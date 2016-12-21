Hacker News
Palantir could help power ‘extreme vetting’ of immigrants
I'm pretty sure Peter Thiel is a psychopath. Not as a derogatory term but as it is is defined in a clinical sense. Which is fine but what I find disturbing is that somehow we have allowed him to rise to such high positions of power. I think collectively as humans we should have done better. We shouldn't have made this guy a billionaire.
