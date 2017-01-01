Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sorry to be negative, but can we stop touting companies solely on the mathematical concepts they rely on?

Deep learning techniques are indeed very efficient at solving a very large spectrum of problems, but it does not mean that every company using DL is remarkable. That's remarkable is the goal they achieve or aim to achieve.

If they use decades old technologies in a meaningful way for their target industry, does it make their company less likely to suceed? No it does not, for all that matters is solving the customers' issues...

My company use DL in several fields, but what we sell is simply a solution to customers needs...

