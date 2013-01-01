Imagine a Spotify for radio. Imagine giving listeners the power to select their favorite moments and making them viral hits online.
That is RadioCut
We launch the site on October 2013 in Argentina. Since then, we have a 12% monthly growth.
Today we are the third site where people listen to radio online.
We have more than a million sessions per month.
But the most important thing is that these users make 12 thousands cuts per month and this quantity also is growing.
They are not passive listeners. They listen to, rewind, forward, cut and share bit-sized audios with their friends.
DeepRadio is a search engine that enables search over radio content. DeepRadio uses DeepGram API (http://deepgram.com/) to search over the thousands of radio recordings that RadioCut (http://radiocut.fm/) has.
Currently in "proof-of-concept" state, it searches over four radio stations along the date of the last election in the United States.
Let us know what you think!
