Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why are flash memory prices going down so much faster than RAM?
25 points by altoz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite
You can now buy 128gb USB sticks or SD cards for around $20. Meanwhile, 16 gb RAM sticks still are $100+.

Are the performance specifications for RAM that much more stringent? Is the demand for SD cards and USB sticks that much greater that there's more economies of scale?






If I had to wager an uneducated guess, I would propose that the recent mainstream acceptance of Solid State Drives as a viable, affordable alternative to spinning disk drives, has created a sudden demand in Flash memory that's caused that industry to thrive.

At least at the retail level in the Best Buy where I worked until recently, I watched Solid State drives transition from something only high end computers had to something that was standard even among the lower priced value machines. We had customers complaining about the smaller drive sizes because they were so accustomed to the gigantic storage offered by the spinning disk media at its height in popularity.

I'd love someone with more industry knowledge to chime in though, as my own experience here is pretty limited. This is simply what I've observed in my own corner of the world.

reply


I think this works by providing a second application for older chip manufacturing facilities. For SD chip designs, speed and size effectively do not matter (the controller will matter a hell of a lot more for final speed than actual storage chips speed). So they're using the chip fabs that everyone else is abandoning.

As a second bonus, even on old systems SD card circuits are relatively small (compared to a 5-60" LCD they certainly are). Wafers are round and old wafers are used to manufacture LCD displays, so small chips can be placed around them in the manufacturing process and get really good economics by having lots of manufacturing options.

So same reasons displays are getting cheap, except they're even better. So the race to the bottom is happening pretty fast for SD cards.

Not entirely sure about this. Might be entirely wrong, but I'm not sure how to confirm this.

reply


For some historical context this is worth remembering:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DRAM_price_fixing

reply


RAM is more expensive to produce in general (more transistors, more stringent specs as you mentioned), but as to rate of change, that seems more likely to be due to competitive pressures and maybe more rapidly increasing demand for flash in recent years versus RAM. Disclaimer: I don't know what I'm talking about.

reply


The obvious answer: flash can hold multiple bits per cell and ram can't.

MLC is half as expensive as SLC. TLC is 33% less expensive than MLC. QLC is 25% less expensive than TLC and 75% cheaper than SLC. Not to mention transparent compression algos. As the controllers improve you can get more bits of storage from the same amount of flash for free. Longevity and reliability suffers, but hey, cheap SSDs!

Ram is still stuck on SLC, thank goodness.

reply


I think flash is more flexible in terms of design than RAM is, for example 3D NAND.

reply


RAM is written to faster than any other component other than the onboard processor cache.

reply


Looking at Hynix's financials, they're making enough money to reduce the cost of RAM quite a bit. Looks like it's just them maximizing their profit as one would expect. I assume it's similar for the rest. As always with for-profit firms selling hardware or I.P..

reply


Unless you're suggesting collusion, that doesn't seem to make sense. Prices should fall in a competitive market, regardless of what profit a manufacturer would ideally like to maximize.

reply


Collusion has already happened in this market. I don't need that, though. I've observed a pattern in a lot of markets where big players, esp wielding patents, will turn into cartels (intentional or emergent) that act in both individual self-interest and collective self-interest. A race to the bottom wouldn't benefit any of them. So, they compete in little ways to fight for market share but make sure the business models keep the profits up.

The telecoms, both cellular and ISP's, are where this is most obvious where the compete in the most incremental way saying its impossible to do anything else. Then, a small play comes in doing what they're doing... sometimes the same way... with more benefit at a tiny fraction of the cost. Suddenly, they can afford to do the same with their existing infrastructure. Real competition would've brought in unlimited plans in cell phones or gigabit in broadband much sooner for similar or lower prices.

The largest vendors of RAM are likely a cartel in practice. It's the best outcome for each of them to not race to the bottom. They don't even need to talk to know that. That they can reinforce it with patents they're more likely to have than the smaller players is icing on the cake.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: