Looking for a Co-founder – H1 2017

This is an experiment that I hope will catch on. Biannual (first weekday of Jan and July). Equity offered should be 20% or more; since this isn't about hiring. Use the following format: - Project Name - Single-line Project Description - Equity offered to co-founder (%) - Time spent to date (Person-days) - Estimated effort required to reach alpha (Person-days) - Links to the project if any - Technology, Frameworks, Skills etc: (eg: "DevOps, Docker, Go" or "Sales") - Email address (obfuscate as necessary) - Looking for Funding? How much? (optional)