonathan@trycarriage.com

Kontena, Inc. | https://www.kontena.io | New York & Helsinki | onsite and/or remote

Kontena is creating an open source, developer friendly container & microservices platform. If you'd like to spend your days tinkering with Docker containers and hacking bleeding edge microservice architectures for one of the most popular open source project in Linux container ecosystem, check our current open positions:

Solution Architect (New York / Remote) - https://kontena.io/jobs/solution-architect Kontena Platform Developer (New York / Remote) - https://kontena.io/jobs/platform-developer Product Marketing Manager (New York / Remote) - https://kontena.io/jobs/product-marketing-manager Software Developer – Full stack (Helsinki) - https://kontena.io/jobs/full-stack-software-developer

HN Who’s Hiring Post GoCardless (YC S11) | London, UK | DevOps, Data, Backend and Frontend Engineers | Onsite | Full-time | Visa (full-time only)

GoCardless is building a payments network for the internet. Since 2011 we've been focused on simplifying Direct Debit for small and medium companies (who previously had no access to it) and we're now expanding to serve the largest companies (think newspapers, utilities) and connect with existing payment systems in countries all over the world. We already support the UK and Europe and are aiming to expand to more countries over the next year.

As an engineering team at GoCardless we care most about stable, reliable, understandable code. We rely on testing and code review and a culture of frequent constructive feedback. We define and manage our own roadmap and run projects in whatever way works best for us.

Our stack: Rails, Angular, Postgres, Elasticsearch, Docker, Chef. We also have a bit of Go and Python knocking around.

We love learning new things and contributing back to the community. We open source everything we can[1] and regularly host meetups and hackathons at our wheelchair-accessable office in Angel. We have a weekly bookclub within the team and give internal (and external) talks about things that interest us.

Interview process: an intro call, one coding challenge, then a couple of onsite interviews (pair programming and some chats - no whiteboards!)

For more info and to apply: https://gocardless.com/jobs. If you've got any questions, drop me an email (it's in my profile).

[1] Notable examples are Statesman (https://github.com/gocardless/statesman) and Coach (https://github.com/gocardless/coach)

UC Berkeley | Software Engineer | Berkeley | Full-time, REMOTE, ONSITE, http://berkeley.edu

UC Berkeley is hiring a full-time software engineer to work on a DARPA-funded project to build next-generation methods for social science research [1]. The software engineer will join a team of scientists and engineers building Dallinger [2], an open-source platform that automates the full pipeline of crowd-sourced experimentation, from recruiting participants to managing the resultant data; think lab-on-a-chip or microfluidics, but with people. The position is a 2-year contract, renewable up to 3.5 years, and includes a comprehensive benefits package. The full job ad and instructions for applying can be found at http://bit.ly/2hCqGrj. Remote work is possible.

Our stack is Python, Flask, PostgreSQL, Redis, WebSockets, the SciPy stack, Jupyter notebooks, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, all on Heroku & AWS.

[1] http://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2016-03-04

[2] https://github.com/Dallinger/Dallinger

presuming a clearence requirement? I retain Secret as-is.

Las Cumbres Observatory | Software Engineer | Santa Barbara, CA | ONSITE | https://lco.global/jobs/software-engineer/

Are you a software engineer interested in astronomy? Want to work on technology directly related to the expanding wavefront of astronomical observation? Las Cumbres Observatory’s (LCO) global network of robotic telescopes is enabling astronomers to observe things that go bump in the night 24/7. Our stack spans from low level hardware control to web based interfaces for requesting observations. Our users study exoplanets, supernovae, near-earth asteroids and more.

LCO, based in sunny Santa Barbara, California, is deploying the world's largest network of geographically distributed optical telescopes for general scientific and educational use. We’re motivated by the desire to expand human knowledge, and to instill a passion for science in young people. Our organization has a fun-loving, dedicated staff, working in a casual but focused environment. Here you will find people passionate about what they do, and our overall mission.

More details: https://lco.global/jobs/software-engineer/

Weissmaler | Berlin, Germany | ONSITE | Full time | VISA support

Looking for a Frontend Developer with React Native experience who wants to paint it black!

WEISSMALER is Germany’s first tech-driven painting company. Our ambition is to build the largest and best painting company in Germany, using technological innovation to manage our painters better and more efficiently than traditional painting companies.

We are looking for a front-end developer who likes the challenge of setting up our mobile tech stack. This year we take on the challenge of creating mobile applications to communicating with our teams of craftsman and painters as well as our contractors. So far we only did the groundwork for some of these tools, so there is a lot of freedom to build and design. Our current stack is based on NodeJS, Express, Loopback, Postgresql, React and Redux and we are looking to extend this with React Native.

WHAT DO WE OFFER?

As our first Frontend Developer developer with a focus on mobile development you will have a lot of freedom to shape the way we work and communicate. We offer €45-55k salary, an awesome team of young and ambitious people to work with and a great office in Neukölln. A modest budget for hardware of your choice is available as well.

If you are interested you can mail me through my profile or directly to HR at jobs@weissmaler.

Applidium | Paris, Lyon | ONSITE | Full Time / Interns | Mobile / Backend Software Engineer

Applidium is a design and technology boutique, focused on delivering both innovative and industrial mobile products. Working with us means evolving among experts in an environnement where creativity means quality. Right in the center of Paris and Lyon.

Full job description here: https://applidium.com/en/jobs/#dev

Stream.io | Backend Developer, Python | Amsterdam, The Netherlands | ONSITE | Full time

We're currently expanding our core development team in Amsterdam and are looking for a talented Python Backend developer. Our ideal candidate has years of experience building complex systems at scale.

Our stack

  * Python/RabbitMQ/ZeroMQ/Golang/NodeJS
  * AWS / Softlayer / GCE
  * Cassandra/Postgresql/Redis/Memcached
  * Puppet/CloudInit/Terraform/Cloudformation
Skills and requirements

  * Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or prior engineering experience 
  * Experience building complex high performance software 
  * You are fluent with Python and at least a 2nd language like Go, Erlang, Scala or similar
  * Comfortable with Django
  * In-depth experience with SQL database
  * Memcached/Redis
What we offer

  * Work on nice-to-have problems (millions of HTTP requests every day)
  * Competitive salary 
  * Dev setup of your choice
  * Equity
About Stream

Stream is an API for building, scaling and personalizing feeds. The technology relies heavily on Cassandra and machine learning. Stream powers the feeds for over 50 million end users and handles billion feed updates every day. Our customers include small startups as well as Fortune 500 companies. Building a scalable, highly available, secure and performant feed infrastructure is a hard problem.

About us

Stream was founded in The Netherlands and joined the prestigious Techstars accelerator in NYC. After Techstars Stream raised $1.75m and now has offices in both Amsterdam and Boulder, Colorado. More details: https://angel.co/stream/jobs or email tommaso@getstream.io

mnubo | Software Engineer | Montréal (full-time, ONSITE) | mnubo.com

mnubo provides data analytics/insights/data science for IoT manufacturers (either to power customer-facing feature, enhance R&D, predict product failures... http://mnubo.com/about/overview/).

We are looking for software engineer with big-data/data mining/distributed system architecture experience (or any relevant experience obviously) to join the team responsible for the data ingestion+enrichment+storage+querying.

The platform is written in Scala and relies on the usual suspects: ElasticSearch, Cassandra, Kafka, Spark, etc.

