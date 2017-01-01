Hacker News
We dedicated a year to self-improvement: here’s what it taught us
(
theguardian.com
)
3 points
by
Numberwang
32 minutes ago
omilu
20 minutes ago
>>by the end of the month he could also recite the first 1,000 digits of pi.
I can't tell if he's joking here, this sounds incredible, useless but incredible.
JoeAltmaier
18 minutes ago
"Useless but incredible" sounds like a good description for life itself!
