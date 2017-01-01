Ask HN: What is your side project for 2017?

reply
If I find something interesting, I want to be able to click a button (chrome extension/bookmarklet) that will extract the text from that page, format it nicely and email it to me (preferably to a separate Gmail label).
I can then read it from my email client (iOS/Android email app) during my commute.
I don't want the overhead of a complete app like Evernote or Pocket.
I'm building a way to help you pick the connected equipment that will work best for your home, based on what you want to control, how you want to control it, and the equipment that already exists in your house.
For example, I've got an Ecobee3 thermostat, Lutron Caseta lights, a SmartThings hub and an Echo Dot. My system will tell you the best connected door lock for your home that will work with that setup.
If anyone has good resources/books for either, please share :)
I've already started on a full multi master dhcp server to assign ip adresses to hosts and instances.
http://www.infoworld.com/article/2900832/virtualization/joye...
https://www.joyent.com/triton
Friends and family I've talked to found it really useful for the Christmas shopping, and my SO showed me the wishlist of a friend of hers - which had loads of items added to it - and almost every single item was checked off.
There's some stuff we're going to add, but our main issue is finding out how to market it, and explain the service in a good way.
It is a fun way to go back to low level C code, I started to kinda miss it after years of high level languages...
Right now it only use redis as connectivity layer but I want to make it way more integrated into redis, I want to replicate keys on both redis and inside sqlite in order to have the best of both world (and make some interesting tradeoff between speed and memory), here[2] the proposal if you would like to contribute.
[1]: https://github.com/RedBeardLab/rediSQL
[2]: https://github.com/RedBeardLab/rediSQL/issues/12
- A HN-like forum written in Hack[0], mostly for self education and to teach myself how to work with Vagrant.
- Actually finish a game in the pseudoframework[1] I (mostly finished) in C++.
[0]https://bitbucket.org/kennethrapp/basedforum
[1]https://bitbucket.org/kennethrapp/sdl_framework
The specific project I'll be applying these skills toward is a bit more nebulous, but I'm particularly interested in generative systems for text and images.
[1]: https://github.com/cyphar/umoci
Possibly not in that order. None of these will set the world on fire, but I think they'll be good practice.
1. a cli spotify controller (control spotify through mpris and consuming the REST api for search/playlist related commands)
2. a cli GTD tool. I have some experience porting OmniFocus to Android (in Java) and I want to use what I learned from that to build my own GTD tool.
A ready-to-deploy PostgreSQL Docker image automagically maintained by experts
2. Something based on hardware -- still thinking what to do with my Raspeberry 3.
[1] http://www.zatresi.si/
[1] A crappy page about the book: http://jovicailic.org/mastering-vim-quickly/
And start up a small VPS provider that will (at least) break even every month. (Any tips?)
Some other Apps.
https://github.com/geuis/iridium-vocal
It's in the final testing phase but should be launched in the next month or so.
2. An Investment portfolio management platform.