Other openings -> http://mnubo.com/careers/

Any questions? -> [mvonthron at mnubo dot com]

Hadean | Systems Programmer | London | ONSITE, VISA

We're looking for a brilliant systems-level implementor to join us in London, or potentially remote, who matches ≥6 of the following:

  • loves C
  • loves Rust
  • has a wide array of ambitious self-directed projects
  • has got their hands dirty writing technically complex systems, such as:
    ◦ a high-performance database/KV store
    ◦ an OS
    ◦ a programming language implementation
  • enjoys writing roughly–performance-optimal code
  • enjoys writing roughly–reliability-optimal code (static/bounded memory allocation)
  • has used EPOLLET
  • has used io_submit + O_DIRECT
  • has bypassed the Linux kernel (for fun and/or profit)
  • has written on top of paravirtualisation APIs
  • enjoys reverse engineering
  • [insert your own comparable points here]
Our team runs the gamut — systems, distributed systems, compilers, professors, famous computer scientists — and is well-funded to change the landscape of compute. If intrigued, drop us an email at jobs@hadean.com

Kickstarter | Full stack, iOS, Android, Designer | Vancouver, BC | https://www.kickstarter.com/jobs

Kickstarter is opening an office in Vancouver, BC. The team's focus is on research and development projects, including the development of Kickstarter Live, our live video product.

This position is full-time and based in our beautiful new Gastown offices. All full-time employees are eligible for our terrific benefits program, which includes stock options, full health/dental/vision coverage, generous vacation and family leave, and a wide variety of social and cultural events.

More information here: https://www.kickstarter.com/jobs#job-openings

Instamotor | Fullstack Engineer & Frontend Engineer & PR-lead & Content-Writers | San Francisco | Full-Time

Instamotor is building the world's largest marketplace for cars and the financial services around it. Our team is composed of senior/exec level people previously at Amazon, Google, LendingClub, Nest...etc. We’re thinkers, relentless doers, and are backed by over $8M in funding from top investors who successfully funded companies like Airbnb, Square, Uber, Zappos, ProductHunt...etc. Think of us as the combination of a fintech company and a marketplace.

Stack: - frontend: React / redux / node - backend: Ruby / Elixir - mobile: Kotlin / Swift - datastore: postgres / redis / elastic search

Apply: jobs@instamotor.com

The Infatuation | Platform Engineer | NYC, NYC | https://theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation started out with two guys who wanted to help their friends find not only great restaurants, but the right restaurant to suit their needs on a particular evening. Now it's grown to more than 20 full time employees, a website, a newsletter, a huge social media reach (#EEEEEATS), mobile apps, and a text message recommendation service.

This was all done with basically ZERO product investment. The good news is they've realized this and raised a series A to transition from an editorial/blog into a utility platform ala an expert curated Yelp/Foursquare. I came on this summer to build out a great engineering team. They've done in what my opinion is the hard work of building a brand with an audience in the millions, now it's our job to 10x that with great products.

We're looking for someone with 4+ years web development experience to contribute to and take ownership of the platform that runs https://theinfatuation.com. This platform is the life blood of our products and powers all digital incarnations of The Infatuation. It's a Django app and we will be carving out pieces into individual Python/Go services (search, registration, recommendations, etc.).

If this induces some heavy breathing reach out to me at buck@theinfatuation.com.

Adios! -Buck

Clustree | Data Software Engineer | Paris, France | Full-Time http://www.clustree.com

Clustree's DNA is to put more of the human into human resources, thanks to data. Trough our artificial intelligence SaaS solution for HR recommendations, our algorithms collect, normalize and turn million of worldwide careerpath into evidence-based matching. We are the first plaform deliver matching for every step of employee life cycle, from recruitment to departure. Clustree values passionnated and multi-skilled people who have the obsession to build a disruptive product and to constantly go further to be as best as they can. People at Clustree are builders. We are constantly iterating, solving problems, and hard working together to accomplish our purpose. We value excellence and definitely do have high standards.

https://clustree.welcomekit.co/jobs/data-software-engineer_p...

Mediachain Labs | New York City | Blockchain Architect | Remote | http://mediachainlabs.com

We're building http://mediachain.io, a database for building scalable decentralized media applications and rewarding creators.

http://github.com/mediachain

Read more on http://blog.mediachain.io

We've recently raised $1.5M in seed funding from USV and a16z and are actively expanding the engineering team! Anyone interested in contributing should reach out.

Join our Slack: http://slack.mediachain.io

Position: Blockchain Architect

A blockchain superfan with a keen interest in the economic and game theoretic underpinnings of crypto systems. Familiar with smart contracts (solidity/script), general purpose algorithms like PoW, PoS, DPoS, etc as well as specialist approaches like proof of retrievability and proof of custody.

Experience with simulations a plus. Strong relevant coding skills a big plus.

Experience with crypto applications outside of trading extremely highly valued.

Position Details

Location: New York City or Remote

Type: Consultant / Part-Time / Full-Time

Salary: To Be Communicated

Learn more at http://mediachainlabs.com/jobs

Abilitie | Full-Stack Software Engineer | Austin, TX | http://www.abilitie.com

Abilitie is an energetic 10-person company located at the Capital Factory in the heart of downtown Austin. We've built a profitable business creating multi-player business strategy games for corporate training. Our award-winning simulations are used in 20 countries and by many Fortune 2000 companies.

We’re looking for a Full-Stack Software Engineer to join the team building both the new Nextvite platform as well as aid in supporting our simulation-based learning apps. In this role, you will be responsible for growing and supporting architecture, implementation, testing, and deployment of our web and mobile application.

We offer a competitive salary, health insurance, parking, a stipend to purchase your development machine, and opportunities for domestic and international travel (not required), along with many other perks that come with working at the Capital Factory in Austin!

Apply here: http://www.abilitie.com/full-stack-software-engineer

CyMetica | San Francisco | Remote OK | Interns Ok

A variety of engineers and QA testers are needed for projects related to machine learning, AI, NLP and vector space approaches to analyzing user intent via bots e.g. https://slack.com/apps/A2B487WT0-sumbot https://slack.com/apps/A26G72726-quantbot

Languages include: Python, js, and Tcl.

If interested in applying please contact cymetica@gmail.com

REMOTE

Nonprofit/Church Technology: Sales Contract

Our calling is to be behind the scenes, using technology to enhance nonprofit impact and sustainability, as well as reducing the distractions and stress on leaders.

We're in need of freelance sales help in 2017! We recently launched a product (Donation Spring - https://www.donationspring.com) and plan to aggressively promote it after the new year. Additionally, we continue to pitch our overall consulting and development services.

What I'm looking for:

- Someone with sales/marketing chops. A sales or account exec career history is helpful, but not a requirement -- we'll consider anyone with relevant backgrounds and personality/passion alignment.

- Experience/familiarity with the nonprofit and church industry.

- Major bonus points to bringing an existing network of nonprofit/church prospects.

- Located anywhere in the US. The more geographically diverse our team can be, the better.

- Freelance contract, part-time, at your own pace. Pay is a traditional commission based on account revenue (negotiable).

- Fun, easy going, and service-centered heart. Our primary focus is serving both nonprofit/church missions as well as helping their staff in any tech-centric way we can.

If that describes you, I'd love to chat!

Brett Meyer brett@3riverdev.com

Rollbar | https://rollbar.com | San Francisco or REMOTE | Lead SDK Engineer, Product Marketer

About Rollbar:

* We help tens of thousands of developers find and fix errors faster.

* Our backend handles billions of errors with low latency and high reliability.

* Our front-end allows developers to discover and drill down across millions of errors in real-time.

* Our open source libraries are used by some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Kayak, Twilio, Heroku, Zendesk, Instacart and Twitch.

* We're an 18-person team (SF, Las Vegas, Fort Worth, Barcelona, Nomad) building tools that make developers' lives better.

* Benefits and perks: competitive salary and stock options, medical, dental and vision insurance, annual conference budget, generous hardware and software allowance, casual work environment, inclusive team oriented culture, rapid career growth opportunities, have fun and have an impact.

We're looking for:

* SDK / Senior Engineer

* Sr. Product Marketing Manager

To get in touch, please apply via https://rollbar.com/jobs

1aim | Berlin, Germany | Onsite, Full Time, Visa https://1aim.com

At 1aim, we develop and produce access control systems, which allow to open doors with mobile phones. We create all hardware, software and IT-Infrastructure to run our systems on our own. Beside access systems we are already putting a lot of R&D effort in creating further new smart home/building automation products. We see ourselves as an engineering-driven technology company, that influences how a future with connected devices will look.

