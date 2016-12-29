Hacker News
Why is there no fake news on LinkedIn? Listen to its editor explain
recode.net
SmkyMt
26 minutes ago
forgetsusername
22 minutes ago
Instead, because it's a self-promotion site, it's filled with content-light marketing posts. Slightly less harmful than fake news, but equally vapid.
