Investigatory Powers Act goes into force, putting UK citizens under intense... (independent.co.uk)
25 points by pOVTVOItY 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





and France too. The article just skims the surface so here some background (see conclusions for UK and France)

http://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/Sess...