We enable engineers to focus on what they can to best, letting them work on new products in small, highly interdisciplinary teams. We try to get rid of as much management overhead as possible (no daily standup meetings!).

Right now, we are hiring new engineers for the following areas:

- RUST Backend Developer

- (Frontend) Web Developer

- Electrical Engineer

We do not care about your academic degrees or where you are from, but about the stuff you did and what you could create in the future given the right opportunities. If you are interested in working at 1aim, write us an email at work.hn<?>1aim.com and tell us about the projects you worked on that you are the most proud of and which technological feats of the past inspire you. We provide visa assistance, relocation support and free housing until you find your own place to live.

Interview process: 1st phone interview (screening) -> 2nd phone interview (technical) -> home assignment/technical challenge (depending on application) -> 3rd interview (mixed, via phone or onsite)

Please note that we will be very busy in january due to our presence on an important trade fair and our reply times might be a bit slower.

BrightWork | Full-Stack Javascript Engineer | Portland, Or. | Full-Time On-Site

At BrightWork, you will be working with a first class team building the next generation backend PAAS. We believe in API first development and have built a platform that allows developers to build applications quickly. On the platform you can model your schemas and deploy your API in less than 30 seconds with guaranteed availability and reliability for your users. If you’re a front end developer looking to build a full stack solution in record time then look no further. BrightWork allows you to building your own RESTful API, integration with 3rd party APIs including Email, Object Storage, User Authentication, Payments and pretty much everything else you need to build a great app.

For more information: https://angel.co/brightwork-1/jobs/146020-full-stack-javascr...

Haplo -- London, UK -- Full time, ONSITE

Would you like to write high quality open source software, for users in universities who love your work?

We're looking for developers to join our team, especially those who are early on in their career and would like to work in an environment which will support their learning.

Our only recruitment criteria is whether you understand how computers work and can write good code, and if you can work in a diverse team.

The Haplo platform is open source, and we're working on open sourcing everything else we do: http://haplo.org

On top of the platform, we've built a suite of products for higher education, and are rolling them out to universities across the UK. Our flagship product is PhD Manager: http://www.phd-manager.co.uk

Like a startup: Small dedicated team. No barriers to doing your best work. Opportunity to get involved with everything, should you want to. Lovely office, great espresso. Ambition to change the world in a small but significant way.

Not like a startup: Sensible working hours. Quiet environment away from the hustle. No random pressure from investors. Quality product without hacks. Fast recruitment process: Email us your CV. 20 minute phone call. Spend a few hours on a short coding challenge. Visit us for an in-depth code review and interview.

http://www.haplo-services.com/jobs

Blockai | Sr. Backend Engineer | https://blockai.com | San Francisco

Blockai is hiring our first full-time software engineer to work on a reverse image search engine for the whole web. Our ideal candidate has experience building data intensive systems, web crawling, search and indexing, distributed systems, etc.

We don't have a strong preference on programming languages or technologies, but here are some that we currently use: Node.js, Golang, Kubernetes, AWS, PostgreSQL, Redis, Kafka, ElasticSearch.

We started Blockai with the simple belief that people who create things should own their creations. As the world continues to change and many jobs get automated, one of the few things that won't be replaced is creativity. Thus, it is an imperative that there be proper infrastructure for creators to manage, monitor and monetize their work. We believe what we are building will enrich the lives of creators and inspire more people to create, making the world a better place.

If you're up for the challenge, send me an email (oli@blockai.com) and mention HN.

Bristol, UK | Junior backend PHP dev | ONSITE | Full time

Our holiday property agency is looking for a PHP developer who has the skill to write beautifully clean, well-documented, efficient, optimized PHP code to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the code-base of their products. You will be a part of a creative team that is responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development from the initial specification, through to developing, testing and release.

Requirements:

- Good level of knowledge of PHP and MySQL - Understanding of OOP and MVC - Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3 - Understanding of accessibility and security compliance - User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments (mostly SSH) - Experience and understanding of version control system (preferably Git) - Experience with Linux, Apache/Nginx - Passionate about programming and willingness to explore and learn new technologies

Apply https://www.recruitmentgenius.com/jobseekers/job-details/php...

REMOTE ONLY GitLab - We're hiring production engineers, service engineers, developers, business development reps, and director level positions, see https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/ We're a remote only company so everyone can participate and contribute equally. GitLab Community Edition is an open-source Ruby on Rails project with over 1000 contributors.

>Avoid the confidence gap; you do not have to match all the listed requirements exactly to apply.

> Recruiting team does a first round of evaluations. Disqualified candidates should be sent a note informing them of the rejection.

Do you tell people why they were 'disqualified' ?

Yes. https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/hiring/#rejecting-applican...

Wow, thats awesome. I should have asked for feedback when I got 'not moving forward' email when I applied last time.

Neocles | Multiple positions: C#.Net Developer, JavaScript/Angular Developer | Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Onsite, Full-time | https://neocles.recruitee.com/

Neocles’ software engineers insist on developing correctly and that excellence is helping to transform the fashion industry. We rely on each other and we rely on data. The speed and flexibility of Neocles’ platform is changing how our customers do business. Our ambitions stretch beyond typical e-commerce; we operate on both mobile and web and work with large data sets, using smart algorithms in our C# backend. Content is served to our AngularJS front-end and iOS/Android through our API. We work in a small team with an agile approach and believe that shipping beats perfection. Our clients value our speed of response which is balanced by our insistence for robustness and excellence.

Citymapper. London, UK. (ONSITE VISA INTERNS)

Cities are complicated. We use the power of mobile and open transport data to help humans survive and master them.

We are building the best app, with the best routing and the best data.

Read our blog at https://medium.com/@Citymapper

Please apply at https://citymapper.com/jobs/

Contact me at emil at citymapper dot com

Some keywords: Python, Go, golang, C++, React, iOS, Android, data science, site reliability(SRE), DevOps, AWS, distributed systems, marketing.

Technische Universität München | Frontend, Backend Developer | Munich, Germany | FULL-TIME, PART-TIME

We are a small software development group at the University Library of the Technische Universität München (TUM, Technical University Of Munich) working on tools that facilitate research and publication of research results. Our main product is the university publication server which is written in Python. We are looking for full stack, backend or frontend developers to improve our tools and the open source libraries we depend on. You will have the opportunity to work with researchers from our university or other universities that use our software. There are no strict experience requirements but you should have the desire and ability to learn new things. Some knowledge of web development, user interface design, Git, DevOps, testing or other things mentioned below would be great. Part-time employment is possible.

Things that we like:

* Free Software * Python * SQLAlchemy * Flask * PostgreSQL * Nginx * Linux, especially NixOS * ElasticSearch

Things we want to try out in the near future:

* Elm and other JS alternatives like Typescript or Transcrypt * React * your own ideas?

== Hiring process ==

We won't put you through whiteboard coding sessions or multiple interviews. Instead, we'd like to talk about projects and write some code together. Good contributions to open source projects are a big plus.

== How to to apply ==

Please see our offical job announcement here (english text below): https://portal.mytum.de/jobs/sonstige/NewsArticle_20160122_1...

== Questions? ==

You can contact me at tobias.stenzel@tum.de for more information.

Perseus Mirrors | Engineering (multiple) | Cambridge, MA | REMOTE, INTERNS

Perseus Mirrors is building the next-generation mirror - find out more here: http://www.perseusmirrors.com/

We're an alumnus of the Google Launchpad and XRC accelerator programs, and currently operating out of the Harvard Innovation Lab in Cambridge, MA.

We're growing quickly and expanding our engineering team - looking to fill the following roles:

- Senior Developer

- Systems Engineer

- UI/UX Engineer

If interested, email us at jobs@perseusmirrors.com - we look forward to hearing from you!

Square | Software Engineer | San Francisco | Full Time. ONSITE. VISA.

On Seller Experience we're looking for senior engineers, and an engineering manager, to join our Onboard Platform and Onboard Experience teams.

Technical Lead - https://www.smartrecruiters.com/Square/102775838

Engineering Manager - https://www.smartrecruiters.com/Square/102364474

Square started with payments (the little reader that plugs into your phone) and now we do a whole lot more. Our team is focused on getting people signed up to Square, from account creation through identify verification, to discovery of the products and features that are a good fit for their business. There's a range of work: from highly polished front-end web development through highly available distributed systems and third-party vendor integrations. Interview process is a phone screen or two, then onsite, then offer.

Apply through the links above or reach out to me directly if you prefer (carden@squareup.com). Feel free to reach out about other engineering roles from https://squareup.com/careers/jobs?role=Engineering or product roles from https://squareup.com/careers/jobs?role=Product+Management as well.

Entelo | San Francisco, CA | Full-time | Onsite

Entelo uses huge amounts of data and predictive analytics to help companies build great teams. Our ~15-person engineering team uses technologies like Ruby, Golang, JavaScript, Kubernetes, Docker, Kafka, Spark, and Redshift, and we already have customers like Facebook, Tesla, and Paypal. We ingest and parse up to 2 TB of social profile data per day, predict when people will change jobs, match people to jobs, and more.

We care deeply about promoting diversity in tech and being pleasant, collaborative folks; we were recently ranked as the #3 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor among small and medium companies. Join us as we continue to grow very quickly and discover new ways to merge machine learning, big data, and full-stack engineering to provide value to our customers!

We're hiring for many roles including:

* Architect

* Data Engineer

* Data Scientist

* Senior Backend Engineer

* Senior Software Engineer

* Software Engineer

If you're interested, check out our open positions at https://www.entelo.com/careers, or feel free to email me directly at tom at entelo dot com.

NoviCap | Senior software engineer | Barcelona | ONSITE novicap.com https://gist.github.com/noverloop/c009b47332cb75b8659692753e...

=== Senior software engineer ==

We are looking for a senior software engineer who can pull his weight and write clean and maintainable code to join our existing engineering team. We are currently 2 senior devs and a data scientist and foster love for memes, rock music, fantasy lore, clean maintainable code and pushing code.

The main job will be to take ownership of our automated trading infrastructure. NoviCap trades on behalf of our investors and has funded millions of receivables.

- Extend trading system to cover multiple currencies

- Maintain and extend our pricing algorithm

- Work with real money, helping real companies

You must have deep working knowledge of at least one modern language (ruby, python, scala, elexir,...) and experience with ruby is a big plus. Knowledge of ruby is not required as we strongly believe that great engineers can learn any language in a reasonable timeframe. Please let me know if you are interested by emailing me at nicolas@novicap.com

Exocortex/Clara.io/ThreeKit | 3D Web Software Developer | Ottawa, Canada | Fulltime, Onsite

https://Clara.io / http://ThreeKit.com

Details:

https://ca.indeed.com/viewjob?cmp=Exocortex-%2F-Clara.io&t=W...

Basically we do JavaScript, React/Redux, ThreeJS, WebVR, and hardcore 3D programming. We are major contributors to the Three.JS open source project. We are hiring immediately for skilled positions who can help us deliver for our top tier Fortune 1000 clients.

We are located in downtown Ottawa, just minutes from Parliament Hill.

We are also looking for summer interns as well.

Yoyo Wallet | Software Engineer | London, UK | http://yoyowallet.com

We're a group of ~15 software developers working in an engineering centric culture. We use contemporary tools and methodologies and are driven by the end user product. We're looking to take on intermediate - senior Python developers and fullstack web developers.

If you're looking for an engaging new opportunity or would just like to know more, please follow the link and apply and we look forward to discussing this in more details with you!

Send your application or more info at https://yoyo.workable.com

Come join us and make a great impact.

We use your app at university it's pretty neat!

Amazon New Product Demand Forecasting | Seattle | Full-Time | On-Site ($130-$250+ depending on experience)

Amazon's New Product Demand Forecasting team is responsible for one of the most challenging problems in supply chain optimization: predicting sales for products that have no sales history. This is a uniquely creative space in Forecasting requiring our machine learning models to capture both the nuances of the global consumer marketplace as well as customer behavior on Amazon.

Our team works closely with research scientists to invent new ways to make use of novel data, solve hard engineering problems around scaling and performance in predicting for tens of millions of products, and iterate quickly in order to stay on the cutting edge. I'm looking for an experienced software developer that is comfortable with big data and machine learning and can:

* Design systems that provide a stable base for innovation in a rapidly changing business

* Improve Forecasting algorithms through data-driven analysis and experimentation in our Scala/Spark environment

* Optimize for scalability and performance of both distributed computations and near-metal C++ code

* Learn quickly and keep up with a rapidly changing machine learning and big data landscape

* Communicate their ideas clearly with all members of a diverse team

If this sounds interesting, as the hiring manager I'd love to chat or buy you coffee. Email me (Stefan) at smai@ (amazon.com) with your resume and a brief introduction. (Interview process is 1 phone screen and onsite interview with whiteboard coding and behavioral questions about your experience.)

Some guy called 'Robert DesRosiers ' from amazon restaurants contacted me on linkedin, made me take bunch of online tests and then dropped off face of the planet. His linkedin now says he is at Nordstrom, not sure if it was some sort of scam or if he got fired.

I now believe all the horror stories about amazon treating poeple like cattle.

I'm really sorry about that. If you send me an email with your name and contact information, I can look into what happened.

Every day I work with incredibly smart, driven, and talented engineers. Treating such valuable individuals "like cattle" is absurd - I go to bat for my engineers every single day I'm at work.

ISC Consulting Group | Software Test Engineer | Augusta, GA | REMOTE, SECRET CLEARANCE REQUIRED

We're looking for a full-time software test engineer for a major military contract. Any type of software engineer will do, but this position is going to involve writing and building automated tests for our existing software and system development teams. This individual will officially be an engineering member of the QA department and will be lightly disassociated from the actual engineering team.

This individual must have experience with writing automated tests (functional, regression, etc) and experience with any of the AWS stack is a plus.

Unfortunately, we absolutely must have someone with either an active permanent or interim SECRET clearance.

If you're interested, email (me at ericharrison dot info) with your resume and I'll pass it along to my QA lead. Thanks. :D

IBH SYSTEMS GmbH | Software Developer | Munich, Essen | ONSITE, Full-Time, Part-Time, http://www.ibh-systems.com

We are a small but very developer driven company. If you would like to work in your own pace, setting your own goals, you will feel right at home.

We are working on two Eclipse based open source projects: Eclipse NeoSCADA and Package Drone. If you would like to be part of that, then please apply!

http://www.ibh-systems.com

http://www.eclipse.org/eclipsescada/

http://packagedrone.org/

Send your CV to juergen.rose@ibh-systems.com

No recruiters or placement agencies

Development Initiatives | Python Developer | Bristol UK | ONSITE http://devinit.org/

Development Initiatives is looking to recruit a talented Python developer to work for the International Aid Transparency Initiative. If you want a job that uses your tech skills to make the world a better place – this is something for you.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about supporting the potential of open data to provide a platform for greater accountability and citizen empowerment in the world of aid and development.

The role is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference to the transparency and accountability of international aid and development, and to play an important role in a leading international open data initiative. In addition to your tech skills, your contributions to team discussions will help shape the future of this prestigious open data standard.

Full details are available at: http://devinit.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/IATI-Python-De...

Quora | ML Engineer | Mountain View

www.quora.com/careers/software_engineer_machine_learning

ML, Python, C++, TensorFlow, Spark, Information Retrieval

We are looking for an experienced Machine Learning engineer to join our growing engineering team. At Quora, we use Machine Learning in almost every part of the product - feed ranking, answer ranking, search, topic and user recommendations, spam detection etc. As a Machine Learning expert, you will have a unique opportunity to have high impact by advancing these systems, as well as uncovering new opportunities to apply Machine Learning to the Quora product. You will also play a key role in developing tools and abstractions that our other developers would build on top of.

Please submit online at the link above and mention my HN user name. Or email "%sn@quora.com" % {my_HN_user_name}

San Francisco | Juniper Networks | Full-time | Onsite

The Juniper Sky ATP team is developing new cloud-based technologies to stop and prevent damage from advanced threats such as malware, intrusions, and exploits.

Current openings are malware analyst, data scientist and software engineer.

More info and how to apply at https://blog.junipersecurity.net/careers/

Appcues | Frontend and Full-stack Engineers | Boston | ONSITE http://appcues.com

Appcues makes B2B software that lets you create and deploy product without writing code. We help growth teams quickly iterate on ideas and scale their businesses without adding the technical debt of temporary code.

You can see our software on the websites of companies like Teespring, Canva, Amplitude, and Indiegogo.

We're a 15-person team helping businesses scale up and grow. We're seeking strong software engineers to create a product viewed and consumed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. We're looking for both frontend and full-stack engineers, and our stack is React/Redux + Elixir/Phoenix.

We're located in the heart of Fenway, Boston, but looking for excellent candidates regardless of location.

Email pete@appcues.com, and check out our postings on Breezy:

https://appcues.breezy.hr/p/6b9ca5952dd4-full-stack-engineer

https://appcues.breezy.hr/p/cd84559f4941-frontend-engineer

Formstack | DevOps Engineer | Remote | http://bit.ly/2hKpTUP

Formstack | Frontend Developer | Remote | http://bit.ly/2hKpTUP

We make formstack.com, a platform for managing information and processes across entire organization. We are a remote company with employees across the globe. There are more positions available as well: http://bit.ly/2hKpTUP

Thinknum | New York | Backend Engineer | On-site - Full-time | VISA | $90k-$130k + equity

=== Who We Are ===

Thinknum is a Fintech company that organizes the Internet’s commercial activity into data models. Thinknum provides real time granular data (e.g., the average discount for Michael Kors handbags vs Coach handbags across retailers). We have hundreds of clients across major financial institutions and corporations. We're a profitable company that is growing quickly.

=== Who We Are Looking For ===

We're looking for back-end engineers that can streamline our data collection process. You will design and implement systems that collect data from websites and make it available to our customers on our platform. Looking for engineers with experience in Python and Javascript and familiarity with the DOM and tools for parsing the DOM like Selenium and BeautifulSoup.

=== Interested? ===

Interested? Drop me a note at jzhen@thinknum.com

Learn more about us: https://www.thinknum.com/

Thanks, Justin

Appointlet | Mid/Senior Full-Stack Developer | Portland, Oregon | Onsite, Full-Time, https://www.appointlet.com/

Here at Appointlet we’re helping teams bring their calendaring/scheduling into the 21st century. We’re a super small team working on a product that’s already profitable, but our journey is just beginning.

If you love the idea of getting in early and building a product (not just code), you’ll be right at home. You’ll be our first developer hire, and would take ownership of our Python/Django-powered JSON API and the various Javascript applications orbiting around it.

Interested? Email me: jared@ our domain listed above

Campspot | Software Developer | Denver | campspot.com

Campspot is building a next generation campground reservation and management app. We are already being used in a number of campgrounds around the country and have a relationship with a major campground franchise.

Our stack is Java 8 and Dropwizard on the back end and angular 1 (might change in the future) on the front end.

Job posting is here: https://campspot.recruiterbox.com/jobs/fk06vjw/.

If you have any questions feel free to email me at [al dot scott at campspot dot com]

SOCi | QA Engineer | San Diego | https://www.meetsoci.com

Winner of the San Diego Innovator of the Year (http://on.mktw.net/ZULfCc) and named a San Diego Venture Group 2014 and 2015 COOL Company, SOCi brings Big Brand social media campaign and promotion capabilities to small businesses and their service providers. SOCi, Inc. is based out of downtown San Diego.

Our SaaS platform solves social media management at scale for multi-location brands and marketing agencies who need to manage thousands of social profiles from a single location. We’re looking for a QA Engineer to help us continuously deliver quality, bug free software in a fast-paced startup environment. You will need to have a natural itch to try to find new and innovative ways to break things and test for scenarios others can’t think of. The role is highly technical – you are expected to review code, verify database states, write test automation scripts, manually verify end-to-end functionality and document reproduction steps.

Responsibilities

* Functional testing and code review of all new pull requests

* Working closely with programmers to identify problems in the code / functionality

* Working closely with client support staff to replicate client issues and write JIRA tickets

* Participate in full system testing before and after code pushes to production

* Write test automation scripts, test data generators and other useful test tools

* Have an uncompromising passion for quality and a sense of pride when a job is done right

Requirements

* Ability to read/write JavaScript, PHP and MySQL

* Solid understand of web application stack from client-side to server-side

Send your application and resume to careers@meetsoci.com

Really nice to finally see other companies investing on Technical QAs. Code reviews of PRs is definitely a must for QAs in my opinion.

littleBits | Software Developer | NYC onsite | http://littlebits.cc

littleBits is a company aiming to get the world inventing. We make an award-winning system of modular electronics. Our kits have been integrated heavily in STEAM education programs and we are dedicated members of the maker movement. We aim to teach kids of all ages about systems thinking, empathy, and curiousity.

Our roots have been in hardware, but we are starting to rely more and more on software to enhance the system, and this is a position with that software team. We recently launched an iOS and Android app to allow you to control our Bluetooth LTE bits wirelessly. We also make a small internet-connected bit and run our own internet-of-things cloud to back it. Right now we are working on a programming-based kit that runs on top of our Arduino bit.

As a small team of software developers, we choose sharp tools and aim to keep our stack small. We enjoy a services layer written in Scala. Our main client is a Rails application that powers our community invention platform. Most UI work is done in React. A lot of our embedded systems work is C. Our IoT cloud is Java and a bit of Go. The responsibilities of this software team are 60% web/mobile work to support products, and 10% each to support our ecommerce site, brand site, sales/marketing efforts, and enterprise system integration.

Our interview process consists of a one-hour phone screen (including a brief coding exercise,) followed by a more extensive coding project with a 5-day deadline, and an in-person meeting of a half to a full day with the whole team.

If any of this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to get in touch at [paul.degnan@littlebits.cc]. There's a tremendous amount to do; ideally you have experience. Most of all though, we hope you're warm, understanding, funny, and committed to the cause.

REMOTE (Worldwide) - Open Source Developer on Open edX - Python/Django, Javascript (OpenCraft - Remote/worldwide company based in Berlin)

Development specialized on the free software project Open edX, used by many universities and companies to run online courses. See edx.org, stanford.edu or fun-mooc.fr for examples of Open edX instances. We are a team of ten developers, working remotely from Europe, North America, Asia, Russia & Australia. The company is not affiliated with edX, but contributing and working with them on various projects. This is a full time position, were you would be able to work remotely from where you want, as long as you have a good internet connexion. : )

It's a large Python/Django codebase, with good code standards and architecture (a lot of the edX engineers come from MIT). You would work on different clients contracts using the platform. The clients list/references include Harvard, edX themselves, the French government, and various startups & universities currently running their own instances, or looking to create one. Tasks are varied, from developing developing core platform features, custom exercises and tools for specific courses (XBlocks), customizing and deploying instances, working on both client/server sides, etc.

Most of your work is published as free software (Open edX is released under the AGPL license, which requires clients to release modifications under the same license), and you would also contribute to the free software project, pushing some of your developments upstream through pull requests, contributing features, documentation or help on mailing-lists.

Stack: Python/Django, Ansible, AWS/OpenStack, Debian/Ubuntu, JS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, MongoDB

Interview process: a 15 minutes (simple) coding exercise & a 30 minutes Hangout. If that works out, you're given a (paid) test task: a contribution to the Open edX project. The decision is taken based on how you handle the upstream contribution.

