Investigatory Powers Act goes into force, putting UK citizens under intense...
25 points
by
pOVTVOItY
11 hours ago
1 comment
DyslexicAtheist
1 hour ago
and France too. The article just skims the surface so here some background (see conclusions for UK and France)
http://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/Sess...
