Ask HN: What is your side project for 2017?
A framework which makes it easy to manage- scraping, crawling, job orchestration. It build on top of a special "data as code" declarative language. Have been working on it for years as a side project, now taking time off from consulting to make it usable for my other side project ideas.

I'm building an appointment management system (simple stuff), and will be trying my luck selling it in codecanyon. (fingers crossed)

Simple "email this link to me" service.

If I find something interesting, I want to be able to click a button (chrome extension/bookmarklet) that will extract the text from that page, format it nicely and email it to me (preferably to a separate Gmail label).

I can then read it from my email client (iOS/Android email app) during my commute.

I don't want the overhead of a complete app like Evernote or Pocket.

This sounds like something i would use.

Second, that I would use this.

I believe that people want help finding "smart home" devices that will work well with the existing equipment in their home, and that they would pay good money for that because buying the wrong equipment is a frustrating (and expensive) mistake.

I'm building a way to help you pick the connected equipment that will work best for your home, based on what you want to control, how you want to control it, and the equipment that already exists in your house.

For example, I've got an Ecobee3 thermostat, Lutron Caseta lights, a SmartThings hub and an Echo Dot. My system will tell you the best connected door lock for your home that will work with that setup.

Just one suggestion, can you offer information on device security also? A collection of devices may work well together, but if I was buying a smart home device I'd want to be informed of any security issues as they're discovered. The escalations in DDoS size that we saw in 2016 were supposedly driven by a high number of insecure smart home/IoT devices, I'd like to do what I can to stop this becoming a trend.

I want to lear more about - machine learning / AI - how to make basic video games (not using software like unity etc. but actually writing code)

If anyone has good resources/books for either, please share :)

I want to build a set of tools to build a full private cloud on bare metal with zero single points of failure. Essentially a full replacement of Fuel and Openstack.

I've already started on a full multi master dhcp server to assign ip adresses to hosts and instances.

well please make it so that it's truly easy to install. And I mean REALLY easy. I have tried at least 10 cloud solutions and I havent managed to successfully install any of them. The best one yet was tectonic but their error messages were too non-existent or vague at the end and the emphasis here is on non-existent.

Sounds good. Would it be something like Triton?

http://www.infoworld.com/article/2900832/virtualization/joye...

https://www.joyent.com/triton

A wordless webcomic: http://silent-comics.com

I want to make party/board games using smartphones as the game controller (similar to fibbage) and use this as motivation to learn elixir and phoenix together with a frontend framework (maybe elm). I tried to do this with python but I have problems with thinking in objects so I will go with functional programming.

I kind of side project fulltime now, so i plan to create a few actually. In the next days i may finish a travel destination site (boring i know, buts its super useful to me :) and there is a flight suggestion thingy that does not get out of my mind i may start next. Scratching my own itches there as well.

https://wishy.gift/ - a wishlist web app that we launched a bit too close to Christmas to be of use to anyone. We got just about 90 users at the moment, and have gotten lots of good feedback and feature requests.

Friends and family I've talked to found it really useful for the Christmas shopping, and my SO showed me the wishlist of a friend of hers - which had loads of items added to it - and almost every single item was checked off.

There's some stuff we're going to add, but our main issue is finding out how to market it, and explain the service in a good way.

This year I want to dive into Machine Learning, so to do it I plan to create tools using RNNs to extract data from the web.

rediSQL[1] which is a module that embed SQLite into Redis.

It is a fun way to go back to low level C code, I started to kinda miss it after years of high level languages...

Right now it only use redis as connectivity layer but I want to make it way more integrated into redis, I want to replicate keys on both redis and inside sqlite in order to have the best of both world (and make some interesting tradeoff between speed and memory), here[2] the proposal if you would like to contribute.

[1]: https://github.com/RedBeardLab/rediSQL

[2]: https://github.com/RedBeardLab/rediSQL/issues/12

You get three designs for the same website - one for mobile, one for tablet, and one for desktop. Now you have to combine all that into a single set of HTML and CSS using Flexbox and media queries. My project for 2017 is to automate all that. My product is in this space, so it might turn out to be a full-time project as well!

I probably shouldn't share these because they're nowhere near worth sharing yet but...whatever. I can come back in a year and see whether or not I actually finished this time.

- A HN-like forum written in Hack[0], mostly for self education and to teach myself how to work with Vagrant.

- Actually finish a game in the pseudoframework[1] I (mostly finished) in C++.

