Ask HN: Why are flash memory prices going down so much faster than RAM?

Are the performance specifications for RAM that much more stringent? Is the demand for SD cards and USB sticks that much greater that there's more economies of scale?
At least at the retail level in the Best Buy where I worked until recently, I watched Solid State drives transition from something only high end computers had to something that was standard even among the lower priced value machines. We had customers complaining about the smaller drive sizes because they were so accustomed to the gigantic storage offered by the spinning disk media at its height in popularity.
I'd love someone with more industry knowledge to chime in though, as my own experience here is pretty limited. This is simply what I've observed in my own corner of the world.
As a second bonus, even on old systems SD card circuits are relatively small (compared to a 5-60" LCD they certainly are). Wafers are round and old wafers are used to manufacture LCD displays, so small chips can be placed around them in the manufacturing process and get really good economics by having lots of manufacturing options.
So same reasons displays are getting cheap, except they're even better. So the race to the bottom is happening pretty fast for SD cards.
Not entirely sure about this. Might be entirely wrong, but I'm not sure how to confirm this.
MLC is half as expensive as SLC. TLC is 33% less expensive than MLC. QLC is 25% less expensive than TLC and 75% cheaper than SLC. Not to mention transparent compression algos. As the controllers improve you can get more bits of storage from the same amount of flash for free. Longevity and reliability suffers, but hey, cheap SSDs!
Ram is still stuck on SLC, thank goodness.
The telecoms, both cellular and ISP's, are where this is most obvious where the compete in the most incremental way saying its impossible to do anything else. Then, a small play comes in doing what they're doing... sometimes the same way... with more benefit at a tiny fraction of the cost. Suddenly, they can afford to do the same with their existing infrastructure. Real competition would've brought in unlimited plans in cell phones or gigabit in broadband much sooner for similar or lower prices.
The largest vendors of RAM are likely a cartel in practice. It's the best outcome for each of them to not race to the bottom. They don't even need to talk to know that. That they can reinforce it with patents they're more likely to have than the smaller players is icing on the cake.
