Ask HN: If you could live and work somewhere, where would it be?
bsvalley
39 minutes ago
If you could pick one place or city in the world where you'd live and work (software dev) for the next 10 years. Where would it be? And why would you pick that place?
CptArmchair
34 minutes ago
Barcelona, best beaches with a fantastic city as a backdrop. One of the best City's in the world. Great food, great nightlife, amazing vibe in general.
