TiDB – A Distributed SQL Database
(
github.com
)
20 points
by
the_duke
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
yogthos
50 minutes ago
Wonder how this compares to ActorDB
http://www.actordb.com/
reply
andrewchambers
28 minutes ago
This very similar to cockroachdb, only mysql compatible instead of postgres compatible.
reply
ngaut
5 minutes ago
There are lots of other differences. The default distributed storage engine of TiDB is TiKV, and TiKV is written is Rust. The transaction mode is different, and so on. The are something similar are they are both NewSQL, both use Raft to replicate data.
reply
