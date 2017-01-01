Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Instant messaging is a thorn in modern society (mashable.com)
14 points by walterbell 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





There's a more basic problem, here, that'd be better expressed without couching it in the ever popular introvert/extrovert false dichotomy (aside: people really love picking labels for themselves): instant messaging tools don't offer features to help users who aren't immediately available and need to delay replies until later.

Give me tools to queue up a backlog, and to indicate to the sender I'm unavailable. Give me a way to easily review batched messages and reply to them as a group or individually (maybe by making it easy to take batched messages and quote them in an email response). Let me set my phone to queue up alerts until a specific time or time interval and then alert on the group. I'm sure there's many other, better ideas, but you get the idea.

The immediacy of instant messaging is incredibly useful. But we need it to adapt to non-immediate replies as well, and today that's just not that easy.

reply


I use the 'status' feature on IM apps to indicate that I am not using the service actively. I find this works well to queue messages I want to respond to until later.

reply


Sounds very complicated. IMs for me are generally something I respond to immediately, or not at all. And that seems to be the normal pattern for most people I interact with on that medium.

reply


Definitely not my use case. I frequently get instant messages from friends and family when I'm unavailable to reply (at work, at a movie, hanging out with friends and don't want to be impolite, etc). That doesn't mean I don't want to reply, I just can't right away.

I can't imagine I'm unique in that regard.

reply


>I can't imagine I'm unique in that regard.

You're not, I do basically the same thing.

Personally I really wish read receipts hadn't caught on so much - they were toxic in email and they're still toxic here. Delivery receipts are fine, they give you an indication that the message hasn't been lost in transit. But read receipts put too much pressure on the recipient for a quick response, because the other person knows they've already read the message.


Something amazing occurred to me when I got my Pebble. It grabs notifications from my phone and displays them, but it goes a step farther: it lets you choose in the app which notifications are actually important.

I never sat down and thought about this properly. I had it set up to buzz when my friends chatted in all my IM platforms, but that quickly got old and I didn't want to become numb to the sensation; the watch is surprisingly good at getting my attention. So I turned it off. I allow through text messages which my friends only use to contact me for important matters, and I've silenced almost everything else.

It's amazing how freeing this is. Even for text messages, a simple glance at my wrist is enough; if I don't have my phone out already, I won't get it out unless it's for something important. I walk around the city with my head held high, surveying my surroundings, and noticing things I've never seen before in the neighborhood where I live. My friends know. They can wait, and when I do get around to replying, we pick up right where we left off, no worse for wear.

reply


I find this is only a problem for people who don't understand what asynchronous communication is. Explaining this ahead of time should clear up any anxieties on both ends.

reply


I can see your point, but then it wouldn't be instant. Further, I think the dopamine high that people get from responding to IMs significantly outweighs their ability for self control to read messages later. This is easily confirmed by looking at drivers texting on their phones.

reply


As far as I know, "instant" refers to the delivery of messages, not actual processing by humans.

reply


yes, what mashable said!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: