Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is there no fake news on LinkedIn? Listen to its editor explain (recode.net)
1 point by SmkyMt 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Instead, because it's a self-promotion site, it's filled with content-light marketing posts. Slightly less harmful than fake news, but equally vapid.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: