Three.js editor
threejs.org
15 points
by
danboarder
1 hour ago
hide
past
web
3 comments
favorite
santaclaus
1 minute ago
I like that it supports the standard Maya keybindings by default.
hossbeast
12 minutes ago
Is there an example to play around with?
voltagex_
10 minutes ago
Yep, hit the Examples menu.
