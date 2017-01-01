Looking for a Co-founder – H1 2017

|This is an experiment that I hope will catch on. Biannual (first weekday of Jan and July). Equity offered should be 20% or more; since this isn't about hiring.
Use the following format:
- Project Name
- Single-line Project Description
- Equity offered to co-founder (%)
- Time spent to date (Person-days)
- Estimated effort required to reach alpha (Person-days)
- Links to the project if any
- Technology, Frameworks, Skills etc: (eg: "DevOps, Docker, Go" or "Sales")
- Email address (obfuscate as necessary)
- Looking for Funding? How much? (optional)
Desc: A framework that lets you build "end-to-end isomorphic/universal" (UI and backend) JS apps; build and debug entirely inside the Browser's dev tools and transpile to server-side code.
Equity offered: 25%
Time spent: 200 days
Effort to Alpha: 30 days
Links: https://github.com/isotropy/simple-todos
Technology: Node.JS, Babel Plugins
Email: In profile
Looking for Funding: Not now
