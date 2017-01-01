Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
We dedicated a year to self-improvement: here’s what it taught us (theguardian.com)
3 points by Numberwang 32 minutes ago





>>by the end of the month he could also recite the first 1,000 digits of pi.

I can't tell if he's joking here, this sounds incredible, useless but incredible.

reply


"Useless but incredible" sounds like a good description for life itself!

reply