[0]https://bitbucket.org/kennethrapp/basedforum

[1]https://bitbucket.org/kennethrapp/sdl_framework

I am branching out from full-stack web design & development to some deeper backend topics especially Machine Learning. There is a steep learning curve that will keep me busy for a while.

The specific project I'll be applying these skills toward is a bit more nebulous, but I'm particularly interested in generative systems for text and images.

This isn't a "side project" (I'm not going to make money from it, and it's also something that I work on at my job), but I've been working on umoci[1] which is a way to create and manipulate OCI container images. At (open)SUSE we're planning on using it to create container images inside the Open Build Service. I've also got a few ideas about RPM distribution of OCI images that I'm quite excited about, and hopefully I'll have some code that works soon.

[1]: https://github.com/cyphar/umoci

As I'm in the process of learning java: 1. A cli podcatcher daemon for linux 2. An infinite runner game for mobile 3. A recipe app for mobile

Possibly not in that order. None of these will set the world on fire, but I think they'll be good practice.

I want to learn C and I have two projects on my mind that I will use for experimenting with the language:

1. a cli spotify controller (control spotify through mpris and consuming the REST api for search/playlist related commands)

2. a cli GTD tool. I have some experience porting OmniFocus to Android (in Java) and I want to use what I learned from that to build my own GTD tool.

I am still plugging away on my snail simulation. Motivation comes and goes, but if I try to work on anything else I just go back to wanting to work on snails.

I love that you have a snail project that's moving at a... measured pace. What exactly are you simulating?

EDIT: Never mind, Googled for "snail simulation" and found an old comment of yours explaining it. Looks cool!

https://www.containable.co

A ready-to-deploy PostgreSQL Docker image automagically maintained by experts

I plan to add support for styles, more export formats and 'save as audiobook' to: https://github.com/alexadam/save-as-ebook

1. Last year I built a sports' klub listing website [1] which shows where you can train different sports on a map in Slovenia. The most challenging part is keeping the data up to date. This year, it's going to be about automating it fully, such that it can operate with almost no supervision, by means for crawling and automatic emailing klub owners to confirm the validity of the data.

2. Something based on hardware -- still thinking what to do with my Raspeberry 3.

[1] http://www.zatresi.si/

My life.

Making better bread, cider, and delete all my open source projects.

Creating the first post-luddites anti computer guerilla movement.

Oh, and since I am bored of all the terrorism laws that results in our countries converging to soviet unions mood, I will also make pirate parties spike water with recreational harmless drugs so people stop look like scared zombies and give them a smile back on their face.

Then in 2018 we make a fun revolution with no casualties, and we all live happily ever after.

I become a dictator edicts every one have the responsibility of leading their life make the country a democracy and retire after a day in Corsica because this place is amazing and life to short to take yourself seriously.

A site for people to discover running groups in their local area

I am writing a book on Vim [1] for a while now, so it's going to be my main side project in the first months of 2017.

[1] A crappy page about the book: http://jovicailic.org/mastering-vim-quickly/

As a piece of constructive criticism (as it seems like maybe English isn't your first language) using gendered words like "guys" can seem a little bit sexist or at least exclusionary. You don't want to put women off reading your book just with the blurb :)

You're right, English isn't my first language. Thanks for the tip!

What word would you suggest in its place? As a native English speaker I can't think of something similar which is both gender neutral and casual without being quirky (I'd use 'peeps' in conversations with friends, but not in marketing text).

Learn C and assembly, get better at OSDev.

And start up a small VPS provider that will (at least) break even every month. (Any tips?)

I would like to build a learning platform to cover the basic features of moodle using Phoenix, to learn both web development and functional programming.

I would like to build a moodle like learning site using Phoenix (Elixir), to teach myself web development using a functional language.

I'm working on Android app that is as a reader of the old John Carmack . plan files. Probably going to release it in January on Google Play.

Fixing YouTube subscriptions.

(YouTubers say they are broken, YouTube says they aren't)

How do you plan to solve this problem? Will it be a paid solution?

At least one VR Game.

Some other Apps.

Vauge ;)

Still working on some minor issues before launching, but Iridium is a tool to help for vocal artists to practice.

https://github.com/geuis/iridium-vocal

An ESG and an ALM model in Racket.

A Lisp interpreter in Go.

A game that uses music to break addictions and bad habits: https://www.thegamecrafter.com/games/replayz

It's in the final testing phase but should be launched in the next month or so.

A lightfield video player. :)

1. Photo sharing platform

2. An Investment portfolio management platform.

What kind of platform?

If it works, he won't tell you.

