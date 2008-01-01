Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Efficient Parallel Scan Algorithms for GPUs [pdf]
(
nvidia.com
)
10 points
by
tosh
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
john_owens
1 hour ago
I recommend the Merrill/Garland NVIDIA technical report from March 2016, "Single-pass Parallel Prefix Scan with Decoupled Look-back", as the current state of the art for scan on GPUs.
https://research.nvidia.com/publication/single-pass-parallel...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://research.nvidia.com/publication/single-pass-parallel...
reply