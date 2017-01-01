Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Looking for a Co-founder – H1 2017
3 points by jeswin 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
This is an experiment that I hope will catch on. Biannual (first weekday of Jan and July). Equity offered should be 20% or more; since this isn't about hiring.

Use the following format:

- Project Name

- Single-line Project Description

- Equity offered to co-founder (%)

- Time spent to date (Person-days)

- Estimated effort required to reach alpha (Person-days)

- Links to the project if any

- Technology, Frameworks, Skills etc: (eg: "DevOps, Docker, Go" or "Sales")

- Email address (obfuscate as necessary)

- Looking for Funding? How much? (optional)






Project: Isotropy (Isotropy.org)

Desc: A framework that lets you build "end-to-end isomorphic/universal" (UI and backend) JS apps; build and debug entirely inside the Browser's dev tools and transpile to server-side code.

Equity offered: 25%

Time spent: 200 days

Effort to Alpha: 30 days

Links: https://github.com/isotropy/simple-todos

Technology: Node.JS, Babel Plugins

Email: In profile

Looking for Funding: Not now

Hi I'm interested. You can reach me at colinpr7@gmail.com

