TiDB – A Distributed SQL Database (github.com)
Wonder how this compares to ActorDB http://www.actordb.com/

This very similar to cockroachdb, only mysql compatible instead of postgres compatible.

There are lots of other differences. The default distributed storage engine of TiDB is TiKV, and TiKV is written is Rust. The transaction mode is different, and so on. The are something similar are they are both NewSQL, both use Raft to replicate data.

