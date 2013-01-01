Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: DeepRadio let's you search and clip radio snippets (radiocut.fm)
RadioCut is a platform where you can listen to past and present radio shows and you can cut and share radio segments you enjoy with your friends. We think this is the new way to listen to radio: on-demand and social.

Imagine a Spotify for radio. Imagine giving listeners the power to select their favorite moments and making them viral hits online.

That is RadioCut

We launch the site on October 2013 in Argentina. Since then, we have a 12% monthly growth. Today we are the third site where people listen to radio online. We have more than a million sessions per month.

But the most important thing is that these users make 12 thousands cuts per month and this quantity also is growing. They are not passive listeners. They listen to, rewind, forward, cut and share bit-sized audios with their friends.

DeepRadio: "Google for radio"

DeepRadio is a search engine that enables search over radio content. DeepRadio uses DeepGram API (http://deepgram.com/) to search over the thousands of radio recordings that RadioCut (http://radiocut.fm/) has.

Currently in "proof-of-concept" state, it searches over four radio stations along the date of the last election in the United States.

Let us know what you think!

