It's probably very hard to evaluate the impact of AI, but their answer is not any better (nor sourced) than that of the professional pundits they criticise (by the way, I can't find any article of anybody claiming that jobs have been lost due to AI). Rubbish theregister article as usual.
reply
"What we have seen lately, is that while systems can learn things they are not explicitly told, this is mostly in virtue of having more data, not more subtlety about the data. So, what seems to be AI, is really vast knowledge, combined with a sophisticated UX," one veteran told me.
Why be anonymous in such an article? You aren't leaking state secrets. I'd like this 'veteran' to explain to me why recent algorithmic advances like the DNC or recurrent entity networks are not "more subtlety about the data".
The last few years have seen major improvements in the underlying neural network algorithms alone, like the addition of 'neural memory', big advances in training of neural networks that have loops in them and so on. The major progress in fields like question answering, story comprehension and game playing aren't simply about using old techniques with more data. They do reflect significant theoretical advances too.
It's not a good article, just clickbait by Orlowski of the traditional sort. His final point about liability is so vague it could apply to industrial robots or autopilots too, somehow they manage to exist just fine.
AI has been already well-researched in 90s.
The improvements in classification algorithms and the early commercialization, such as Siri or FB face recognition are responsible for the current bubble.
No major breakthrough in AI has been made so far. Better classifiers is not AI. They are mere pattern recognition.
AI in particular suffers from poor definitions. Nothing computers can do is "AI", only the things that are still impossible can be called "AI". Doing arithmetic was once thought to be a sign of intelligence. So was playing Chess, or Go, or recognizing faces. Now that computers can do this easily it is no longer considered difficult.
So while the recent progress with neural networks is likely somewhat overhyped you shouldn't discount the importance of making things commercially viable. In the 90s we had software that could do image recognition, true, but it wasn't accurate enough, general enough, fast enough to be useful in practice. This has changed over the last ten years to the point where image recognition has tons of commercial applications.
It's probably very hard to evaluate the impact of AI, but their answer is not any better (nor sourced) than that of the professional pundits they criticise (by the way, I can't find any article of anybody claiming that jobs have been lost due to AI). Rubbish theregister article as usual.
reply