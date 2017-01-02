Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lenovo ThinkPad T460 – A Good Linux Laptop for Development
And one of the most awesome things about Thinkpads not mentioned; you can get every (most?) replacement part directly from Lenovo. You can actually look up the part number in the service manual, order it, and replace it yourself. For nerds like us, this is sooo nice sometimes, when you just wanna get it fixed quickly, from the comfort of your own home.

Didn't knew this, thanks. I also like the fact that the (rear) battery is easily replacable. Also something more recent laptops do avoid due to "the thin contest"

Good to hear that Lenovo has continued to do this after the split from IBM - I ordered a new front bezel for my X40 when it cracked and the amount of parts available was staggering.

I've owned Thinkpads in the past and almost bought the T460 a last month, then I discovered the Dell XPS / Precision line and fell in love.

Intel quad core CPUs, minimal bezel (my 15" is almost the same size as the 14" System 76 Galago Ultra Pro it's replacing), reasonably slim for a quad core, and 84Wh battery, 10+ hours of low power dev (baseline power is about 5.25W on my 8GB + 1080p + Xeon E3-1505M machine) in Linux? YES.

Oh yeah, and for nerd points the Dell Precision M5510 has the option for Intel Xeon and Ubuntu stock for people doing CPU intensive Linux work (in my case Linux embedded system builds that grind for tens of minutes to two hours).

To add icing on the cake, you can easily get parts (batteries, motherboards, etc) on eBay if you ever need to fix it yourself which is a sharp contrast to the non-existent System76 Galago Ultra Pro I picked up a few years ago after I ditched my last Thinkpad.

I keep looking back at the Thinkpads and they seem stuck in a generation behind.

With discovered you mean you bought one? What about the noise and battery time under normal and high work load?

After I made a few comments here on HN about the T460, I felt I should condense all the stuff into a short blog post. Feel free to add your experience or alternate developer machines, with pros and cons.

What I missed at Dell and Apple is the possibility to configure your hardware a bit so that it better fits your needs. This was better for Dell when I purchased the Dell Latitude 7 years ago.

I did not choose an MBP because I feel safer with Linux in the long run. I heared that the security updates stop two years afterwards and the software upgrades makes the 'old' hardware a lot slower.

In the end every OS somehow sucks, but Linux sucks least.

I've got a T460 and have been pleased with it although I am running Windows on it at the moment. However it has just developed a fault on the screen (bright spot in the middle).

This week at CES the T470 will be announced. So if you're thinking about buying one you might want to wait for that

For Linux I highly recommend a further waiting of 6-9 months (e.g. (x)ubuntu 17.04.1)

I am sure it is a great laptop, but it also looks like a X1 with larger bezels. Why would you want that instead of X1?

Ive went with a T420 recently, mostly because of the keyboard. But also because $400 for laptop + battery + Samsung SSD + 16GB hyperX Ram sounded so cheap i could not resist. And honestly even after a 2015 MBP it feels perfect for all my needs. In fact due to the superior RAM and SSD it feels often way faster than the MBP for 5 times that price felt. Plus it has way better battery life.

Seriously Thinkpads are the best dev laptops ever.

I could buy 3 equivalent laptops (finding IPS might be a problem) for the price. Is the Thinkpad brand really worth that much?

Did they make a 460s version of the 460 this time around?

They have a cheaper 460p and a more expensive 'ultra book' 460s, plus the X1 Carbon.

For the Carbon there seems to be a recent version released (in the US): https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13286150 (maybe they plan to substitude the 460s?)

despite so many problems that OP stated, he's still recommending it!

Please let me know which part of the post was misleading. All major problems, I was able to fix. And the other stuff I can easily live with.

