Ask HN: Which E-mail hosting and CRM do you use for your startup?
4 points by larryfole 33 minutes ago
I'm looking for stable E-mail hosting provider for small business/startup. If you have any suggestions, let me know.





Webfaction. Most of the cases it does all: Create multiple mailbox with multiple addresses, email redirections, multiple users, and with no users/alias limit. Other mail hosting only services, are to much for what you normally need. If it's just about receive and setting up accounts, Webfaction is more than enough.

If you are going to send transactional or marketing email, use Amazon SES, or Mandrill if you don't want to deal with setting up AWS SES. I had lost lot of my time trying to use the same email hosting for marketing purpose, don't recommend that to anyone.

For CRM, I really like https://insightly.com when I used it really helps me to get back on contacting users quickly, however if I have a bigger team in the future, I will try http://pipedrive.com.

But being real, 60% of the cases and spreadsheet and a share contact folder in Google using the Delegation option had been my day to day tool.

Gsuite, or the like. Don't spend too much time on this decision

For general purpose email: GMail

For transactional email: Amazon SES

CRM: self-hosted SugarCRM

