Ask HN: Which E-mail hosting and CRM do you use for your startup?

If you are going to send transactional or marketing email, use Amazon SES, or Mandrill if you don't want to deal with setting up AWS SES. I had lost lot of my time trying to use the same email hosting for marketing purpose, don't recommend that to anyone.
For CRM, I really like https://insightly.com when I used it really helps me to get back on contacting users quickly, however if I have a bigger team in the future, I will try http://pipedrive.com.
But being real, 60% of the cases and spreadsheet and a share contact folder in Google using the Delegation option had been my day to day tool.
For transactional email: Amazon SES
CRM: self-hosted SugarCRM
