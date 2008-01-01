Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Efficient Parallel Scan Algorithms for GPUs [pdf] (nvidia.com)
10 points by tosh 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I recommend the Merrill/Garland NVIDIA technical report from March 2016, "Single-pass Parallel Prefix Scan with Decoupled Look-back", as the current state of the art for scan on GPUs.

https://research.nvidia.com/publication/single-pass-parallel...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: