Give me tools to queue up a backlog, and to indicate to the sender I'm unavailable. Give me a way to easily review batched messages and reply to them as a group or individually (maybe by making it easy to take batched messages and quote them in an email response). Let me set my phone to queue up alerts until a specific time or time interval and then alert on the group. I'm sure there's many other, better ideas, but you get the idea.
The immediacy of instant messaging is incredibly useful. But we need it to adapt to non-immediate replies as well, and today that's just not that easy.
I can't imagine I'm unique in that regard.
You're not, I do basically the same thing.
Personally I really wish read receipts hadn't caught on so much - they were toxic in email and they're still toxic here. Delivery receipts are fine, they give you an indication that the message hasn't been lost in transit. But read receipts put too much pressure on the recipient for a quick response, because the other person knows they've already read the message.
I never sat down and thought about this properly. I had it set up to buzz when my friends chatted in all my IM platforms, but that quickly got old and I didn't want to become numb to the sensation; the watch is surprisingly good at getting my attention. So I turned it off. I allow through text messages which my friends only use to contact me for important matters, and I've silenced almost everything else.
It's amazing how freeing this is. Even for text messages, a simple glance at my wrist is enough; if I don't have my phone out already, I won't get it out unless it's for something important. I walk around the city with my head held high, surveying my surroundings, and noticing things I've never seen before in the neighborhood where I live. My friends know. They can wait, and when I do get around to replying, we pick up right where we left off, no worse for wear.