To apply, fill this form: http://opencraft.com/jobs/open-source-developer/

FreeAgent, Edinburgh and REMOTE (UK-only)

http://www.freeagent.com

At FreeAgent we help freelancers and micro-businesses be more successful by putting them in control of their company finances.

We have built an award-winning online accounting product that offers full end-to-end compliance, from time tracking to tax return filing. We're based in beautiful Edinburgh and we're growing from strength to strength with over 52,000 paying customers and strong YoY growth. Our NPS is off the charts (76!) - customers love what we do!

We're a growing team of over 115 people, and recently became a public company listed on AIM ($FREE.L). The majority of our team are based in Edinburgh but we have staff distributed across the UK. If you want to help us make small businesses awesome at doing their finances, we're have dozens of new opportunities in our product and engineering team. Our stack is currently Ruby/Rails, JavaScript, React.js, MySQL, RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch.

Here's a condensed list of current vacancies in our engineering organisation:

* Head of Product Platform

* Engineering Managers and Team Leads

* Full-stack engineers

* Data engineers

You can apply directly via the website – https://www.freeagent.com/company/careers – or feel free to get in touch with our VP Engineering directly: maria [at] freeagent [dot] com.

(We are looking for UK-based full-time staff only right now)

Hipmunk | San Francisco | ONSITE

Looking for Android, Site Reliability, Full-Stack, and Machine Learning engineers.

http://www.hipmunk.com/jobs

Travel is a huge industry and we're shaking it up. We consistently lead the pack in every measure of customer love (net promoter scores, app store ratings, etc) because delightful customer experiences in travel are why we exist. We value the same high standards in our code and people. We value learning and growth (and not having bored people) and invest regular time in doing so. For example, every quarter we have one week of open time for you to spend becoming a better engineer. Our stack is built on PostgreSQL, Redis, Python, nginx, HBase, Coffeescript, React/Redux, ES6, Swift, and a few more things.

We hire diverse, well-rounded, communicative people we can envision being friends with and trusting. Our projects tend to be 1-2 engineers max so trust and accountability is required for us to work. Also helps us keep processes & overhead low. We appreciate that we've built a reasonably-sized, high-powered team so far (55 employees incl. 30 engineers) and are always striving to be the best place to work for them. We're looking for folks that love all of the above and will help us keep our standards high.

You can go to www.hipmunk.com/jobs if you're interested!

Regalii, New York Office or Mexico City Office

https://www.regalii.com

We are looking for 2 Ruby on Rails developers to join our development team.

There are tons of startups that focus on making the lives of the top 1% of society better—but how many are focused on improving the lives of the bottom 20%?

Meet Regalii. Regalii is focused on improving the lives of hard working immigrants at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We are revolutionizing the process of sending money abroad to make it instantaneous, safe and completely transparent. We have created the world's best bill payment platform—one that allows customers to track their families finances and make payments to over 500 utility companies in 10 different countries.

To apply, please drop us a line at careers [at] regalii [dot] com.

Pento | Full stack developer | EU | REMOTE ONLY https://pento.dk

Come join us building a new payroll product for European small/medium sized businesses! A very conservative market with old competitors and products = tons of potential. We are a remote team, which means we have no office and you can work from wherever you want. We're all in on transparency, a great work culture and teamwork. Founders are 500 Startups alums and have previously worked on two startups, one of them out of Silicon Valley.

We're looking for a full stack web developer to join our remote team. Ideally, you are a person who is not only proficient in frontend and backend work, but also have some experience in DevOps and system architecture. As you will be part of the early team, you should be a fast learner and be able to work in different roles.

Read more here: https://angel.co/pento/jobs/187220-full-stack-web-developer-...

Or contact me: emil at company url

Second Spectrum | Engineering & Creative roles | Los Angeles, Lausanne, Shanghai | Full-time, On Site

We create products that fuse cutting-edge design with spatiotemporal pattern recognition, machine learning, and computer vision to enable the next generation of sports insights and experiences. We aim to transform the way people play, coach and watch sports.

You can find out more about the company from our CEO's TED Talk: https://www.ted.com/talks/rajiv_maheswaran_the_math_behind_b...

As well as our other videos: http://www.secondspectrum.com/videos/

Engineering roles:

IT / Hardware / Systems Technician, Video Systems Engineer, Mid/Sr Full-Stack Engineer, Sr UI/UX Engineers, DevOps Engineer, Machine Learning Software Engineer (a strong SE fundamentals and experience (as a generalization, not a pure data scientist)). CV positions in Lausanne.

Creative roles:

UI / UX Designer, Motion Designer, Animator, Producer/Editor

You can apply via https://jobs.lever.co/secondspectrum. I'm happy to answer any questions you might have: karl@secondspectrum.com

Twine Labs | Engineering (multiple) | Philadelphia, New York City | INTERNS, REMOTE

https://www.twinelabs.com/

Twine builds software that matches employees with the right new roles inside their companies - we help Fortune 1000 firms retain top talent and save millions on hiring and training. Powering our software is a suite of matching algorithms that improve over time using statistical learning. We just signed up our first few corporate clients and are growing fast.

We’re looking to fill the following roles:

- API Engineer

- Full Stack Engineer

- Data Scientist

Stack: Python/Django, Angular, D3, PostgreSQL

You’ll be working directly with the founders and our engineering team.

Email us at team@twinelabs.com with a brief description of your interest and a link to your work.

Poki — http://jobs.poki.com | Amsterdam | Onsite | Full-Time

Poki is an online playground with 30 million users around the world. With a team of 25 we build a web game platform that helps game developers achieve success, and brings fun games to kids of all ages around the world.

We’re a bootstrapped company where development, data and design come together. We are looking for:

• Full-Stack Web Developer - http://jobs.poki.com/full-stack-web-developer

• Senior Front-End Developer - http://jobs.poki.com/senior-front-end-developer

• Senior Back-end / DevOps Developer - http://jobs.poki.com/back-end-devops-developer

• Product Manager - http://jobs.poki.com/product-manager-web-platform/en

# Stack: Go, Node, React, Redux, Kubernetes, Docker, Microservices, GCE

We believe in giving smart and creative people the freedom and autonomy to do great work.

Apply: http://jobs.poki.com

Culture: http://poki.com/company/tropical-retreats/

StriveWire | Hamburg, Germany | On Site | Senior Full-Stack Engineer, Senior Android/iOS Engineer

StriveWire is a leading platform for eSports tournaments. You can challenge friends and strangers in our for-money video game matches. We're a rapidly growing crossover between Facebook, Paypal and Online Poker in the eSports industry with a truly international audience.

Our stack is React (flux architecture with babel and webpack) / Node.js (hapi.js framework) / Websocket / PostgreSQL / Redis hosted on AWS.

We're looking for experienced people with formal education in computer science or related fields to join our team in the above-mentioned roles with immediate impact on our product. If you are a quick learner, great collaborator and want to shape the future of eSports together with us, please get in touch!

We offer a great team and competitive salary with equity option. Please send your CV, github url and references to beni@@strivewire.com. Internship applications from EU citizens welcome.

keywords: on-site, e-sports, hearthstone, rocket league, league of legends, e-sports

. ==================== Notion – San Francisco ====================

"We shape our tools, and thereafter our tools shape us" The goal is to democratize software. Quite a shame that 30 years into personal computing, an average person's interaction still caps at word-processing. We'd like to change that. A beautiful loft/artist office in the Mission. Best investors out there.

You will be part of a small and talented team. You need to be able to make things and think conceptually.

https://notion.so/why

Cognii | Boston, MA or remote

2016 Innovation of the Year EdTech Winner

2015 Best Learning Assessment Innovation of the Year

AI personal assistant Bot with traction - VentureBeat

Cognii brings the power of Artificial Intelligence technology to Education & Training market. Join us to participate in our growth, advance your career and get rewarded with generous stock options. We are looking for entrepreneurial candidates in the following areas:

1. AI and NLP Research Engineers (Senior, Junior)

  - natural language processing
  - statistical machine learning
  - syntactic and semantic analysis
  - linguistically process text corpora
  - information extraction
2. App Developer

  - Mobile App development
  - Front/Back End
  - DevOps and manage the scalable web platform
  - Experience with Ruby on Rails based scalable architecture
Please send your application and resume to jobs@cognii.com

UserGems [YC S14] | Full-Stack Developer | Salzburg or Vienna, Austria, Europe | Onsite, Visa

== COMPANY ==

https://www.usergems.com - Identify your most influential customers and turn them into advocates

Vision: Bring detailed user information into every company department (Marketing, Sales, Support, HR)

Funding: YCombinator funded, recently raised Seed round, profitable

Stack: PHP with Laravel, MySQL, Javascript with AngularJS, currently evaluating: Hadoop & Cassandra

== TEAM ==

Co-Founders with experience at Google, Microsoft & PwC. Both Programmers and BizDev

You'd be one of the first engineering hires!

== CONTACT ==

Email me: stephan@usergems.com with your resume or Linkedin profile and a few words about yourself

Muster | Richmond, Virginia | Full Time | Onsite

https://muster.workable.com/

http://www.muster.com/home

About Muster: Muster is an advocacy platform that enables professional associations and nonprofits to engage their membership in the legislative process. By providing simple and intelligent solutions to communicate with lawmakers, client organizations are able to easily influence public policy and advance their cause.

Job Description:

* Experience with ES6 / 7, React

* Experience with AWS, Heroku or other cloud-based infrastructure providers

* Experience with git and Github

* Experience with Webpack / Browserify or other bundling tools

* Experience with Redux / Flux

* Experience working with REST APIs

Junior - Senior Level

Competitive salary based on experience

Work with an exciting and energetic team in an attractive downtown RVA office space [with free parking!]

Stock options for employees

Kixer | Senior Backend Engineer | Austin, TX | ONSITE

Scala, Spark, Machine learning

http://stackoverflow.com/jobs/131143/senior-backend-engineer...

Yeah, it's advertising industry, but the most honest business people I've seen in years in ad tech.

Hiring process is short phone screen, coding sample, less than a day onsite.

ckoeninger@kixer.com if you want to talk directly.

PlanGrid (YCW12) | San Francisco | Full-time, On-Site | Visa

We’re building software that is changing the construction industry (think GitHub for construction, but our ambitions are bigger). Our users love our app because it helps them build real things more efficiently. By joining our team you can influence product decisions and work on interesting technical challenges (our client apps work with GBs of data). Our engineering teams are small; whatever team you work on, your impact will be huge! We’re looking for new team members on our client teams: Android, Web, iOS, Windows.

You can see our job postings and apply here: http://grnh.se/8fcutd

PromptWorks | Software Engineer | Philadelphia PA | ONSITE https://promptworks.com/

We are a development shop that focuses on software craftsmanship. Our calling is to help companies create amazing, intuitive web & mobile applications, APIs, products, and services.

Pair programming, continuous integration & delivery, kaizen, and TDD/BDD aren't just ideas we pay lip service to, but core practices of our day-to-day work.

We love polyglots. We use lots of Ruby, Python and JavaScript (mostly React and React-Native), some Elixir and Go.

https://www.promptworks.com/jobs/software-engineer

Box Factura | Fullstack dev | CDMX | Onsite

We're looking for a fullstack developer to help us build the best invoice reception service in Mexico.

Requisites:

- 2 years experience on Rails (or similar frameworks) + TDD

- API design, development and usage

- UX/UI experience, user testing

- Experience in NodeJS, NPM, Bower, etc

- Javascript MVC frameworks (ideally Vuejs)

- Location: Mexico City, or willing to relocate

- We care about what you know, not what your titles say

Reach me at rsoto@boxfactura.com

META

If you find ctrl-f ineffective for this thread, I made:

https://hnjobs.emilburzo.com/

Where you can use the search operators that elasticsearch has -- click on (syntax) if you don't use them daily.

Clevertech | Various Tech Jobs | New York | REMOTE https://hire.clevertech.biz?ref=55004594903c9d645eda0cf1

We are always looking for great developers. As I've been employed by them for more than 2,5 years now, I can say for certain it's a great company to work for.

The following positions are open:

- DevOps https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/53e37a6c00ef4a8b4d656d77?ref...

- JavaScript Desktop Engineer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/585da22aa6c9d54f36567790?ref...

- Node.js API Engineer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/572b5462c4bfa6ce4fc43c1a?ref...

- iOS Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/53c7d351b97f91f7564c3ce9?ref...

- UI/UX Designer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/53d637deece32f542d110354?ref...

- React Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/564f935df176003d5a6056a7?ref...

- Tech Lead https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/57583305149202292b34dcd5?ref...

- JavaScript / Node.js Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/54cf696f2b393e216ee20936?ref...

- CakePHP Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/5523ab2a01400ff857e529f3?ref...

- Android Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/554bbcc44dfd4fdc609b4690?ref...

- Fullstack Web Developer https://hire.clevertech.biz/job/5768e973a6652627598b40e6?ref...

Senior Scientific Programmer Human Genome Sequencing Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Onsite, Houston, TX

apply online here: https://www.hgsc.bcm.edu/careers/senior-bioinformatics-progr...

Job Summary: Software you write in the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics (NGSI) clinical informatics group will influence healthcare decisions for thousands of patients and contribute to research projects with far-ranging impacts on human health. The position requires an individual with very strong software development skills; especially design and implementation of highly available production systems. We're looking for experienced software engineers who are up to that challenge, and who have a track record of working in an environment that demands a high level of quality.

As the HGSC Bioinformatics Core, NGSI manages the production, maintenance and primary analysis of all HGSC genome sequence data, including HiSeq X Ten informatics. This position will be specifically involved in supporting several large clinical projects. Under the direction of the NGSI clinical lead, you will develop features and upgrades to software pipelines for data generation and analysis of next-generation sequence data. The HGSC was founded in 1996 under the leadership of Dr. Richard Gibbs and is a world leader in genomics. The fundamental interests of the HGSC are in advancing biology and genetics by improved genome technologies. As one of the three large-scale sequencing centers funded by the National Institutes of Health, the HGSC provides a unique opportunity to work on the cutting-edge of genomic science in a state of the art institution. Today, the HGSC employs ~ 200 staff, and it occupies more than 36,000 square feet on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the Margaret M. and Albert B. Alkek Building. The HGSC is located on the southwest edge of downtown Houston, the fourth largest city in the U.S., in the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex. The major activity of the HGSC is high-throughput DNA sequence generation and the accompanying analysis. The HGSC is also involved in developing the next generation of DNA sequencing and bioinformatics technologies that will allow greater scientific advances in the future.

REQUIREMENTS: B.S. or equivalent in Bioinformatics, Computer Science or similar field with 3+ years relevant work experience Linux background with at least 3 years hands-on experience working on Unix/Linux terminal and programming with Python, Ruby or Java

Duties Maintain and develop analysis pipelines, including refactoring to improve performance and maintainability Improve maintainability and testability of existing code Support on-going operations for clinical projects Maintain extensive project-specific documentation and best practices Participate in calls and meetings with collaborators Identify novel ways to improve data quality and analysis Provide excellent customer service to other HGSC groups and outside collaborators through ticketing systems

Desirable Skills and Experience: Preferred Experience: Familiarity with next-gen Sequencing analysis tools (e.g., BWA, vcftools, BEDtools, bamUtils, SAMtools, Picard) and common genomics data formats (e.g., FASTQ, BAM, VCF)

Distil Networks | SF, DC (Arlington) NC (RDU), London, Stockholm | ONSITE (with a few exceptions) | We block bots on the internet.

Hey y'all - Distil Networks is a growing startup in the web application security industry. We build SaaS that automated threats, like bots and scrapers, from attacking our customer’s websites and APIs. This reduces fraud, content theft, spam, and helps eliminate lots of security issues. We have a global network that actively blocks web traffic based on human/ non-human signatures. Our customers love us, our investors love us, and we’re growing and hiring. We have offices in SF, DC, North Carolina, London, and Sweden! I’m a data scientist here and still have a great time. Closing in on 3 years for me. I really like all my coworkers (physical and remote) and we have a near-zero jerk count.

What we’re looking for (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks?lever-via=3TYvimYmGi):

Specifically we need:

- Data Engineer (please oh please!) (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b81d473f-b69b-4050-a481...)

- Front end engineers (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/85ecd904-11db-4444-91bf...)

- Project manager (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/f2c280c3-3614-41c5-b506...)

- IT Director (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/211b3272-e38b-48b0-87b4...)

- Senior full stack devs (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b8ee33fb-5a15-400c-a51a...)

- Product manager ( https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/85c669ed-c1b8-4725-b885...)

- Support engineer (London) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/ee38f159-ea1e-467e-ba36...

- Site reliability engineers (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/3dde76b2-5153-42ac-93c4...)

- Software engineer (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/c2a5db5c-12ce-40f2-949c...)

Many of these jobs have openings in multiple locations.

We’re also hiring for Marketing, Recruiting, Finance, and Sales! Basically everything.

Interviewed | San Francisco | Account Manager | REMOTE | https://www.interviewed.com

Interviewed builds job assessments that let candidates demonstrate their real world skills so that hiring managers don't have to rely on resumes, behavioral interviews, and personality tests -- which are inherently flawed. By completing job simulations, instead, the best candidates stand out regardless of their educational background or years of experience. Our customers love it. Over the last year, we've added fantastic customers like Uber, Fidelity Investments, Upwork, Thumbtack, Zillow. We need to expand our account management team to ensure all of their needs are met.

Here's what you'll do as an account manager:

- Own a set of key accounts and ensure that they are delighted with Interviewed and are achieving success in hiring by using us. That means proactively evaluating their hiring process for better strategies, responding to questions and requests, and frequent check-ins.

- Onboard new accounts by building out their hiring pipeline (jobs, assessments, automation, correspondence templates) and training new users.

- Ensure job candidates are having a smooth experience by troubleshooting issues and providing guidance to job seekers on behalf of our customers.

- Create assessments by researching and writing scripts for new assessments, proofreading and editing for other members of the team, and updating FAQs and macros.

We don't really care about your background because, after all, we are trying to help companies move away from traditional hiring. Some of the best people we've worked with came from recruiting, sales, and the arts. They have the dedication, endurance, and above all, enthusiasm needed to succeed in a dynamic, multinational tech company. If you are a great communicator, work fast, and are willing to take risks, we’d love to talk!

Our hiring process uses our own product and it usually only takes about one week from first contact to final decision!

Round 1: We'll send you an invitation to complete some questions online. These are designed to show us how well you communicate in writing (really important for a remote team).

Round 2: We'll schedule a short phone call to get to know you and let you ask questions about the role. We'll also invite you to a 1-hour work sample (a mini project) that is a simplified version of something you will do if hired.

Round 3: We'll schedule a day that's convenient for you to take on the role of account manager. You'll work with the rest of the team on three projects that will produce concrete deliverables by the end of the day. The projects are challenging but fun. This is your chance to see what we do, up close, and get to know the rest of the team. We provide a stipend to thank you, too.

Our generous compensation package will include stock options, medical and dental insurance, a 401K plan, and paid vacations.

Please email me directly at daniel@interviewed.com or you can see all our openings at https://internal.interviewed.com

Pivotal | Many locations worldwide | Engineers, Designers, Product Managers, Pre/Post-Sales Engineers, Ops, Sales, Admin | ONSITE | http://grnh.se/xiy346

Pivotal's goal is to transform the way the world makes software and we kinda sorta really mean it.

We value aptitude over alma mater, empathy over a list of APIs. It doesn't matter whether your resumé says PHP or PhD: if you're smart, empathetic and know some stuff, we want to work with you.

We have many offices worldwide (pivotal.io/locations) and more coming. Some of our best-known are SF, NYC, Toronto, London, Palo Alto.

We're broken into three main divisions: Pivotal Labs (yes, that Pivotal Labs), Cloud R&D and Big Data.

-- Pivotal Labs helps clients to become better at product development. For engineering we are religiously lean and agile. In practice that means we pair program and TDD every line of code from the outside. Our product managers are fantastic at keeping products sharply focused, our designers are masters from users to pixels.

-- Cloud R&D is where we build the best cloud platform available: We're the majority contributors to the Cloud Foundry project. Our distribution has the fastest-growing sales of any opensource product ever and it's still zooming up and to the right.

Except for upstream code, every line is pair programmed and TDD'd. We dogfood the cutting edge of the technology on our own commercial public cloud (Pivotal Web Services). It works because we took the XP and Lean DNA of Pivotal Labs and scaled it up to build the best cloud platform available.

Cloud R&D is also responsible for Pivotal Tracker and Spring.

-- Big Data is our suite of battled-hardened products, now open sourced. Greenplum tackles massive datasets with the comfort of PostgreSQL. Apache HAWQ (incubating) brings Greenplum's distributed query planner to Hadoop. Gemfire, donated as Apache Geode, is an in-memory distributed grid with years of high performance in high-stakes systems.

-- Generally

At our offices we have free breakfast, weekly tech talks, excellent benefits and competitive pay. Ping pong isn't mandatory, but it's popular. I think west-coast ping pong is harder to beat, but east-coast style is more entertaining to watch. The NYC beer fridge has more IPAs than I prefer but I guess that's life in paradise.

-- Applying

For engineers, the pipeline is approx: résumé review, phone call, tech screen, pairing interviews. I'm unfamiliar with other disciplines.

To see open jobs and apply, see: http://grnh.se/xiy346

You can also email me at jchester+hn-jan17@pivotal.io if you have questions. I won't reply to copypasta. I may not be able to reply immediately, as I am just an engineer here.

These help me earn a referral bonuses, which I appreciate.

Hey, a friendly reminder. I’m parsing the thread, all job offers added here are also available on the map on

https://whoishiring.io

If you post here:

Last month (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13080505) I’ve started a small campaign to update thread format and make it more parser friendly for whoishiring.io and others website I know that at least few websites that do similar thing.

As a result off this calling, many posters actually complied. Which resulted in more accurate map positions, better tagging (REMOTE, VISA, INTERNSHIP, …) and for some I was even able to get logos. Thanks!

Here is the format.

  1) {company} | {job title} | {locations} | {attrs: REMOTE, INTERNS, VISA, company url}
  Google | Software Developer | SF | VISA https://google.com
  DuckDuckGo | Software Developer | Paoli PA | REMOTE, VISA
or

  2) {company} | {job title} | {locations}
  Google | Site Reliability Engineer | London, Zurich, Sydney
  Facebook | Web-developer | London, Zurich
I’m using this regex to test the firstline.

  \s*(?P<company>[^|]+?)\s*\|\s*(?P<title>[^|]+?)\s*\|\s*(?P<locations>[^|]+?)\s*(?:\|\s*(?P<attrs>.+))?$
You can test it in Python or here https://regex101.com/r/relwQD/3 (for the match look right).

I think this is a good idea. Some problems:

* I have limited character allocation to wax poetic, and my listing is for a company (Pivotal) with 19 established offices and more that aren't really publicised yet.

* The requirement for positions in given locations changes constantly. One month I went through our list and posted those locations. By the end of the month, it was out-of-date.

* Then there's the problem that I'm listing for multiple disciplines. Adding an ad for every single role seems like it would be detrimental.

* Last but not least: I can earn a referral bonus from the ads I post. I'm not sure how my ad being slurped into a different site helps me, given that I expect my link might not be very prominent. (edit: except you seem to reserve a spot for URLs, so let's drop this one and chalk it up to "Jacques speaks before he reads, episode 20 kajillion")

Still, I'd be interested in making it work better.

Hey xando,

Thanks for the awesome website! Could you please add stats for F#? I've seen a few offers using that language but it's not on the Stats page :(

Thanks!

